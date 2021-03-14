Tesla just hiked prices by up to $10,000 - here's how much each model will set you back

Tim Levin
Model Y Side Blue
Elon Musk's electric automaker currently sells four models in a wide range of trims. Tesla

  • Tesla sells four models - the Model S, 3, X, and Y - in several different trim levels.

  • Options for them include different interior colors, extra seats, and performance packages.

  • Teslas range in price from roughly $40,000 to $150,000.

Tesla is known to quietly raise and lower is prices whenever it sees fit.

In October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped the price of the Model S sedan to $69,420 after rival Lucid announced its sedan would start at $69,900. And on Thursday, the company hiked the price for four of its models by up to $10,000.

With price changes happening left and right, it can be tough to keep track of it all. People shopping for a new Tesla can consult this guide to understand the latest prices of the Tesla Model S, 3, X, and Y, and how the models stack up.

Although add-ons vary between models, any Tesla can be optioned with the $10,000 "full self-driving" driver-assistance package, which doesn't currently make Teslas fully autonomous.

Model S

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model S. Cars.com

Launched in 2012, the Model S sedan is Tesla's longest-running model. The luxury four-door got an overhaul at the top of 2021, which included an updated exterior and a controversial new steering yoke. It's the choice for EV buyers who have a little more to spend and don't want a crossover.

Here's how each Model S breaks down:

  • Long Range: For $79,990, the base Model S delivers an estimated range of 375 miles, a top speed of 155 mph, and a 0-60-mph time of 3.1 seconds.

  • Plaid: The $119,990 Model S Plaid, whose name is a reference to the movie "Space Balls," travels 350 miles on a charge, hits a top speed of 200 mph, and sprints to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds, Tesla says. Both Plaid models have three motors good for more than 1,000 horsepower.

  • Plaid Plus: The $149,990 Plaid Plus is the most advanced Model S yet. Tesla says it will do 0-60 mph in under two seconds, has a top speed of 200 mph, and has a range of more than 520 miles. Deliveries are set to start in 2022.

A paint color other than white will run you $1,500 to $2,500, 21-inch wheels cost $4,500, and a white or off-white interior costs $2,500.

Model 3

Tesla Model 3 update
Tesla Model 3. Tesla

With the debut of the Model 3 in 2017, Tesla made good on its promise to build a more affordable vehicle than the Model S or Model X that came before it. And since it launched, the Model 3 has proved wildly successful, becoming both Tesla's most popular model and the overall best-selling EV in the world in 2020.

The Model 3 comes in three flavors:

  • Standard Range Plus: The $37,490 base Model 3 gets an estimated range of 263 miles, a top speed of 140 mph, and a 0-60 time of 5.3 seconds.

  • Long Range: The $46,490 Long Range model has an EPA-estimated range of 353 miles

  • Performance: For $55,990, the sporty Model 3 Performance delivers a 315-mile range, a top speed of 162 mph, and a 0-60-mph time of 3.1 seconds. It also has a lowered suspension, better brakes, and 20-inch wheels as standard.

A paint color other than white will set you back $1,000 to $2,000, 19-inch rims cost $1,500, and a white interior - as opposed to the standard black - costs a $1,000 premium.

Read more: Don't blame bitcoin for Tesla's stock slide - it's high-time faithful investors took some profits

Model X

Tesla Model X
Tesla Model X. Tesla

The Model X crossover is Tesla's second-oldest model behind the Model S. It hit the market in 2015.

There are two versions of the Model X:

  • Long Range: For $89,990, the dual-motor base Model X delivers 350 miles of estimated range and a 155-mph top speed.

  • Plaid: The $119,990 Plaid version steps things up a notch with three motors that Tesla says put out 1,020 horsepower. Tesla says the high-performance crossover will have a 330-mile range and a 0-60-mph time of 2.5 seconds when deliveries start in May.

Like on Tesla's other vehicles, a white paint job comes standard - black, silver, blue, or red will run you $1,500 to $2,500. Five seats come standard, and a six-seat or seven-seat layout costs $6,500 and $3,500, respectively.

A white or cream interior costs $2,000, while bigger rims go for $5,500.

Model Y

Model Y Sunset White
Tesla Model Y. Tesla

Starting deliveries in early 2020, the Model Y compact crossover is Tesla's newest vehicle. It's based on the same platform as the Model 3, but has more cargo capacity, rides higher, and has a general shape more like the Model X. It's proving to be a hot seller just like its sedan sibling.

The Model Y comes in two versions:

  • Long Range: The $49,990 base vehicle has an EPA-estimated range of 326 miles, a top speed of 135 mph, and makes the sprint to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

  • Performance: The sportier option costs $60,990, and although it gets a lower range of 303 miles, it makes up for it in performance upgrades. The crossover accelerates to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, has a higher top speed, and comes with bigger wheels, better brakes, and a lowered suspension.

There's also a more affordable Standard Range model that Tesla briefly sold starting in January. Elon Musk said on Twitter it's still available as an off-menu option.

Buyers can shell out an extra $1,000 for a tow hitch, $1,000 for a white interior, and $3,000 for third-row seating. A non-white paint job costs $1,000 to $2,000, while bigger rims command $2,000.

