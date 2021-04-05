Tesla’s ‘Jaw Dropper’ Deliveries Help It Skirt EV Selloff

Tesla’s ‘Jaw Dropper’ Deliveries Help It Skirt EV Selloff
Esha Dey
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s stellar first-quarter delivery numbers that blew past analysts’ estimates helped it defy a selloff in the broader electric vehicle industry, amid a growing skepticism about the future of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Shares of the Elon Musk-led company jumped as much as 7% in New York, erasing most of its year-to-date loss. Over the past year, the stock has advanced more than 600%.

EV companies overall have received some good news in the past week, including a big push into electric vehicles in the infrastructure spending bill unveiled last week, and the estimate-crushing delivery figures from Tesla. But that may not be enough to stop a slide in the stocks that has seen investor interest wane this year. Auto stocks, EV and otherwise, have also been plagued by a global shortage of semiconductors.

“The rhetoric around Biden’s infrastructure stimulus is what’s creating the weakness,” Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin said in an interview, discussing the EV selloff. “There is low certainty this will pass as proposed,” the analyst said.

However, the underperformance in EVs is probably misplaced, Irwin said, noting that both political parties like the domestic success story of Tesla and would welcome a revival of Detroit with EVs.

Biden’s infrastructure bill has already started facing its challenges, with Republicans saying they want no part of the corporate tax hikes needed to pay for the plan and some progressive Democrats saying the package would not spend nearly enough.

Most EV companies’ shares fell on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. sank as much as 5.2%, Nikola Corp. dropped 5.4%, Fisker Inc. fell 4.1% and XPeng Inc. lost 2.8%.

Tesla on Friday said it delivered 184,800 cars worldwide for the first quarter of the year, outpacing the 169,850 average of analysts’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey. While the company does not break out sales by geography, U.S. and China are its largest markets and the company said it was “encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China.”

‘Sentiment Shifter’

“These delivery numbers are a paradigm and sentiment shifter for the space going forward,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note, calling Tesla’s delivery numbers a “jaw dropper.”

Models 3 and Y, which accounted for almost all of the sales in the period, are manufactured in Tesla’s plants in Fremont, California and in Shanghai, China.

“Receptivity to the Model Y in China was always a gray area in our minds since there was never disclosure on deposit/interest levels from Tesla,” Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne wrote in a note, adding that the strength in that country appeared to have driven sales.

Several Wall Street analysts raised their estimates and price target on Tesla after the sales results. JPMorgan Chase analyst Ryan Brinkman said its ability to produce roughly the same amount of vehicles in the first quarter as in the last three months of 2020, stands out in the industry, given global light vehicle production is estimated to have declined about 16% sequentially in the same period because of the chip shortage.

(Updates stock moves and adds Roth comments.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's delivery boom heralds broader surge in electric vehicles market

    Tesla's stock was up over 7% in premarket trading this morning after it reported record deliveries in the year's first quarter on Friday. But it's not the only manufacturer seeing sales increases this year.Why it matters: Even as gasoline-powered sales return from the pandemic, cars with plugs are going faster, albeit from a much smaller base.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"It’s clear EV sales, both in the U.S. and globally, are increasing on a percentage basis faster than traditional internal combustion vehicles," iSeeCars.com analyst Karl Brauer tells Axios."Multiple automakers have introduced high-volume models in the past 12 months, with Tesla’s Model Y and Ford’s Mach-E being two prime examples," he said in an email.Driving the news: Tesla beat analysts' expectations with 184,800 deliveries.The full EV sector's Q1 tallies are still emerging, though Tesla is the leading player. But individual company figures and a Morgan Stanley research note have some noteworthy numbers.Over 181,000 fully electric vehicles were sold worldwide in February, which is up 138% compared to February 2020, per Morgan Stanley and data partner EV-Volumes. And January's numbers were even higher.Several major automakers saw increases, including Ford, thanks to the initial deliveries of its new Mustang Mach-E.Ford said in a separate release that it sold 6,614 in the U.S. despite what amounts to a cameo on dealer lots so far.GM reported that U.S. Q1 sales of its Bolt EV are up over 50% compared to last year.The intrigue: Higher figures are likely in part related to the pandemic, but that alone doesn't account for the acceleration.Its full effects were not apparent in early 2020, and unlike internal combustion models, EV sales actually rose last year.But, but, but: EVs still represent a very small (but rising!) fraction of total sales, and the U.S. lags behind China and Europe.Per Morgan Stanley, fully electric cars were 2.3% of U.S. sales in February, compared to 6.3% in Europe and 7.9% in China.U.S. manufacturers face battery supply chain challenges.And the global chip shortage is affecting the overall industry, threatening production and sales.What's next: A fuller picture of global Q1 EV sales will emerge in the coming days.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Is Tesla Stock A Buy After Turning In A Robust Report On Deliveries?

    Tesla stock is cooling off after a fourth-quarter earnings report that missed estimates. But, after a first-quarter report on vehicle deliveries that beat estimates, is Tesla stock a buy.

  • Tesla Stock Is Jumping, GameStop Is Sliding, and the Stock Market Is Riding the Strong Jobs Report Higher

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Stocks were rising Monday morning as the market reacts to Friday’s strong jobs report. Tesla stock was rising, while (GME) was falling. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227 points, or 0.

  • Vast archives at JFK Library help bring 'Hemingway' to life

    A new documentary on Ernest Hemingway — powered by vast but little-known archives kept at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston — is shedding new light on the acclaimed novelist. “Hemingway,” by longtime collaborators Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, premiering on PBS on three consecutive nights starting April 5, takes a more nuanced look at the author and his longstanding reputation as an alcoholic, adventurer, outdoorsman and bullfight-loving misogynist who struggled with internal turmoil that eventually led to his death by suicide at age 61. The truth about the man many consider America’s greatest 20th-century novelist — whose concise writing style made him an outsized celebrity who became a symbol of unrepentant American masculinity — is much more complex, Novick said.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. - AQST

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2021) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aquestive" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AQST). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.The investigation concerns whether Aquestive and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. [Click here for information about ...

  • The 5 best Ernest Hemingway movie adaptations

    Ernest Hemingway’s lean prose was always hit or miss when it came to cinematic adaptations. Contemporaries like William Faulkner and F. Scott Fitzgerald capitalized on their novelist reputations by writing directly for the movies themselves; Hemingway never did. But he was not above selling the film rights to one of his books or stories, resulting in his name being splashed across the big screen in large type (“Ernest Hemingway’s A Farewell To Arms!”).

  • U.S. box office should return to '90-95% of 2019 levels': analyst

    Chad Beynon, Macquarie Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how movie theater chains are faring amid the pandemic and break down the future of the hospitality industry post-COVID.

  • How to Trade Tesla After It Beats Delivery Expectations

    Tesla doubles its first-quarter production results year over year and shares vault higher on the news. The stock's not out of the woods yet though.

  • Tesla shares spike after company posts record quarterly deliveries, gets analyst upgrade

    Shares of Tesla jumped more than 7% in early trading Monday morning after the electric-vehicle maker posted record quarterly deliveries between January and March, topping Wall Street's expectations and prompting at least one firm to upgrade the stock.

  • Pfizer Negotiating Deal to Sell More Covid-19 Vaccines to Israel

    The country says it hopes to vaccinate teenagers soon, and will likely need doses to provide booster shots.

  • Lidar Stocks Are Under Pressure. Why the Market May Be Wrong.

    News that Waymo's CEO is leaving has raised hope for Tesla, the only car maker choosing not to use lidar sensors, in the race for self-driving technology.

  • Google v Oracle: Supreme Court declares Google's code copying fair

    The US Supreme Court has handed Google a major win in a decade-long battle over copied code.

  • Retail outlook: expect discretionary retail to take off

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss the state of retail and outlook for retailers with Jan Rogers Kniffen, J Rogers Kniffen WWE CEO.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped Sharply on Monday

    The growth stock was up following the electric-car maker's first-quarter vehicle deliveries report over the weekend. The company reported deliveries for the period that crushed analysts' estimates, giving investors more confidence in Tesla's growth trajectory. Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles during Q1, up nearly 110% year over year.

  • Tesla’s Delivery Numbers Looked Great. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

    Tesla reported 185,000 vehicle deliveries in the first three months of the year. That's better than Wall Street projected. Now analysts are weighing in.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump as traders digest jobs report, look ahead to Fed remarks

    Stocks jumped Monday morning as traders took in last week's much stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Block & Leviton LLP Has Filed a Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited for Securities Fraud; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

    Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2021) - Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders against EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) and certain of its executives for securities fraud. Investors who purchased EH shares between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021, and who lost money are strongly encouraged to contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) ...

  • Florida crews are pumping wastewater into Tampa Bay to avoid a full reservoir breach: What we know

    Florida environmental officials last week approved the pumping of wastewater from a reservoir into Tampa Bay in hopes of avoiding a major collapse.

  • Here's What Annaly Capital Could Do With the $2.3 Billion It Just Raised

    One of the most vexing challenges for the U.S. government since the 2008-09 Great Recession has been to rebuild the mortgage finance system. During the crisis, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were rescued by the government, which took a 79% stake in the companies. Since then, almost all of the mortgages originated in the U.S. have been backed by the U.S. taxpayer.

  • Tesla Lights Up the Stock Market as Recovery Plays Soar

    The stock market moved sharply higher on Monday, following a three-day weekend on Wall Street. The move upward reflected a delayed reaction to extremely positive numbers on the employment front released on Friday that signaled a healthy bounce in the U.S. economy. Investors are still looking closely at electric-vehicle (EV) stocks, and the latest quarterly news from industry giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dominated the market landscape on Monday.