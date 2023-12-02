Tesla site gets new owner

Dec. 2—HIGH POINT — The site of a Tesla dealership under construction in High Point has flipped ownership.

A California limited liability company called "Alosta NNN" this week acquired the 5.7-acre property at 2620 N. Main St., which includes a former shopping center building being redeveloped for a sales, delivery and service center for the electric car company.

The purchase price was $19 million and the seller was Woodhaven Development Group of Raleigh.

Tesla will be a tenant in the 50,257-square-foot space, which was previously anchored by a Gold's Gym.

Woodhaven Development Group bought the property in April after getting it rezoned by the city to accommodate Tesla's plans.

The city last month approved construction plans to convert the building into a Tesla center.

It will be the company's first Triad store and service center.

Tesla manufactures and sells its cars directly to consumers, unlike other automakers that sell through franchised dealerships.

Tesla's only other two stores and service centers in North Carolina are in Charlotte and Raleigh.