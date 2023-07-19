Tesla just gave us our first look at the Cybertruck's giant windshield wiper in action — and it leaves much to be desired

The Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla

A new photo of Tesla's Cybertruck shows that its windshield wipers fail to clear part of the window.

Tesla released a handful of photos of the electric pickup truck in its earnings release Wednesday.

The company said it planned to begin delivering the Cybertruck within the year.

Tesla shared a peak into the Cybertruck's ginormous windshield wipers in action on Wednesday in the company's latest earnings release.

A photo from the release titled "Built To Do Real Work" showed that the massive, clunky wiper failed to clear little more than half of the Cybertruck's windshield.

Tesla gave a first look at its giant windshield wiper in action. Tesla

Similarly, Tesla's design chief, Franz von Holzhausen, shared a picture of the windshield earlier this year that appeared to show that the wipers were unable to clear a significant portion of the passenger side of the window.

The windshield wiper is perhaps the largest Tesla has put on the truck. Unlike most cars' wipers, which tuck neatly against the hood, the Cybertruck's wiper appears to rest upright along the side of the windshield when not in use.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said there was "no easy solution" to the vehicle's massive windshield, and the initial 2019 design for the Cybertruck didn't even include windshield wipers.

It's unclear whether the windshield wiper from the photo will be included in the final product because Tesla said the Cybertruck was still undergoing testing for "final certification and validation." The company said in the earnings release that the vehicle was still on track to begin deliveries within the year.

Last week, Tesla said it had begun production of the Cybertruck at its Gigafactory in Texas. Musk unveiled the concept for the electric pickup truck about four years ago, and the project has faced a series of delays over the past two years.

