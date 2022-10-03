Is Tesla Heading for a Steeper Correction?

2
Margaret Moran
·7 min read

On Monday, shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) dropped more than 8% following a worse-than-expected third-quarter production and deliveries report as well as a lukewarm response to its highly anticipated AI Day 2022. At $243.11 per share as of midday trading, the stock was trading a price-earnings ratio of 87.38, which is much lower than its historical median valuation.

Is Tesla Heading for a Steeper Correction?
Is Tesla Heading for a Steeper Correction?


However, just trading below historical levels does not necessarily make a stock cheap. As Teslas third-quarter troubles show, it is not immune to the supply chain issues that other automakers are experiencing right now. It is also going through some growing pains as it enforces a strict shift to an in-office-only work environment. Combining this with many investors and commentators being disappointed in its AI Day 2022 presentation, could Teslas stock be in for a steeper correction in the months ahead?

Third-quarter deliveries fail to impress

Tesla reported its third-quarter 2022 vehicle production and delivery numbers on Sunday, making huge progress year over year, but deliveries still fell short of what analysts had been hoping for.

Total production for the quarter was 365,000 units, while deliveries numbered 343,000 units. According to Street Account, analysts had been anticipating deliveries of 364,660 units. Breaking the numbers down by vehicle type, Tesla produced 19,935 of its higher priced Model S and X vehicles and 345,988 of the more popular Model 3 and Y vehicles.

In the same quarter of 2021, the company produced 237,823 units, while deliveries totaled 241,300 units. In the first quarter of 2022, Tesla produced 305,407 units and delivered 310,048 units.

Thus, while year-over-year growth was quite impressive, it did not stand up to what the market had already been factoring into the share price. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator, in order to be worth its current share price in the long run (keep in mind this is after an 8% price decline on Monday), the company will need to grow its earnings by 34% per year for the next 10 years. That is assuming a 10% discount rate.

Tesla is not immune to supply chain and labor issues

While Tesla has gained positive press for managing to secure its supply chains better than many other automakers and technology companies alike, that does not mean it was immune to supply struggles. Aside from Covid-19 lockdowns in China, Tesla also had to suspend most of its Shanghai factory production briefly to make upgrades, though it was back up and running by August.

This small operational hiccup was just a drop in the bucket, however, compared to soaring materials costs. Even if Tesla can secure supplies of key battery materials, there really is not much that it can do about the price it will have to pay for these materials. According to Insider Intelligence, the cost of key minerals used in EV batteries, such as cobalt, nickel and lithium, was about $8,255 per vehicle as of mid-2022, up 140% from $3,381 in March 2020.

On the labor side, Teslas decision to implement an office-only policy limits the talent pool that it can draw from. With the rise of remote work, some tech workers have decided that only fully or partially remote jobs are for them. Moreover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mandated even workers that were originally remote needed to relocate so they could transition to being in the office full-time. Those that did not wish to relocate were fired, and those that did found there simply was not enough office space for all of them.

It's possible that the strict office-only policy was partially meant as an easy way to reduce employee headcount as Tesla struggled to cut costs, but still, it is not a good sign when a multibillion-dollar company does not even have enough office supplies for all of its employees.

In the longer term, there are concerns that Tesla could have trouble recruiting top talent with its office-only policy. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, only about 19% of engineers were working remotely, but by the time 2021 was halfway through, approximately 86% of engineers in North America were remote workers, according to the 2021 State of Remote Engineering Report conducted by Terminal.

This survey did also show that 58% of survey participants missed day-to-day interaction with coworkers, while 39% said it was harder to collaborate or feel like a team. Despite the drawbacks of remote work, those who prefer it say benefits include increased productivity and better work-life balance. Overall, the study results showed the remote versus in-office debate really depends on the individual worker, which means there is a good chance Teslas office policy could hurt its talent recruitment outlook.

AI Day viewers proved tough to impress

Tesla held its second annual AI Day on Friday. While this event was geared toward recruiting artificial intelligence and robotics engineers and was highly technical, investors and analysts also tuned in to glean what they could on the companys future.

It started off with a much-anticipated demo of the latest version of Teslas humanoid robot, Optimus. The robot waved and slowly walked across stage, and while it still had many exposed parts and did not show off an ability to perform complex tasks, Tesla did provide some direction on what it envisions for the robots future.

Optimus is not mean to be a top-of-the-engineering-world masterpiece; it is meant to be mass-produced, with Musk claiming that it is expected to cost less than one of its cars at around $20,000. The companys goal is to have the battery-powered robot be able to handle complex chores, including heavy lifting, as well as some conversational capabilities. The robot might also end up being put to use in Teslas factories to make cars more efficiently.

While this type of robot does have potential, it does not have the same ability to wow audiences as famous humanoid robots such as Boston Dynamics Atlas and Chinas first humanoid robot Jia Jia. What was missing was an area in which Optimus was uniquely impressive.

However, AI Day quickly moved on to areas where Tesla is uniquely impressive, such as its driver-assistance technology, which continues collecting massive amounts of data from the cameras in Tesla cars to improve driver assistance with the goal of eventually enabling full self-driving in more complex city streets rather than being limited to well-marked highways.

The highlight was the unveiling of the latest version of Teslas Dojo supercomputer, which is so powerful that it reportedly tripped the Palo Alto power grid. Built from the ground up for AI machine learning, the supercomputer uses chips and infrastructure designed by Tesla, and it is expected to supercharge Teslas capacity to train neural nets using video data.

Tesla boasts that it can replace six GPU boxes with a single Dojo tile. There are six of those tiles per tray and, according to the company, a single tray is the equivalent of three to four fully-loaded supercomputer racks.

Takeaway

Even though Tesla is still in growth mode, continuing to ramp up EV production and deliveries at an incredible pace, its progress has been hampered by unfavorable economic conditions, sending mixed messages to investors and disappointing analysts.

When it comes to the strides made by Teslas AI and robotics projects, investors are proving tough to impress as the market turns bearish on things that are not currently producing cash flows. Those who found themselves disappointed by Teslas AI Day had been hoping for the best of the best.

At this point in the market cycle, it seems likely that Teslas stock will remain depressed and could even see further declines as long as it performs worse than expected, even if that worse still represents significant growth.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's a 'key stock in everyone’s ESG portfolio.' So why is that so controversial?

    Tesla (TSLA) stock could get a lift from ESG asset managers — if only they could agree on the company's status.

  • Ukraine Latest: Counteroffensive Continues in Donetsk and South

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that liberating settlements from Russian occupation is now “the trend” as his forces press further into the eastern Donetsk region and seek gains in the south. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets O

  • Rivian says it 'on track to deliver' 25,000 vehicles this year, stock jumps

    Rivian on Monday said it believes it is still on pace to produce 25,000 vehicles this year, despite earlier production setbacks for the electric-vehicle maker. Shares jumped 10% after hours. Management said the company produced 7,363 vehicles in the third quarter. The electric-vehicle maker said those vehicles were produced at its plant in Normal, Ill., and that it delivered 6,584 vehicles during the quarter. The totals, management said, remained in line with current expectations.

  • Tesla's logistical challenges overshadow record deliveries

    -Tesla Inc on Sunday announced lower-than-expected electric vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as logistical challenges overshadowed its record deliveries. The top electric car maker said "it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost," but some analysts were also concerned about demand for high-ticket items due to the weakening global economy. Ford Motor said last month inflation-related costs would be $1 billion more than expected in the third quarter and that parts shortages had delayed deliveries.

  • Venezuela Frees Americans in Biden-Approved Swap With Maduro

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration said Venezuela freed seven Americans, including oil executives and a former Marine, in a swap involving two members of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro’s family imprisoned in the US.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGe

  • Dow Jones Surges 765 Points To Start New Stock Market Rally Attempt, What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. A new stock market rally attempt started Monday, as the Dow Jones industrials surged.

  • Tesla sinks as the EV maker's 3rd-quarter deliveries notch a new record but fall short of expectations

    "Aiming for steadier deliveries intra-quarter," Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted about Q3 vehicle deliveries. The 343,830 figure was below expectations.

  • Equities are hard to 'lean in materially' amid elevated volatility: Strategist

    Horizon Investments Head of Portfolio Strategy Zach Hill and Schwab Asset Management CEO and CIO Omar Aguilar join Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on recent market volatility, bond yields, and why investing in equities may be a challenge right now.

  • Peloton enters partnership with 5,400 Hilton hotels

    Shares of Peloton are rising upon news that the exercise bike company is partnering with Hilton to provide its bikes to 5,400 hotel's locations.

  • Browns quick hits: 'Need to get to Wednesday' to evaluate Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney

    Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday it was still too early to tell whether or not Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney may return next Sunday.

  • Roblox's base rate for success 'is not tremendous': Analyst

    MoffettNathanson Research Analyst Clay Griffin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Roblox, which is seeing its shares rise after the research firm initiated coverage at Underperform.

  • What White Sox looking for in next manager after Tony La Russa

    We have at least a basic idea of what the White Sox looking for in managerial candidates after Tony La Russa stepped down Monday.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • No suspension coming for Will Hernandez; could be fined

    Hernandez will still be able to play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles after getting ejected vs. the Panthers.

  • U.S., Canadian companies test out four-day workweek with employees

    28 American and Canadian companies are implementing a test pilot program of a four-day workweek for its employees.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Oil Steadies After Rally as Market Counts Down to OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after the biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver on expectations for a major cut in supply.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanWest Texas Intermed

  • 90 Day Fiancé: Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine

    "I can't let Yara be a loose canyon because if she makes an irrational decision that affects my family, I should have some involvement with that," Jovi said on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

  • With More Cannabis Industry Layoffs Likely, What Can You Do To Stay Employed?

    With layoffs affecting the national workforce, cannabis staffing leaders forecast that more dismissals are expected in the sector over the next few months. Layoffs in recent months have included the likes of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) and Dutchie, among numerous others. Karson Humiston, founder and CEO of industry staffing firm Vangst, predicts layoffs will trend upward over the next year. With numerous companies operating with less than a year's cash on hand, she said roles can become re

  • Chicago Mayor Plans Extra Pension Payments in $16.4 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning to advance payments to the city’s beleaguered pension funds as part of her $16.4 billion proposed budget for next year, which also boosts funding for abortion services and for the police.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo Ba