Tesla hikes price of Model Y after US alters tax credit rule

FILE - A Tesla Model Y Long Range is displayed on Feb. 24, 2021, at the Tesla Gallery in Troy, Mich. Tesla has raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S., apparently due to rising demand and changes in U.S. government rules that make more versions of the small SUV eligible for tax credits. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
·3 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla has raised prices on its Model Y in the U.S., apparently due to rising demand and changes in U.S. government rules that make more versions of the small SUV eligible for tax credits.

The Austin, Texas, electric vehicle company bumped up the price of the Model Y Long Range version by about 2% to $54,990 and the Performance version by about 2.7% to $57,990, according to its website. The prices exclude shipping and an order fee.

The moves, made Friday, come three weeks after Tesla cut prices nearly 20% on some versions of the Model Y, the company's top-selling vehicle. The price cuts were made to boost sagging demand, and also to make more versions of the Model Y eligible for the $7,500 electric-vehicle tax credit in the Inflation Reduction Act. The full tax credits will be available at least into March.

On Friday, The Treasury Department revised vehicle classification definitions to make more EVs — including SUVs made by Tesla, Ford and General Motors — eligible the full $7,500.

The change came after lobbying by automakers that had pressed the Biden administration to change vehicle definitions to allow higher priced vehicles to qualify for a maximum credit. Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with top aides to President Joe Biden last week to discuss the EV industry and the broader goals of electrification.

Under the sweeping law approved last summer, pickup trucks, SUVs and vans with a sticker price up to $80,000 qualify for EV tax credits, while new electric cars, sedans and wagons can only be priced up to $55,000. The rule had disqualified some higher-priced SUVs, such as GM’s Cadillac Lyriq and some versions of the Model Y, prompting complaints from Tesla and other automakers.

The January price cuts apparently worked. On Tesla's earnings conference call last week, CEO Elon Musk said that so far in January the company had seen the strongest number of orders year-to-date in company history. He also said the company had raised the Model Y price “a little bit in response to that.”

After Tesla's price cuts, Ford responded by reducing the price of its Mustang Mach-E, in part to qualify for the tax credit and also to spur buyer interest. But crosstown rival General Motors said it had no plans to cut EV prices.

The EV tax credits are among a host of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress approved in August with only Democratic votes. The law is designed to spur EV sales as part of a broader effort to reduce planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

But a complex web of requirements, including where vehicles and batteries must be manufactured to qualify, has cast doubt on whether buyers can receive the full $7,500 credit.

The Treasury Department said Friday that it hopes to make it easier for consumers to know which vehicles qualify for the credit. Under the revised rule, vehicle classifications will be determined by a consumer-facing fuel economy labeling standard, rather than a more complicated formula set by the Environmental Protection Agency, Treasury said.

A message was left Saturday seeking comment from Tesla on the price increases. The increases were reported Friday night by Bloomberg News.

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks misses sales, revenue estimates as China falters

    Starbucks reported lower-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, with COVID store shutdowns in China overshadowing stronger results elsewhere. During a conference call with investors, Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schultz said China's decision to end its zero-COVID policy in December caused a spike in infections that closed nearly 30% of Starbucks' 6,000 stores at its peak.

  • Starbucks Misses Earnings Following Softer Performance in China. The Stock Falls.

    Same-store sales in China fell by nearly 30% in the quarter as the country battled with a wave of Covid-19 infections.

  • U.S. House plans vote to end foreign air traveler COVID vaccine mandate

    The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote next week on a bill that would end a requirement that most foreign air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19, Majority Leader Steve Scalise said on Friday. The Biden administration in June dropped its requirement that people arriving in the country by air must test negative for COVID-19 but has not lifted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination requirements. Currently, adult visitors to the United States who are not citizens or permanent residents must show proof of vaccination before boarding their flight, with some limited exceptions.

  • You’ve been laid off. What’s next?

    Recent layoffs at tech giants Google and Meta have affected thousands, and they are just the latest examples of downsizing […] The post You’ve been laid off. What’s next? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Universal's Great Movie Escape is next step in escape room evolution, says show director

    Nathan Stevenson doesn't think the term "escape room" fully encapsulates what Universal Orlando has accomplished with its Great Movie Escape, which offers park visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the worlds of Back to the Future and Jurassic World. "They're more like 'escape adventures.' They’re not your average, everyday escape room where they stick you in a room and you're trying to get out. With these, you’re gonna go through the entire experience, you're gonna experience the entire st

  • Prices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official

    Tesla Inc has cut prices of some of its car models in South Korea, a local Tesla sales official said on Friday, the second straight month the U.S. electric vehicle maker has lowered prices. The Tesla official confirmed the new prices of the models. In January, Tesla cut the prices of some of its cars in South Korea.

  • Tesla Model Y price up $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit terms

    Tesla increased the price of the Model Y Long Range to $54,990, and the Model Y Performance to $57,990, an increase of $1,000 each.

  • Democrats approve 2024 primary calendar that demotes Iowa, boosts South Carolina

    Democrats are giving South Carolina the first contest of 2024 and moving Nevada, Michigan and Georgia up in their presidential nominating schedule.

  • The race for the 2024 election is on. But who will take on Trump?

    The ex-president is daring Republican challengers to make the first move – and some are preparing to attack

  • Lesia Tsurenko to face Zhu Lin in Thailand Open final

    Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine reached her first final in four years after the top-seeded Bianca Andreescu retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open.

  • Investors Should Go Back to the Future with OPAL Fuels

    Newly-listed OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) provides renewable natural gas (RNG) RNG is chemically identical to compressed natural gas, burns twice as clean as diesel Vertically integrated, beginning with source […]

  • French, German ministers to tell U.S. don't poach EU investments -sources

    France and Germany's economy ministers will tell senior U.S. officials not to try to actively poach green investments from Europe when they visit Washington next week to raise concerns about U.S. green tech subsidies, two French officials said. France's Bruno Le Maire and Germany's Robert Habeck are due to press concerns in Washington about tax credits under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act that subsidises products from electric cars to solar panels as long as they meet requirements on being locally produced.

  • 11 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best CBD stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry in 2022 had mixed results. While some new markets experienced significant growth, sales in many established markets decreased, slowing or even […]

  • Treasury makes more electric SUVs eligible for tax credits

    The Treasury Department said Friday it is making more electric vehicles — including SUVs made by Tesla, Ford and General Motors — eligible for tax credits of up to $7,500 under new vehicle classification definitions. The revised standards for EV tax credits follow lobbying by automakers that had pressed the Biden administration to change vehicle definitions to allow higher priced vehicles to qualify for a maximum tax credit.

  • DNC poised to move primary opener away from Iowa

    The Democratic National Committee will vote Saturday to shake up the start of its primary calendar. President Biden championed the revamped lineup ahead of the full membership vote. Supporters say the overhaul empowers voters who have gone unheard in battleground states. Despite some divisions over the proposed changes, Democrats are hoping to showcase unity. Ed O'Keefe reports from Philadelphia.

  • Shoot it? Snare it? Let it go back to China? US officials wring hands over options for spy balloon

    Among the many lingering questions about a Chinese spy balloon is why it's in U.S. airspace and why now.

  • The vote against Ilhan Omar does a disservice to Jews – and the fight against antisemitism

    Republicans hope to smear Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar as antisemitic, not to make a statement against hate. To let them do so is a grave moral mistake.

  • California union demands 43% raises, rejects Gavin Newsom’s ‘pitiful’ contract offer

    State’s scientists have demanded raises of 43%, citing pay inequities dating back to 2005.

  • Republicans oust Ilhan Omar from high-profile U.S. House committee

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday ousted Democrat Ilhan Omar from a high-profile committee over remarks widely condemned as antisemitic, two years after Democrats removed two Republicans from committee assignments. The deeply divided House voted 218-211 along party lines to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee with Republicans citing the 2019 remarks for which she later apologized.

  • Why I'd buy a Tesla Model Y over the Mercedes EQB after driving both electric SUVs

    The Mercedes is more luxurious, but you can't argue with the Tesla's longer range and attractive starting price.