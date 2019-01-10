Tesla Is Getting Rid of the Base 75D Model S and Model X

From Car and Driver

Elon Musk says the base 75D versions of the Model S (pictured above) and Model X are no more. In a tweet, he said that Tesla will stop taking orders for these base models, which have a 75-kWh battery pack and dual electric motors that provide all-wheel drive, after Sunday, January 13.

Starting on Monday, Tesla will no longer be taking orders for the 75 kWh version of the Model S & X. If you’d like that version, please order by Sunday night at https://t.co/46TXqRJ3C1 - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

This means that the base price for the Model S will go up by $18,000 (from $77,200 to $95,200), while the Model X will go up by $15,000 (from $83,200 to $98,200), as the 100D models with a 100-kWh battery pack will serve as the new starting point. These prices don't include the federal tax credit, which recently decreased from $7500 to $3750 after Tesla passed 200,000 electric vehicles sold in the U.S. This move also follows a $2000 price cut across the lineup and a simplification of option packages and color selection for the Model S and Model X lineups.

It seems that Tesla is also trying to put some more space between the Model S and the less expensive Model 3, which has crept ever closer in price since Tesla introduced the Performance variant. The Model 3 Performance, which has an 80.5-kWh battery pack, starts at $63,200 and can range up to $71,700 with options, according to the Tesla configurator. The Model 3's range estimate of 310 miles also surpasses the Model S 75D, which is rated at 259 miles (the Model S 100D has a range estimate of 335 miles).

If you still want a Model S or Model X 75D, both models are still available to order on Tesla's website for now, which estimates delivery timing for this month. But make sure to do so before sometime Sunday night, January 13 (Elon's tweet cuts off before mentioning a specific time), as these models will presumably disappear from the site then.

