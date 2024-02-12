Tesla has won the EV charging wars
Stellantis, the last major automaker not already on board, has added support for the NACS connector.
is the latest manufacturer to commit to using Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard). The company was the last remaining holdout among major automakers, meaning the NACS is becoming a true common standard.
According to , electric vehicles from Stellantis brands (which include Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Ram, Jeep and Alfa Romeo) will start using the NACS connector in select models next year. The automaker will also offer an adaptor for existing vehicles, meaning drivers will be able to charge using either NACS or Combined Charging System (CCS) ports.
Stellantis says its embrace of the NACS builds on its commitment with six other automakers to of more than 30,000 fast charging points on highways and in urban areas in North America by 3030. These stations will support NACS and CCS.
The automaker has joined the likes of Volkswagen, , , , , , and in supporting the NACS. EV charging network operators and also pledged to adopt the NACS after Tesla in late 2022.