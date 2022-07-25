Tesla gets second subpoena over Musk's 2018 go-private tweets - filing

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's Twitter profile on smartphone and printed Twitter logos
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc has received a second subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweets in 2018 about taking the company private, the electric automaker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company said it received the subpoena on June 13 and will cooperate with the government authorities. The regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In November last year, the regulator had subpoenaed Tesla related to a settlement that required Musk's tweets on material information to be vetted.

Musk had in 2018 settled a lawsuit by the regulator over his go-private tweets by agreeing to let the company's lawyers pre-approve tweets with material information about the company.

In June, Musk appealed a judge's refusal to end this 2018 agreement with the SEC.

Separately, Tesla said it has converted about 75% of its bitcoin holdings into fiat currency and has recorded an impairment charge of $170 million related to the asset.

As of June 30, the fair market value of its digital assets was worth $222 million, it said in the filing. (https://bit.ly/3S1k4Bq)

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Zomato Plunges 11% to Record Low as IPO Lock-Up Period Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian online food-delivery and restaurant platform Zomato Ltd. plunged in Mumbai after the end of a lock-up period for investors that had stakes in the company prior to its initial public offering.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSumme

  • Marcos Bats for Digital Tax, Solar Power in 8% Growth Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pushed to tax digital services, pledged to sustain robust spending on infrastructure and vowed never to enforce another lockdown to hit an 8% growth during his term.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummer

  • Elon Musk denies alleged affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife as 'total bs'

    Telsa Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter late Sunday to deny a report that he had fallen out with Google co-founder Sergey Brin after engaging in a brief affair with Brin's wife last fall. The report in the Wall Street Journal indicated the alleged affair caused Brin to file for divorce from his wife earlier this year and ended the tech billionaires' long friendship. "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!"

  • Philippines' Marcos vows farms and tax overhauls in ambitious address

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday promised tax reforms, a faster infrastructure upgrade and to turn his country into an investment destination, while pledging to transform agriculture to drive growth and reduce reliance on food imports. In an ambitious policy speech to Congress screened live on television, Marcos, the son of the strongman overthrown in a 1986 revolt, said he would create jobs and support growth by improving tourism and by modernising agriculture, using scientific methods and an "infusion of fresh and new blood". Marcos said the global food price crisis had shown how the Philippines, a major rice importer, was vulnerable to sustained price rises and insufficient supply, and would need to become more resilient to climate change.

  • Penn State Setback in Vintage Brand Lawsuit Could Shake Sports Industry

    Trademark law has disrupted name changes for the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Guardians, and now a new court ruling challenges longstanding assumptions about trademark protection for logos, symbols and other marks that distinguish sports teams. At issue is whether consumers view school marks on apparel and merchandise as a method of expressing support for […]

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • Hoarder crackdown begins in Macon. ‘Who wants to live next to a hoarder problem?’

    “When you have hoarder properties where they’ve got just piles and piles of junk, you’re going to have rats, snakes and other varmints, insects and so forth, and it creates a problem,” one official says.

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge Loan

  • 5 Countries With the Best Retirement Systems, According To Experts

    A country's retirement system should be designed to create financial security for retired citizens by providing a guaranteed and reasonable amount of income for life. Unfortunately, not all countries...

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...

  • Former Huawei smartphone sub-brand Honor said to withdraw team from India amid geopolitical tensions

    Chinese smartphone brand Honor, formerly under Huawei Technologies Co, has pulled its team out of India, chief executive Zhao Ming said, as New Delhi continues to tighten its scrutiny of Chinese companies. Honor formed the team a few years ago, but chose to leave for "obvious reasons", Zhao was quoted as saying during the company's smartphone launch event on Thursday, in a report by state-run newspaper Securities Times. The Shenzhen-based company's Indian business will remain in operation, manag

  • Biden boasts as gas prices drop to below $4.50 per gallon

    President Biden touted falling gas prices in a series of tweets over the weekend as the national average for a gallon of gas fell below $4.50. The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.36, according to the transportation organization American Automobile Association (AAA), down from a high of $5 a gallon last…

  • How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

    People say saving for retirement is hard. The hardest part, though, is the mental game -- investing the money when you'd rather spend it. But once you commit to saving, the mechanics of building wealth can be straightforward.

  • AI, machine learning tech promises US$600 billion annually for China economy as it pervades industries, says McKinsey

    Wider use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in industrial processes, medical research, autonomous vehicles and many other applications will create economic value of US$600 billion a year for China, but additional investment is needed to unlock that windfall. According to McKinsey & Co, AI-enabled offerings including facial recognition and machine learning will boost economic output and reduce costs as financial, consumer, manufacturing and technology companies meld them into processes

  • Big Tech is bracing for a possible recession, spooking other industries

    Big Tech is bracing for an economic recession and an uncertain future. That, in turn, is triggering more economic angst. The biggest tech firms, most of whom report quarterly earnings next week, have offered recent hints they are hunkering down. News of layoffs and hiring slowdowns have become commonplace across Silicon Valley. Start-ups are saying capital is drying up. Workers are being put on notice that businesses are changing.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and i

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Analysis-No longer silent, Japan asset managers flex muscle in legacy to Abe

    Japan's asset managers nudged the volume up another notch at shareholder meetings this year, increasingly opposing management proposals and adding momentum to a policy of attracting foreign investors initiated by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Nikko Asset Management, Asset Management One and others have become distinct voices in Japan's new-found activism, countering foreign criticism of asset managers' rubber-stamp voting. The pair opposed management at a domestic firm by voting for board nominees proposed by a foreign investor, while in another high-profile case, company management canned a proposal after some asset managers supported a foreign investor's objection.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • KPMG fined for misleading regulator about Carillion audit

    Four of its staff members have been excluded from the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

  • T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach lawsuit

    T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach lawsuit