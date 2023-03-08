Tesla investigated for Model Y steering wheels that may detach during use

Tesla (TSLA) shares are lower today as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening an investigation into the Model Y SUV over an issue with steering wheels that may come off when the vehicle is in operation.

NHTSA’s ODI (Office of Defects Investigation) is aware of two separate reports of a “complete detachment” of the steering wheel from the steering column in 2023 Tesla Model Y vehicles. Sudden separation apparently occurred when force was exerted on the steering wheel during use, overcoming resistance of the “friction fit” that kept the wheel in place.

The ODI report says both Model Y vehicles were delivered to customers missing a retaining bolt that attaches the steering wheel to the column. Both vehicles required a repair which involved reinstallation of the steering wheel.

Tesla Model Y interior
Tesla Model Y interior

ODI opened a preliminary evaluation into this occurrence to “asses the scope, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition.” The opening of the investigation into the Model Y steering wheel issue was first reported by the AP.

It is unknown how many 2023 Model Ys could be affected by this defect and whether the NHTSA will issue an official recall. Tesla doesn’t break out model sales by region, but data firm Motor Intelligence projects that Tesla sold 252,000 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. last year, making it the sixth best selling vehicle in America.

“It’s no surprise that Tesla ranks that high,” said Cox Automotive analyst Michelle Krebs. “The brand, despite all the news and stuff, still dominates the EV market, and it dominates the luxury market. A lot of that strength comes from the Model Y.”

Tesla safety recalls have been focus this year, following NHTSA’s move this year to force Tesla to recall certain vehicles over defects related to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software. That recall, which will be addressed via a software update, affects 362,758 Tesla vehicles.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

