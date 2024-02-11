Tesla goes up in flames during crash; 20-year-old driver killed

SAN DIEGO — A 20-year-old man was killed Sunday during a fiery crash in University City, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the driver of a Tesla Model 3 was traveling northbound on the 6900 block of Genesee Avenue around 4:23 a.m. prior to the incident.

For an unknown reason, police said the driver made an “unsafe movement” to the right and struck the curb. At that point, it was reported that the Tesla continued forward and struck a light pole. The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information has been provided by authorities at this time.

SDPD’s Traffic Unit responded and will be handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

