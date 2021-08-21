Tesla’s Latest Tech Aims To Kill Boring Jobs For Good

Editor OilPrice.com
·3 min read

Just when you thought you would never belly laugh harder than when Elon Musk decided to demonstrate the Cybertruck's shatterproof windows, along comes AI Day 2021 - a day that we're certain is going to live in Tesla-infamy for one reason or another.

Naturally, having solved the issues of making cars profitably and achieving the company's goal of 1 million robotaxis on the road, Tesla took yesterday's event as an opportunity to reveal their next game-changing product that doesn't exist, a humanoid robot.

"It's basically going to start dealing with work that is boring, repetitive and dangerous," Musk said of the product that doesn't exist yet.

Despite not yet having a prototype, that didn't stop Musk from claiming the robot would have a "profound" impact on the economy in the future. He also predicted that physical work would be a choice in the future and that universal basic income would be necessary, according to CNN.

Instead of actually presenting a prototype at AI Day, the presentation went full MDMA and instead introduced a person in a bodysuit that resembled the robot design, to breakdance on stage to dubstep music.

The proposed robot will be five feet, eight inches tall and weigh 125 pounds. Musk told the audience it will have a screen for a face that displays "useful information".

Musk said of the non-existent prototype: "Can you talk to it and say, 'please pick up that bolt and attach it to a car with that wrench,' and it should be able to do that. 'Please go to the store and get me the following groceries.' That kind of thing. I think we can do that."

"We hope this does not feature in a dsytopian sci-fi movie," he nervously joked. There's no word on whether or not the humanoid robot will be powered by Neuralink or Solar Roof panels.

Recall, we noted yesterday when GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson took to CNBC to offer up a rare moment of realism about Tesla's actual track record for products and claims announced during these major events.

"My question is: why should we believe anything that's going to be said at AI day 2 when all the prior days were defined by complete fabrications or something close," Johnson said heading into AI Day.

"A lot of promises made, nothing kept," Johnson argued. And given yesterday's circus at AI Day, that looks like it could continue to be the ethos for Musk and Tesla going forward.

Johnson's arguments from yesterday - namely that Musk's events are almost always nothing more than full-on jumping the shark, with little substance - were laid out perfectly in a Tweet by FinTwit member and Tesla skeptic @JCOveido6 on Friday morning.

He showed the claims made by Musk regarding Full Self Driving and robotaxis...

...stacked up against the cold hard reality of what has actually taken place.

And we're certain at some "AI Day" in the future, we'll be debunking yet another list nonsense projections, only this time about humanoid robots.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk reveals humanoid robot to eliminate 'boring' jobs

    Tesla is launching a humanoid robot that Elon Musk believes can help eliminate “dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks”, while promising its human handlers will be able to outrun it.

  • Citadel to Pull $500 Million From Melvin Amid Plotkin’s Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel will redeem about $500 million from Melvin Capital Management, according to a person familiar with the matter, scaling back its $2 billion January infusion into Gabe Plotkin’s hedge fund after the investment turned positive.Citadel funds and firm partners plan to withdraw the money at the end of the third quarter, the person said. They made the investment, along with $750 million from Point72 Asset Management, in late January when Melvin’s short positions were under attack

  • Dow Jones Surges From Key Level As Microsoft Fizzes Higher On This; Tesla AI Day Gains Fade

    The Dow Jones rallied from a key level Friday. Microsoft stock spiked on news, while Intel stock slipped. Tesla stock saw AI Day gains fade.

  • Shiba Inu Tests Resistance At $0.0000085

    Shiba Inu managed to settle back above $0.000008 and tries to develop additional upside momentum.

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now As It Plunges After Its First Earnings Report?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?

  • Japan to ramp up COVID-19 tests as it battles worst wave of infections

    Japan plans to dramatically ramp up daily COVID-19 tests, borrowing from anti-contagion measures used in the recent Tokyo Olympics, as it battles its worst wave of infections, driven by the Delta variant. New infections exceeded 25,000 on Thursday for the first time, a tally by national broadcaster NHK showed, with the surge https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japanese-regions-see-record-covid-19-infections-delta-variant-spreads-media-2021-08-18 mainly among those in their 40s and 50s, most of whom are unvaccinated. The speed and severity of Japan's Delta-driven infections are overtaking the strategy of targeted cluster tracing it has favoured over the mass testing used by many nations.

  • The tasty backstory behind 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry's endorsement deal with Kool-Aid

    What's Alabama football CB Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry's favorite Kool-Aid drink, and how did he keep his endorsement quiet? Here are the details.

  • COVID is delaying concerts and movies, again. You'll have to wait to see these stars, including BTS

    Americans enjoyed a brief period of live music and moviegoing before COVID cases started to spike. Which concerts and films are delayed or canceled?

  • Coinbase is spending half a billion dollars of its own money on cryptocurrency

    The cryptocurrency exchange platform said it will soon be the first publicly traded company to hold Ethereum, proof of stake assets, DeFi tokens, and other cryptoassets, in addition to Bitcoin.

  • 'We felt free': Cubans remain defiant in face of protest crackdown

    A month after rare anti-government protests in Cuba, many of those who took part remain defiant.

  • Elon Musk unveils plans for humanoid robot that uses Tesla’s artificial intelligence

    Tesla Inc. showcased its artificial-intelligence systems on Thursday amid renewed criticism for Autopilot, its most-talked-about AI-based system, as it unveiled its next big project: a humanoid robot.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Microsoft, Robinhood, Walmart And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included big tech stocks and a rare earth materials producer. Cryptocurrency and the leading electric vehicle maker were among the bearish calls seen. The past week was another rough one on Wall Street, with the tumult in Afghanistan giving investors something new to worry about, in addition to the ongoing concerns about the Delta variant, China, inflation, Federal Reserve policy,

  • The Oil Price Collapse Continues

    As uncertainty over new Covid outbreaks combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar, oil prices came under pressure this week and are on course to finish the week 7 percent down.

  • Cautious optimism as Philippines, Malaysia ease some coronavirus curbs

    After 17 months of on-off lockdown measures in and around the Philippine capital Manila, its weary residents are hoping the latest easing of restrictions can breathe some life into an economy weighed down by the COVID-19 crisis. The Philippines, which has one of Asia's worst and longest-running coronavirus epidemics, announced a loosening of measures late on Thursday to try spur activity in an economy that contracted a record 9.5% last year. "We had less passengers, we were only allowed 50% capacity, we had a really hard time in our trips since what we earned was just enough for our everyday meals," said Reynaldo Escanilla, who drives a jeepney passenger truck.

  • Lions legend Barry Sanders reveals he’s tested positive for COVID-19

    Sanders tested positive despite being vaccinated and wearing a mask

  • In highly vaccinated Singapore, masks may be last virus curb to go

    Singapore, one of the world's most vaccinated countries, is likely to stick to its mask mandate for some more time, according to its foreign minister, as the city-state cautiously reopens its borders and eases its COVID-19 restrictions. Masks have been compulsory since April last year in Singapore, which has been among the most successful countries in containing coronavirus outbreaks, with only 46 deaths recorded. Singapore has vaccinated more than three-quarters of its 5.7 million population.

  • Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Philippines sees record coronavirus infections, death rate climbs

    The Philippines reported a record in new coronavirus cases on Friday and warned the trend could continue as restrictions were relaxed in the capital region to try to spur economic activity. With more than 1.8 million cases and 31,198 deaths, the Philippines has one of the highest coronavirus tolls in Asia. President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday approved the relaxation of coronavirus curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-relax-coronavirus-curbs-capital-region-2021-08-19 in the capital region, a metropolis of 16 cities and home to more than 13 million people, to allow more businesses to resume operations.

  • Philippines' Duterte orders payment of healthcare workers' benefits

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the health and budget ministries to arrange payment for healthcare workers who have not received their benefits on time, following nurses' threats to resign and strike warnings by unions. Hospitals fear that desertions of medical staff https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/overwhelmed-philippines-hospitals-hit-by-staff-resignations-2021-08-16, particularly nurses, have reached a critical point just as the Delta variant sends infections cases soaring, as it has elsewhere in Southeast Asia and globally. The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPi) estimated that 40% of private hospital nurses resigned last year, but more followed new waves of infections this year.

  • Tesla is working on an AI-powered humanoid robot

    Tesla is building a humanoid robot and a prototype could be ready as soon as next year.