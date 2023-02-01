As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

Hyunjoo Jin
·4 min read

By Hyunjoo Jin

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said.

The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

"It is never good for suppliers when (automakers) cut vehicle prices because that pressure rolls downhill," said Dan Sharkey, an attorney who represents suppliers to Tesla and other automakers. "I never like it, because I know eventually they're going to try to get it out of one of us."

"My message is, there's not going to be any room there," added the co-founder of Brooks Wilkins Sharkey & Turco. "Many suppliers are financially struggling."

Most Tesla suppliers, which include battery makers Panasonic, LG Energy Solution and CATL, as well as Italian casting machine maker IDRA Group, avoid discussing the carmaker publicly due to confidentiality agreements.

Tesla's cost-reduction efforts come after it aggressively cut vehicle prices last month, prompting U.S. rival Ford Motor Co to follow suit. That threatens to erode Tesla's profit margins, which are the largest in the industry.

While the resulting pressure on suppliers to cut their prices is not new, one executive at a Tesla supplier who asked not to be identified said the EV leader during the COVID-19 pandemic had focused more on delivery over pricing and was willing to even pay more to get parts faster. He worries the comments on last month's earnings conference call signal that may change.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on its suppliers.

'SUPPLIERS ARE NOT CHARITIES'

While Tesla and other automakers enjoyed higher vehicle prices and strong margins during the pandemic, suppliers were not able to fully pass along higher costs and their margins fell, according to a study by consultancy Bain. Automakers' profit margins were nearly 3 percentage points higher than suppliers in the third quarter of last year.

More price cuts could be painful in a sector where some suppliers are already struggling, industry officials said.

For example, Gissing North America, which had counted Tesla as its biggest customer, filed for bankruptcy last year, partly due to high labor costs and commodity pricing, said Steven Wybo, chief restructuring officer of the Michigan-based maker of acoustic systems and headliners for car ceilings.

"There's certain things that I think will ease, but there's this labor component that's built in to the price of everything, and I don't see that easing any time soon and potentially never," he said.

Sharkey, the supplier attorney, warned: "All of these suppliers are not charities. They need to make money and if they lose money, then they're in financial distress."

Musk may seek to reassure suppliers that any potential losses they suffer in lower pricing will be made up in higher volume, industry officials said.

Nevertheless, some suppliers are increasing prices due to material cost inflation.

NXP Semiconductors said on Tuesday it is increasing the prices it charges customers, citing higher input costs of their own. NXP has not disclosed it is a Tesla supplier, but analysts said a teardown of Tesla vehicles shows that to be the case.

"Honestly, we don't have a lot of pushback from the car companies," NXP CEO Kurt Sievers told Reuters on Tuesday.

Tesla could negotiate cost reductions with suppliers through "shared" efficiencies or by simply twisting the suppliers' arms and taking some of their profit away, a former Tesla executive told Reuters.

"Tesla will now be doing what every other (automaker) has been doing for decades," said the executive, who asked not to be identified.

Tesla will face resistance, industry officials warn.

"They will get a lot of pushback from suppliers to cut costs," said industry consultant Laurie Harbour, who works with suppliers.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco,; Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Ben Klayman and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Has Rocketed. It Needs a Breather.

    Tesla stock soared 41% in January, its best month since October 2021, leaving investors breathless and wondering what to do next.

  • Citigroup technicals indicate rally may extend even as Wall Street remains wary

    Citigroup Inc's shares are approaching a potential bullish technical signal which indicates that this year's 14% rally could continue, even as some analysts remain critical of the bank's fundamentals. On Jan. 23, Citi shares touched their highest since August. "Citi has been a longtime underperformer but we are finally starting to see some signs of technical improvement," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

  • China lobbies Dutch to defend trade after chip curbs

    China’s foreign minister appealed to his Dutch counterpart to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns. The foreign ministry gave no indication Tuesday whether Qin Gang directly addressed the controls in the phone call with Wopke Hoekstra. Qin said the Netherlands and China “should jointly maintain the stability of the international industrial chain and supply chain,” said Mao Ning.

  • AMD results may have given Wall Street sigh of relief, but they’re still a ‘mixed bag’ because of data-center weakness

    AMD may have unleashed a collective sigh of relief on Wall Street with its results, but the data-center weakness makes them just "decent."

  • Tesla to raise Shanghai output after price cuts stoke demand: memo

    Tesla plans to step up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet demand ignited by aggressive price cuts on its best-selling models, according to a planning memo seen by Reuters and a person with knowledge of the plan. The automaker plans to produce a weekly average of nearly 20,000 units at its Shanghai factory in February and March, according to the memo, which detailed output plans for Tesla's most productive and profitable manufacturing hub. That level of production would take the plant's output to roughly its rate in September, when it turned out 82,088 Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to data from China Passenger Car Association.

  • China has not done enough on Sri Lanka debt restructuring - U.S. diplomat

    The United States wants China to provide credible and specific assurances to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) along with other creditors to help Sri Lanka unlock a $2.9 billion bailout, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday. Sri Lanka entered into a staff level agreement with the global lender last September but needs financing assurances from key bilateral lenders China and Japan before disbursements can begin. India, the third significant lender, dispatched its financing assurances to the IMF last month.

  • Explainer-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has rattled Europe

    The European Commission presented its Green Deal Industrial Plan on Wednesday in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with increased levels of state aid to help Europe compete as a manufacturing hub for clean tech products. While EU countries welcome the U.S. commitment to energy transition, they fear the IRA's $369 billion of subsidises for electric vehicles and other clean technologies could put companies based in Europe at a disadvantage. WHY IS EUROPE ANGRY?

  • FedEx, Rivian, DraftKings join US companies cutting jobs

    FedEx, Rivian Automotive, and DraftKings have joined a growing list of U.S. corporations announcing job cuts. FedEx sent an announcement to employees Wednesday informing them that the package delivery company is reducing the size of its officer and director team by more than 10% and consolidating some teams and functions. “Unfortunately, this was a necessary action to become a more efficient, agile organization,” CEO Raj Subramaniam said in a prepared statement.

  • China's BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan

    China's BYD Co Ltd unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry. BYD, an acronym which stands for Build Your Dreams, has ambitious plans to open more than 100 dealerships in Japan by the end of 2025. But it faces a tough task in a country where petrol and hybrid models are much more popular than battery electric vehicle (BEVs) and nine in 10 cars sold annually are built by domestic firms such as Toyota Motor Corp.

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

  • Amazon Cited by Labor Department for Hazards at Three Additional Warehouses

    Labor Department review of workplace practices at Amazon warehouses has resulted in six citations for the tech giant.

  • China on U.S. Seminconductor Export Control and Taiwan

    China on Monday denounced the US for “coercing and luring” allies to counter Beijing after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to a deal with the US to restrict China's access to materials used to make advanced semiconductors. Mao also underscored her country’s claim to self-ruled Taiwan, saying the Taiwan issue was “the No.1 red line that must not be crossed between China and the US.”

  • Oil prices fall as EIA reports a sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies

    Oil futures inch lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a increase in U.S. crude supplies for a sixth week in a row.

  • A Chick-fil-A restaurant's traffic got so bad that city officials ordered it to be demolished and plan to build a new drive-thru-only location

    A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina will be torn down, and rebuilt as a double drive-thru restaurant with no dining room after complaints by locals.

  • Company to lay off hundreds after Tesla contract terminated

    Until a couple of weeks ago, ABM Texas General Services Inc. had the contract to handle janitorial and maintenance services at Tesla's gigafactory east of Austin. Soon, 255 ABM employees will be laid off — but a new contractor may sweep up many of the laid-off workers.

  • 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Official EPA Range Revealed: Up to 361 Miles

    The longest-range version, the 225-hp rear-wheel-drive SE with 18-inch wheels, beats its Ioniq 5 sibling by 58 miles.

  • Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2023 Sees Some Big Sales

    Which car would you like to have driven away in?

  • Workday cuts hundreds of jobs

    The cloud software company Workday plans to cut hundreds of jobs as it lays off about 3 percent of its global workforce. The company told employees in a message on Tuesday that it decided to restructure and realign some teams across the company, leading to the layoffs, the majority of which will be those working…

  • California sinkhole swallows third car in 2 weeks

    "This can't be real," the California Highway Patrol said after the third vehicle fell into the hole that had completely split a two-lane road.

  • Famous Short Seller Explains What He's Seeing With Tesla That Has Him Worried

    Tesla ain't what it appears to be. That's at least according to famed short seller Jim Chanos, who told CNBC why he remains bearish on the electric vehicle maker. "You know I've been saying half tongue-in-cheek that Tesla is a Chinese car company.