Tesla Just Helped Patch a Bug in This Open Source Bitcoin Payment Processor

Colin Harper
·2 min read

Tesla just contributed to Bitcoin open source software.

The car maker disclosed a bug in the open-source Bitcoin payment processor and wallet BTCPay Server, and it also helped the project’s team patch the flaw.

The electric vehicle and renewables company informed BTCPay’s team of the bug after reviewing the project’s GitHub last week. It affects users who boot BTCPay from “Docker Deployment, have a configured email server and enabled registration for users in Server Settings > Policies,” according to a post on BTCPay’s GitHub that included a software patch. 

Related: Rep. Gaetz of Blockchain Caucus Faces Investigation for Sexual Misconduct: Report

The team wrote in the post that more information on the bug would be disclosed in BTCPay’s next major release.

“We want to thank @teslamotors for filing a responsible disclosure, helping us with remediation, and handling the situation professionally. We also want to thank Qaiser Abbas, an independent web-security researcher, for an additional responsible vulnerability disclosure that was handled in this release,” BTCPay’s team wrote in the software release fixing the bug.

BTCPay Server was launched in 2017 by Bitcoin developer Nicola Dorier in response to popular Bitcoin payment processor BitPay’s controversial statements regarding the 2016 SegWit soft fork. Since launching, BTCPay has been integrated as a donations portal for charitable efforts around the world, including Nigeria and Venezuela.

The wallet is also used by many Bitcoin industry merchants and companies as a point of sale for online stores.

Related: CryptoCompare: Digital Asset Management Review March 2021

Since Elon Musk announced Tesla’s billion-dollar bitcoin holdings, the company has also started accepting bitcoin in return for its services. Musk has publicly stated the company plans to hold all bitcoin they receive and not convert it to cash.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • You’re a Lemon if You Buy a Tesla With Bitcoin

    Should you purchase a car with bitcoin and then need a refund, the manufacturer has some special terms and conditions.

  • Galaxy Digital Prepares for US Listing in 2021, Names New CFO

    “We believe our industry is at an inflection point as we participate in a once in a lifetime secular shift," said CEO Mike Novogratz.

  • End of Suez Snarl Marks Beginning of New Stress on Global Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Now removed from the Suez Canal’s main channel, the Ever Given leaves in its wake several weeks or months of disruptions across a world economy where the pandemic revealed both the sturdy backbone of global trade and an Achilles’ heel.“It’s not a cork-out-of-a-bottle moment,” said Peter Aylott, director of policy at the U.K. Chamber of Shipping. “We could still be days away from the canal being completely free.”The reopening kicks off a new wave of stress on supply chains -- the intertwined network of ships, ports, trucks, trains and warehouses that shuttle products from a factory on one side of the planet to a retail shelf or production line on the other. A surge in e-commerce means even greater consumer demand for speed, putting added strain on transportation and boosting freight rates to record highs.Even a temporary clog in a major artery like the Suez is problematic because the world’s nearly 6,000 container ships run on schedules, with a finite number of steel boxes to go around. They can’t be repositioned to where demand pops up or quickly shifted away from regions where economic activity is slow. Capacity can be tweaked by adjusting the speed of vessels but also with a blunter tool: canceling sailings that aren’t possible anymore or aren’t economically viable. The Suez incident may unleash plenty of those.That leaves the owners of cargo -- and all the logistics industries handling imports and exports -- at the mercy of the container carriers.Toppling Dominoes“The metaphorical dominoes have already been toppled,” said Lars Jensen of SeaIntelligence Consulting. “We will continue to see the unfolding of congestion issues in Europe as the cargo arrives, blank sailings resulting from the severe delay of many vessels, as well as a deterioration of the equipment situation.”In the near term, ports from Europe to Asia are bracing to be inundated with goods held up near Egypt for almost a week.The Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest seaport, late last week counted 59 container ships ensnared in the Suez congestion that were headed its way, though it wasn’t possible to estimate when they’d arrive. In Spain, ports in Algeciras, Barcelona and Valencia were reviewing revisions to arrival schedules and preparing contingency plans for more working hours to handle the unpredictable flow of ships.The disruption spreads well beyond container shipping: scores of oil, gasoline, natural gas and other tankers and vessels were halted by the blockage, stunting normal supply and delivery routines across the energy and chemical sectors. Before the Ever Given ran aground, about 2 million barrels of crude and petroleum products transited the canal every 24 hours.Strained PortsIn the near term, the traffic jam may hamper efforts by European gas buyers to restock inventories eroded by winter demand. That may present U.S. gas exporters with an opportunity to grab market share, said Andy Weissman, chief executive of EBW Analytics.Freight rates for bulk ships used to haul grains and metal may also remain elevated. The Baltic Dry index recently hit an 18-month high amid strong Chinese corn and soybean buying, and growing metal demand.Meanwhile, a Chinese logistics executive warned that the impact on global trade could linger as backlogs in Europe worsen.One 747Ports are already struggling to handle normal shipping volumes because of the pandemic, and now they’ll need to cope with many delayed vessels all arriving at once or in quick succession, said Max Wei, general manager of international business at Speedaf Logistics Ltd.Under the best-case scenario, it will take a month of more to work through the congestion, he said.With ocean freight maxed out, importers are looking for other modes even if they are more expensive.Vivian Lau, a Hong Kong-based logistics executive, said the surge in demand for air freight is set to continue even after the Suez logjam clears. Online shopping and the scarcity of available containers are among reasons why sellers and buyers will continue to scramble.“Over the weekend I was up trying to find a few 747s,” said Lau, vice chair and group chief executive officer of Pacific Air Holdings. “I was able to find one, I wasn’t able to find a few.”In a sign of that demand, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways will temporarily convert a fifth Boeing Co. 777-300ER jetliner to cargo duty.While the squeeze on air freight was already happening without the Suez blockage, Lau sees another legacy from the past week’s events: more debate on reshaping supply lines.“You can’t just sit in one part of the world assuming that things are going to be running like clockwork and you don’t need to keep any inventory because they will arrive ‘just in time’,” she said. “The Suez Canal blockage is just another reminder.”Rail AlternativeSigrid Nikutta, a DB Cargo management board member, said rail offers another option when barriers arise.“During Covid, we have seen that trains can go through borders where roads were closed and we see this at the moment, when the seaway is closed trains can go on,” she said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.The Suez-related turmoil may ripple beyond Europe and Asia.Charlotte, North Carolina-based Premier Inc. helps more than 4,000 hospitals manage purchasing and supplies. Last year, huge increases in demand caused shortages for items like gloves, gowns and masks. While crisis-level shortages have abated, it left U.S. hospitals and suppliers with less inventory on hand and more sensitive to fresh hiccups in the supply chain.“For many, many, many products, there is no safety stock in the channel,” said David Hargraves, Premier’s senior vice president of supply chain.The Suez backlogs are just the latest in a series of cascading events that will delay a key input to plastic medical gear: resins. The company has warned member hospitals to prepare for “a higher number of shorter duration or sporadic shortages,” Hargraves said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rep. Gaetz of Blockchain Caucus Faces Investigation for Sexual Misconduct: Report

    An investigation into the congressman was opened during the final months of the Trump Presidency under Attorney General William P. Barr.

  • Market Wrap: Traders Ratchet Up Derivatives Bets as Bitcoin Mounts Rally

    Bitcoin's funding rates are rising, a sign traders are willing to take more risk in betting on a fresh rally.

  • Traffic Returns to Suez Canal After Stranded Ship Freed

    Traffic moved freely through the Suez Canal in Egypt on Tuesday, March 30, after a container ship got stranded and blocked the waterway for days.The Suez Canal Authority announced on Monday that the Ever Given container ship blocking the canal had been refloated. The ship became wedged across the canal on March 23, disrupting global shipping for several days.This footage, released by the Suez Canal Authority on Tuesday, shows ships traveling through the canal unhindered. Credit: Suez Canal Authority via Storyful

  • Biden just canceled student debt for 41,000 borrowers with disabilities. Here's who qualifies.

    Borrowers may qualify for student loan forgiveness if the VA ruled them unemployable or if a physician diagnoses them as permanently disabled.

  • Traders Are ‘Glued to Their Screens’ and Set for Volatile Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Global traders are bracing for what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated opens for U.S. equities in months following an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades Friday that rattled investors worldwide.Archegos Capital Management LLC -- the family office of Bill Hwang -- was behind the sales, dumping shares of Chinese tech giants and U.S. media conglomerates, according to two people directly familiar with the trades. While some of the stocks targeted in the block trades initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley rebounded at the end of Friday’s session, ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. didn’t. They posted their biggest daily losses ever.Morgan Stanley traded about $13 billion including Farfetch Ltd., Discovery, Baidu Inc., and GSX Techedu Inc., while Goldman sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares in ViacomCBS Inc. and IQiyi Inc., according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg.Morgan Stanley was shopping a large block of ViacomCBS shares on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter. About 45 million shares were offered on behalf of an undisclosed holder, the person said.Sharif Farha, a Dubai-based portfolio manager at Safehouse Global Consumer Fund, said ViacomCBS and Discovery may actually recover on Monday and noted that the market’s fundamentals remain intact.“The correction was not structural,” he said.Farha expects benign price action to start the day, but anticipation for Monday’s open remains high.“Traders everywhere know the story and will be glued to their screens,” he said.Meanwhile, tech stocks fell in Hong Kong on Monday, with the Hang Seng Tech Index -- which includes many Chinese giants -- losing as much as 2.7%. Baidu Inc. slid as much as 5.1%. Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said the massive selloff in U.S.-listed shares of Chinese technology companies isn’t linked to their fundamentals and creates a bigger buying opportunity.In Japan, Nomura Holdings Inc. tumbled by a record after disclosing a “significant” possible loss from its U.S. operations. That’s even as the broader Nikkei 225 Stock Average advanced 0.7%.June contracts on the S&P 500 were down 0.6% as of 3:34 p.m. Tokyo. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.8%.READ: Nomura’s Loss Warning Is Said to Be Tied to Archegos SelloffHuge RalliesThe possibility of additional block trades still looms over the market, while the traditional end-of-quarter volatility may contribute to sharper swings on high-flying stocks. ViacomCBS and Discovery have rallied this year.“What most people appear to have missed is that both of these companies have seen their share prices almost quadruple since October last year,” Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said in a note on Sunday, referring to ViacomCBS and Discovery.The selloff on the two media companies started earlier last week, when ViacomCBS reported an offering of $2 billion in shares after closing at a record high. The stock fell 9.1% the following day. On Friday, a downgrade by Wells Fargo and the large block trades compounded the selling pressure.ViacomCBS closed 27% lower to $48.23, down from a high of $100.34 on March 22. Discovery also slumped 27% to $41.90, down from $77.27 on March 19. Other media stocks tumbled too, with AMC Networks Inc. losing 6.4% and Fox Corp. retreating 6.2%.Read more: ViacomCBS, Discovery Plunge on New Downgrade, Block Trades (1)Viacom and Discovery shares are also echoing volatility in a host of companies that soared on lockdown trades, including Zillow Group and Peloton Inc. and to some degree the entire blank-check SPAC space. Earlier this month, data compiled by Susquehanna International Group showed that volatility futures expiring three months from now were hovering 20% above the average level or prior instances when the VIX traded at 20.“We have seen an increase in volatility in equities capital markets, tech, working-from-home names with retail stepping back and more rotation to value in the last few weeks,” said Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at Barclays. “It may have hurt a number of funds that were overly exposed to these trades.”U.S. equities notched their biggest gain in three weeks on Friday and the S&P 500 closed 1.7% higher as the bull market celebrated its first anniversary since hitting pandemic-era lows.“The markets could start trading in a friendly manner at the beginning of the week,” said Andreas Lipkow, Comdirect Bank strategist. “Although there is currently some major profit-taking and unusual block trade activities, these market asymmetries can currently still be processed well.”(Adds moves in Asia tech stocks in the ninth and 10th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Break Apart

    The Euro fell again during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see plenty of negativity in this market.

  • Micro Bitcoin Futures To Be Launched On CME Derivatives Exchange In May

    CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME), one of the largest derivatives exchanges in the world, said it would launch Micro Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform later this year. What Happened: “Micro Bitcoin futures will be one-tenth the size of one Bitcoin,” said the CME Group in a press release. The smaller-sized contract will go live on May 3, and provide a wider range of market participants with another tool to hedge against their Bitcoin spot positions. According to the group, traders will be able to get the same features of Bitcoin futures (BTC) in a smaller slice, while enjoying the benefits of trading on a regulated exchange. The new contract will be cash-settled and based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, which serves as the current reference rate for CME’s Bitcoin futures contracts. Why It Matters: "Since the launch of our Bitcoin futures contract in 2017, we have seen steady, ongoing growth of liquidity and market participation in our crypto derivatives, especially among institutional traders," said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products. McCourt also noted that the introduction of these Micro Bitcoin futures was a result of demand for smaller-sized contracts from a broad array of clients. Over 13,800 CME Bitcoin futures contracts and 767 Ether futures have traded hands each day, since the beginning of 2021. While CME’s traders have largely been institutions, these new “mini futures” could potentially open up a new demographic of active retail for the derivatives exchange. Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $58,903 at the time of writing, up 2.43% after an influx of announcements that had a positive impact on its price over the past 24-hours. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDapper Labs, Startup Behind NBA Top Shot, Raises 5M With Investment From Michael Jordan, Ashton Kutcher, Will SmithPayPal To Allow US Customers To Pay With Crypto At 29 Million Online Merchants© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • S&P 500 could surge to 8,000 in about 100 months: strategists

    The strategist team at AllianceBernstein is out with their latest bold market call.

  • Visa Settles USDC Transaction on Ethereum, Plans Rollout to Partners

    The pilot marks the first time Visa has accepted a cryptocurrency payment in lieu of cash for its services.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Here are the main theories of how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    Multiple, sometimes contradictory explanations have been floated as to how the Ever Given ran aground. An investigation is ongoing.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • EMT Bystander: I Was ‘Desperate to Help’ Floyd but Cops Wouldn’t Let Me

    Hennepin County CourtAn off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and trained EMT testified Tuesday that she begged officers to let her help George Floyd as he died—but one of the law enforcers “didn’t let her into the scene” and told her off.“If you really are a Minneapolis firefighter then you know better than to get involved,” Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao told Genevieve Hansen, according to her testimony in Hennepin County Court on Tuesday.Dressed in her official uniform, the 27-year-old began to cry as she explained to jurors all the different “tactics” she tried to use to convince the four cops arresting Floyd to let her into the scene. She said she pled, begged, and even cursed at the officers because she was so “desperate to help.”“I was really concerned. I thought his face looked puffy and swollen which would happen if you are putting a grown man's weight on someone's neck,” she said, adding that she was “totally distressed” when her offers to help were ignored. “I identified myself right away because I noticed he needed medical help right away.”“I was desperate to help and wasn’t getting to do what I needed to do,” she said.Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Clara Hansen becomes emotional testifying about cops impeded her efforts to try to save George Floyd's life pic.twitter.com/sXi8cDoaTe— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2021 Hansen said she pulled out her phone to record the arrest. After Floyd’s lifeless body was loaded into an ambulance, she said she called 911 “after it all settled in and I wished that I had done that immediately.”“I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man,” Hansen told 911 dispatchers on May 25, according to a recording played in court. As her call was played to the court, Chauvin stared across the courtroom.Hansen is one of seven witnesses to testify against Chauvin so far as prosecutors seek to prove he used excessive force when he kneeled on Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes during an arrest over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. His lawyer, Eric Nelson, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”Three other officers—Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. They are expected to face a trial together in August.Hansen said she was “going for a walk” on May 25 after working a 48-hour shift at the firehouse. After seeing police lights from a distance, she thought there may be a fire close-by and walked in that direction.“As I got closer there was a woman across the street screaming that they were killing him,” she said, adding that she circled the scene then moved closer because she “was concerned to see a handcuffed man who was not moving with officers with their whole body weight on his back and a crowd that was stressed out.”‘Something Was Wrong’: 911 Dispatcher Watching George Floyd’s Arrest Was So Disturbed She Called a SupervisorHansen said that, in addition to being certified in rendering aid, she works at a busy fire station “with a lot of overdoses” and regularly sees unconscious and “pulse-less” people in her job.Her experience allowed her to realize Floyd was in immediate danger, prompting her to approach Chauvin and Thao to try to insist they check a pulse, she said. In a video played in court Tuesday, Hansen can be heard saying multiple times she is a trained medical professional. Instead, Thao directed her onto the sidewalk with the growing crowd and seemed to scold her for offering her assistance.“That’s not right, that’s exactly what I should have done. There was no medical assistance on the scene,” she said Tuesday, adding she would have provided “medical attention to the best of my abilities.”Feeling “helpless,” Hansen said that she began to get angry at the officers and recorded the scene.Another bystander, 33-year-old MMA fighter Donald Williams, testified Tuesday that he repeatedly told Chauvin he was using a dangerous chokehold. In a video of the incident, Williams can be heard begging Chauvin to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck—calling him several names that he said he didn’t regret.‘I Witnessed a Murder’: MMA Fighter Who Watched Floyd Die Had to ‘Call the Police on the Police’Darnella, a teenager who shot the viral video of Floyd’s death, testified Tuesday that Floyd “was suffering” and repeatedly saying he could not breathe. As the crowd grew, Chauvin and Thao even reached for their mace, she said.“You guys are on another level!” Hansen yells a video as Chauvin continues to kneel on Floyd’s neck. Prosecutors said Floyd did not have a pulse when he was loaded into the emergency vehicle.Darnella told jurors that paramedics had to motion for Chauvin to get off Floyd when they arrived. The teenager’s 9-year-old-cousin, who also testified on Tuesday, described how Chauvin had to be “pulled” off Floyd.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Getting angry on the stand, Hansen said that, had she been working the day Floyd was arrested, she “would have been able to provide medical attention to the best of my abilities...and this human was denied that right."“I should have called 911 immediately,” Hansen said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Here’s why Lockheed’s F-35 program remains vital to U.S. security, Fort Worth economy

    The Biden administration and Congress shouldn’t entertain proposals to cut the vital aircraft, a union leader argues.

  • Jeffrey Epstein threatened to feed a woman he sex-trafficked to alligators if she talked, new lawsuit says

    A new lawsuit says Epstein told a woman he sex-trafficked he'd feed her to alligators and have her son deported if she spoke to authorities.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”