Tesla, Hyundai among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for Feb. 10-17, including a Tesla recall involving 578,607 units and a Hyundai recall involving 357,830 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving 10 or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2022 Audi Q3 vehicles that failed to receive the software update under Recall 21V-825 (91CR). A software error may prevent the rearview image from initially displaying when the vehicle begins to reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 665 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV). A vehicle fire can occur when parked, even with the ignition in the "Off" position. 16,741 units are affected. Read more

Honda

Honda (American Honda Motor Co) is recalling certain 2021 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP motorcycles. Under certain driving conditions, the exhaust pipe may overheat, which could melt the oil cooler pipe and cause it to rupture. 331 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Accent vehicles. In the event of a crash, the front driver-side and/or passenger-side seat belt pretensioner(s) may explode upon deployment. 354 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Santa Fe, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport, 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014-2015 Tucson vehicles. The Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire. 357,830 units are affected. Read more

Kia

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2016-2018 K900 and 2014-2016 Sportage vehicles. The Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire. 126,747 units are affected. Read more

Story continues

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris vehicles. The brake fluid reservoir may be incorrectly mounted, which can allow it to detach. 28,743 units are affected. Read more

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles. The gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) may be improperly stated on the tire and loading label. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 120, "Wheels and Rims-Other Than Passenger Cars." 2,564 units are affected. Read more

Tesla

Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles. The Boombox function allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion, which may obscure the Pedestrian Warning System (PWS) sounds. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 141, "Minimum Sound Requirements for Hybrid and Electric Vehicles." 578,607 units are affected. Read more

Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. A software error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator, resulting in decreased defrosting performance. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 103, "Windshield Defrosting and Defogging Systems." 26,681 units are affected. Read more

To find more recalls for vehicles, groceries, consumer products and more, visit USA TODAY's searchable recalls database.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Tesla, Hyundai among vehicle recalls this week