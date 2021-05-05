Tesla Will Lose a Source of Revenue Pivotal to Profit Streak

1 / 3

Tesla Will Lose a Source of Revenue Pivotal to Profit Streak

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tara Patel
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

Tesla Inc. is about to lose one source of the regulatory-credit revenue that’s been crucial to its almost two-year run of consecutive quarterly profits.

Stellantis NV, the automaker formed through the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler, is exiting a European emissions-credit agreement with Tesla in a move that will have a positive impact on earnings this year. Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares first announced the plan in an interview with the French weekly Le Point.

“Stellantis will be in a position to achieve CO2 targets in Europe for 2021 without open passenger-car pooling arrangements with other automakers,” the company said in an emailed statement Wednesday. A Tesla representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla has steadily increased sales of regulatory credits to carmakers that need help complying with emissions standards that are getting stricter in Europe, China and the U.S. The revenue goes straight to the electric-car maker’s bottom line and has routinely exceeded net income on a generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, basis. Without the credit sales in recent quarters, the company would have recorded losses.

Stellantis will consider partnering in the future with Tesla, if necessary, in other regions in order to achieve the lowest cost of compliance. Fiat Chrysler first announced credit-purchasing agreements with Tesla in May 2019, saying then that it would cost the company 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) over three years.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Visualising Elon Musk’s vast wealth and net worth in four charts

    The sky-rocketing net worth of the Neuralink, SpaceX and Tesla boss has risen 8-fold during the pandemic

  • Stellantis to hit emissions target without Tesla's help, says CEO

    Stellantis was formed through the merger of France's PSA and Italy's FCA, which spent about 2 billion euros ($2.40 billion) to buy European and U.S. CO2 credits from electric vehicle maker Tesla over the 2019-2021 period. "With the electrical technology that PSA brought to Stellantis, we will autonomously meet carbon dioxide emission regulations as early as this year," Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares said in the interview with French weekly Le Point. "Thus, we will not need to call on European CO2 credits and FCA will no longer have to pool with Tesla or anyone."

  • Tesla Broke a 3-Day Losing Streak Last Week. Why It’s Dropping Again.

    A German news outlet reported that Tesla is going to need another six months to get its new German plant up and running. Shares of the electric-vehicle giant are down.

  • GM Earnings On Tap After Ford's Grim Warning

    With GM earnings, Wall Street will look for any chip impact on production and for Hummer EV plans to stay on track. GM stock tried to hold key support.

  • The lapses in India’s Covid-19 data are a result of decades of callousness towards statistics

    Experts say that India's statistical machinery has been deliberately weakened over the past few years to protect various governments' false claims and image.

  • Ford EV That Took Market Share From Tesla Hits Sales Slump Amid Chip Woes

    Ford EV sales in April soared compared to last year but the Mustang Mach-E continued declining monthly.

  • Stellantis CFO: Microchip shortage impact remains ‘controlled’

    The Stellantis automotive company created out of the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot reported Wednesday a 14% increase in first-quarter revenues, despite a drop in production due to the semiconductor shortage.

  • Steinhoff Seeks $1.2 Billion From Discount Chain Pepco’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Steinhoff International Holdings NV is looking to raise as much as 4.6 billion zloty ($1.2 billion) by listing its European retail arm Pepco Group NV in Poland, capitalizing on increased demand for discount goods amid the coronavirus crisis.The South African retailer and other holders plan to sell 101.3 million existing shares, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Pepco won’t receive any proceeds from the offering.Shares will be marketed at 38 zloty to 46 zloty apiece. At the top end of the range, the offering would be the sixth largest-ever in Warsaw. The deal, which values Pepco at as much as 26.4 billion zloty, will be priced on May 14, with the new stock set to start trading in Warsaw on or about May 26.Pepco is one of the largest brick-and-mortar retailers to tap the European IPO market after a spate of listings by companies benefiting from the shift to virtual sales in recent months. Those included Polish postal locker firm InPost SA, e-commerce platform Allegro.eu SA and British online shopping emporium THG Plc.Low-priced retailers have thrived over the past year, even with limited or no e-commerce. The global recession triggered by the pandemic has accelerated the generational shift toward frugality and discounters that began during the financial crisis more than a decade ago.In Poland, Pepco’s biggest market, off-line retailers such as Dino Polska SA and Jeronimo Martins SPGS SA’s Biedronka chain proved resilient to the pandemic as consumer demand for staples boosted sales. Analysts at Santander Bank Polska SA and PKO Bank Polski SA said Pepco can withstand e-commerce competition because of its fast pace of opening stores, chances of returning to high like-for-like sales growth and low average basket value.Steinhoff, which was plunged into an accounting scandal in 2017, will list as much as 17.5% of Pepco. The offering includes an option to sell an additional 15.4 million shares if there’s sufficient demand. Steinhoff has been looking to sell or list the business for more than a year to raise funds to repay debt.Pepco also struck agreements with lenders for 550 million-euros ($659.9 million) of new term loans and a 190 million-euro revolving credit facility, according to a separate statement last week.The company has more than 3,200 stores in 16 markets. Its operations include the Pepco discount clothing and homeware chain, which has a presence in fast-growing eastern European countries including Poland, Romania and Bulgaria and discount retail chain Poundland in the U.K. The company also runs Dealz outlets with food and cosmetics in Ireland, Spain and Poland and recently expanded into Italy as part of its plan to reach more western European markets.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are global coordinators for Pepco’s IPO. Barclays Plc, BM PKO BP and Banco Santander SA are joint bookrunners; Pekao Investment Banking SA and Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA - Biuro Maklerskie Pekao are co-bookrunners, while ING Bank NV and Trigon Dom Maklerski SA are co-lead managers.(Updates with charts, analyst comments in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chip Shortage Gets Worse for Car Giant, With No End in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV warned the global semiconductor shortage will deteriorate further from the first three months of the year, when the crunch curbed planned output by 11%.The company formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said things will get worse in the second quarter before showing some signs of improvement in the latter half of the year, according to an earnings statement Wednesday.Speaking on a call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer cautioned that the effects could linger into 2022.“The visibility is still relatively limited,” Palmer said. “It would be imprudent to assume that the issue is just going to go away.”The chip shortage roiling carmakers around the world adds to challenges for Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares as he seeks to achieve billions of euros in savings from the tie-up between the two carmakers. Palmer said integrating the two companies remains on track, though it will take time to realize the full benefits of the combination.Stellantis rose as much as 1.4% to 14.10 euros in Paris. The stock has gained about 10% this year.First-quarter revenue increased 14% to 37 billion euros ($44.5 billion) on a pro-forma basis, while consolidated vehicle shipments on that basis rose 11% to about 1.57 million units. The semiconductor shortage clipped planned production by 190,000 units in the period amid rolling halts of some assembly lines, and Palmer said the hit will likely be more pronounced still in the second quarter.Industry FalloutIn response to the shortage, the automaker has standardized electronic components across its portfolio rather than using special versions on some models, according to Palmer. Eight of its 44 sites worldwide are currently affected, he said.Stellantis doesn’t report earnings on a quarterly basis. In Europe, BMW AG and Daimler AG have published better-than-expected results for the quarter, while Ford Motor Co. forecast a $2.5 billion hit to earnings from scarce chip supplies. Volkswagen AG reports earnings Thursday.Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said last week that the automaker expects to lose about 50% of planned second-quarter production, up from 17% in the first quarter, and that the issue could stretch into 2022.Renault SA has also predicted that the biggest hit on output would come this second quarter, with lingering effects spilling over to the following three months. The French company has made production of higher-margin cars a priority, something Stellantis is also doing.Stellantis maintained its outlook for adjusted operating income margin of 5.5% to 7.5%, up from 5.3% last year. About 80% of its targeted 5 billion euros in annual savings will be achieved by the end of 2024, the company has said.The manufacturer reiterated that it expects industry sales to grow by 10% in Europe this year and 8% in North America. The company said its new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and a next-generation Grand Cherokee remain on track for production late in the second and third quarters, respectively.(Adds stock reaction sixth paragraph, CFO comments from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's How High Ethereum Could Go as It Hits All-Time Highs

    Unlike bitcoin, ethereum has been on fire lately. Here's how high the cryptocurrency can rally if bulls maintain momentum.

  • Blue Origin to begin space tourism ticket sales Wednesday

    Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, is poised to open up ticket sales on Wednesday for suborbital sightseeing trips on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment as U.S. firms strive toward a new era of private commercial space travel. Blue Origin is expected to announce details on how to purchase a seat, the timing of the first flight, and the cost for a ticket, which has been a carefully guarded secret inside Blue for years. Reuters reported in 2018 that Blue was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for the ride, based on an appraisal of rival plans from billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed.

  • ARK Innovation's performance under pressure as tech stocks swoon

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A rotation out of growth and technology stocks and a recent slide in shares of Tesla Inc are weighing on the performance of ARK Innovation, the flagship exchange-traded fund managed by star stock picker Cathie Wood that bested all other U.S. equity funds in 2020. The $23.1 billion fund posted a gain of less than 1% last month, a showing nearly 3 percentage points behind the average fund in its category, according to Morningstar data. For the year to date, the fund is down 9%, a performance that puts it in the bottom 100th percentile in Morningstar's category of 543 mid-cap growth funds.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • Stuart MacGill: Ex-Australian cricketer kidnapped and released in Sydney

    Former Test bowler Stuart MacGill was abducted and released in an alleged gang kidnapping last month.

  • Bill Gates is America's biggest owner of private farmland, and his 242,000 acres could be split in his divorce

    Bill Gates owns farmland in 18 states from Washington to Florida. His divorce means he may not be the largest private-farmland owner for much longer.

  • Baby killed in police shooting after murder-suspect father shot dead in chase

    Bystander video shows police firing barrage of bullets

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • QAnon conspiracy theorists are having a field day with Bill and Melinda Gates divorce

    Some speculate Melinda hsa been replaced by a male clone

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”