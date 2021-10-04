Many Tesla Short Sellers Are Giving Up

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Esha Dey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is inflicting more pain on short sellers, and many of them are giving up.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares of Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker have jumped 39% since touching their 2021 low in March, sending bears rushing to cover their negative bets. The percentage of stock borrowed by traders, a standard measure of short interest, has slumped to 1.1% of Tesla’s shares available for trading, according to IHS Markit Ltd. as of last Thursday. That’s the lowest since 2010, when the carmaker went public.

While data from IHS’s competitor S3 Partners shows a higher short interest at about 3.2% of the float, it is still the lowest ever for the company. According to S3’s Ihor Dusaniwsky, there has been some short covering in Tesla recently, with shares shorted decreasing by 1.55 million shares or about $1.20 billion, over the last month.

The pain may be about to get worse. Tesla over the weekend reported another record quarter for car deliveries. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives describes those numbers as “a major feather in the cap for the bulls.”

The peak in pessimism toward Tesla stock came in 2019, when Musk warned that the company needed to cut jobs and boost production to survive. The stock has since soared more than a 1,000% as the shift to electric vehicles picked up and Tesla solidified its first-entrant advantage.

Tesla shares rose as much as 4.1% to $806.97 in New York on Monday, before paring most of the gains to close up 0.8% at $781.53. The stock set a record high close of $883.09 in January.

“While there are many competitors in the EV space, Tesla continues to dominate market share as evidenced again this quarter while battling through the chip shortage,” Ives said.

(Updates stock moves in second and sixth paragraphs.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Just Keeps Delivering More Cars. That’s Good News for the Stock.

    Tesla delivered more than 240,000 cars in the third quarter of 2021. Wall Street was looking for about 225,000 to 230,000 deliveries.

  • Tesla hits new quarterly record, delivers 241,300 vehicles in Q3

    Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles globally in its third-quarter. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Tesla beats Q3 delivery expectations, sets new record

    Data: FactSet and company filings; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosTesla delivered over 241,000 vehicles in the third quarter, a new record for the electric automaker that also beat analysts' projections.Why it matters: The tally came despite the global chip shortage and supply chain problems, and it's a sign of growing global demand for electric cars.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Tesla, in announcing the numbers Saturday, thanked customers for their "patience

  • Investors argue Musk should repay $9.4 billion to Tesla for SolarCity deal

    A Delaware judge should order Elon Musk to repay $9.4 billion to Tesla Inc for the benefits he received by pushing the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to buy an ailing solar company he partly owned, according to Tesla investors in a court filing late Friday. The investors said a "simple and practical" way to undo the benefits they say Musk improperly received from the $2.6 billion deal for SolarCity would be to order the chief executive to return the Tesla shares he received for his stock in the rooftop solar company. Musk received 2.4 million Tesla shares, which have grown to 12 million shares due to stock splits and are currently worth about $9.4 billion.

  • Market Recap: Monday, October 4

    Stocks sank on Monday as traders awaited new economic and earnings data. Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst and Sylvia Jablonski, Defiance ETFs Co-Founder & CIO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • How EV makers are trying to appeal to the 'average consumer'

    Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for Volvo as the company moves forward with an IPO in Stockholm, the news surrounding Rivian, and the future of the EV market.

  • Facebook Stock Tumbles as Controversies Finally Start to Add Up. Outages Don’t Help Either.

    Facebook shares were down 5% Monday, after a whistleblower went public with allegations that the company knew more about the negative impact of its platforms.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • McConnell Tells Biden GOP Won’t Cooperate on Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told President Joe Biden he should pressure Democratic leaders in Congress to go ahead and raise the debt limit on their own because the GOP won’t cooperate.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsIn a letter to Biden Monday, McConnell demanded that the president “engage directly with congressional Democrats on this matter” and said Republicans will not be changing their position.“Bipartisanship is

  • Clint Eastwood Wins $6.1 Million From ‘Online Scammers’ in CBD Lawsuit

    Actor-director celebrates "powerful message" of judgment against a Lithuanian company that falsely claimed he endorsed a line of gummies

  • Tesla Stock Pops As Deliveries Race Past Q3 Estimates To Record 241,300

    Tesla will report its third-quarter deliveries Friday or early next week, amid chip shortages. Tesla stock is in buy range.

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Slumped This Week

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) had a tough time this week. The digital advertising stock slumped as much as 10.1% this week, though shares ended down roughly 7.9% over the past seven days, with no apparent reason for the downturn. Investors are also probably still digesting plans by Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Google to end support for ad-tracking cookies on its Chrome browser.

  • Grimes trolls paparazzi reading Karl Marx's 'Communist Manifesto': 'I am not a communist'

    Grimes explains those viral photos reading Marx's "Communist Manifesto" on a Los Angeles street corner: "I am not a communist."

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • General Motors Reportedly Sees Robotaxis Delivering $50 Billion In Revenue

    General Motors will tell investors that its Cruise self-driving startup plans to charge for rides as soon as 2022. GM stock rose.

  • Visitor Finds 4.38-Carat Yellow Diamond at Arkansas State Park

    "We really didn’t think we would find one, let alone something that big!"

  • Apple to Release New Watch on Oct. 15 Following Production Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. set a release date of Oct. 15 for its latest smartwatch, a sign that it’s coping with production challenges that had dogged the new device. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe company plans to begin taking orders for the product -- called the Apple Watch Series 7 -- this Friday, Oct. 8, starting at 8 a.m. New York time. It will then hit stores a week later, Apple said in a statement on its website. The Series 7 watch wa

  • 3 Reasons to Invest in Crypto, and 3 Reasons Not to

    You've likely heard stories of people becoming overnight millionaires on the heels of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) price moves, and you've also heard of people losing most of their money during one of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) volatile periods. The price calls for Bitcoin have been seen reaching into the millions, so there is definitely a meaningful part of the financial community that does believe this will be the case.

  • Credit Suisse’s Zurich Offices Raided in Greensill Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Police raided Credit Suisse Group AG offices in Zurich and confiscated documents as part of an investigation into whether investors in funds it ran with Greensill Capital were misled, complicating efforts by the Swiss bank to move past the damaging scandal.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Ri

  • Amazon Moves Further Into the Home With a Grab Bag of Gadgets

    The big online retailer introduces a number of smart-home and Alex extensions. But the headliner is a mobile robot named Astro. The theme: home and families.