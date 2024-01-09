Tesla lowers range estimates as U.S. regulators tighten vehicle-test rules

Norihiko Shirouzu
·5 min read
11

By Norihiko Shirouzu

(Reuters) - Tesla has lowered driving-range estimates across its lineup of electric vehicles as a new U.S. government vehicle-testing regulation takes effect with the goal of ensuring that automakers accurately reflect real-world performance.

Tesla has historically issued range estimates that overstate what its cars can deliver, prompting widespread complaints from customers, according to some automotive testing experts and a Reuters investigation last year.

Reuters reported in July that the automaker, about a decade ago, rigged the algorithm that controls in-dash range estimates in Tesla vehicles to give rosy projections of how far owners can drive before needing to recharge. The story also found the automaker created a secret team in 2022 to suppress thousands of driving-range complaints and cancel owners' range-related service appointments.

Tesla later disclosed in an October regulatory filing that federal investigators had subpoenaed the automaker for information involving its vehicles' driving range.

Driving range has been a key selling point for Tesla vehicles and other electric models in the United States, where consumers cite a lack of public charging infrastructure as a primary reason for avoiding battery-powered cars.

Tesla has recently lowered the driving range estimates for variants of its model X, S, Y, and 3 vehicles, according to a Reuters review of marketing pages on its website compared with archived versions of the same pages and range estimates for 2023 models on a U.S. government site.

Tesla's website now estimates the range of a Model Y Long Range, for instance, at 310 miles, while the government's fuel economy site, maintained by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), still lists the same vehicle's range at 330 miles. Tesla dropped the range estimate for the performance variant of the Model Y, a small crossover SUV, from 303 miles to 285 miles, the Reuters review showed.

The new rules require automakers to test electric vehicles (EVs) for driving range and fuel efficiency in their "default" driving mode - the one the car uses when a driver first turns it on. Many modern vehicles including Teslas have an array of driving modes that allow for tuning the vehicle to maximize either efficiency or power.

If a car doesn't have a default or standard driving mode, then the EPA requires an automaker to test the vehicle in its best-case and worst-case modes for efficiency and average the results, according to an EPA letter to automakers in July 2022, describing test rule changes that take effect for 2024 models. Telsa does not specify a model year in the marketing pages on its website that list estimated ranges for its models.

Tesla offers driving modes ranging from "Chill" mode for efficiency and better range to "Drag Strip Mode" in higher performance models to boost acceleration, according to 2023 Tesla owners' manuals posted online.

Under "tips to maximize range" in its Model Y owner's manual, Tesla advises drivers to "consider using Chill Mode."

Telsa did not respond to requests for comment on the range-estimate reductions, the new EPA rule or whether it has previously used Chill Mode, or any efficiency-geared setting, during its testing to determine driving range.

The EPA, which regulates automakers' advertised fuel-economy and driving-range estimates, did not answer questions from Reuters about the rationale for its testing rule, how it affected Tesla or other automakers and whether the agency had certified Tesla's new range estimates. EPA spokesperson Nick Conger said in a statement that automakers routinely adjust efficiency estimates "with a new model year when vehicle changes or updates to test procedures provide new data."

Reuters could not determine if Tesla lowered range estimates on every variant of every model. Automakers conduct their own tests to determine range and fuel-efficiency estimates for advertising purposes, but they must follow EPA guidelines. The EPA retests a certain number of vehicles to verify the manufacturers' figures.

Tesla is by far the top seller of electric vehicles in the United States. Other major automakers producing multiple electric models include Ford, General Motors and Hyundai.

A Ford spokesman said the automaker has not adjusted range estimates in response to the new EPA rule for its three electric vehicles: the F-150 Lightening pickup, the Mustang Mach-E and an electric Transit van. GM did not immediately comment in response to questions from Reuters, and Hyundai did not respond to a comment request.

Some of Tesla's downward revisions were slight, such as the change from a 333-mile estimated range to 326 miles for its Model X Plaid variant, a high-performance version of the luxury SUV. Other changes were more dramatic, such as the lowering of the estimate for the Model S Plaid, a luxury sport sedan, from 396 miles of range to 359 miles, according to a comparison of Tesla's current website and an archived version of the same page from a few days ago.

Automotive experts who have tested Tesla's range estimates and found them inflated said the reduction of the estimates was a necessary change. Automotive website Edmunds said the vast majority of electric vehicles it has tested performed better than their advertised ranges - with Tesla being the exception.

"All of the eight Tesla vehicles we have tested failed to match their EPA estimate," Edmunds editor-in-chief Alistair Weaver said in a statement. He called Tesla's reduced estimates "an important step in providing car shoppers with a more accurate reflection of how far their vehicle will travel on a single charge.”

Seattle-based EV analytics firm Recurrent said it noticed last November that the dashboard range estimate in a Model 3 Long Range it was monitoring had been reduced to 333 miles from the previous estimate of 358 miles. That matches the current difference between the Tesla website's estimate for that model and the estimate on the EPA site.

Recurrent Chief Executive Scott Case called the automaker's revisions "a step in the right direction" for Tesla owners. Previous estimates, he said, have historically been "30% or more optimistic than the vehicles' real-world range."

Alex Knizek, manager of automotive testing at Consumer Reports, applauded the new EPA rule change for providing a more standardized way of measuring range.

"It all comes down to making the numbers more comparable across different cars from different producers, which goes back to making the information more reliable for consumers when shopping for a vehicle," he said.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; additional reporting by Joseph White; editing by Brian Thevenot)

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's US market share now tops Volkswagen, Subaru, and BMW

    Tesla isn’t just dominating the EV market in the US, it’s also gaining ground in the overall market for cars.

  • Tesla lowers Model Y range estimates by around 20 miles

    Tesla has reduced its range estimates for the Model Y Long Range to 310 miles from 330 miles and the Model Y Performance to 285 miles from 303 miles. The Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive was not affected and retains its 260-mile range rating.

  • Tesla to lose $7,500 consumer tax credits for some Model 3 vehicles

    Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why

  • How over-the-air updates like Tesla's are changing the recall game

    Software recalls delivered OTA don't require a dealer visit. Automakers are taking advantage.

  • The best front and rear dash cams of 2024

    If you get into a car accident or have someone tampering with your vehicle in a parking lot, front and rear dash cams have you covered.

  • Don't let a moose lick the salt off your car, say Canadian authorities

    Moose in Canada have a habit of stopping on the highways and licking salt off cars, and risk getting struck by other vehicles.

  • Colts owner Jim Irsay receiving medical care for 'severe respiratory illness'

    The 64-year-old is "receiving excellent care," according to the team.

  • Slime the grime, dust and crumbs away with this incredible cleaning gel — it's down to $7 at Amazon

    This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save more than 30% with this deal.

  • The Fantasy Football Numbers Do Lie: What should we question from the 2023 NFL season?

    Which NFL stats stick out as egregious outliers from the 2023 season? Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes them to see what we can take into 2024.

  • Microsoft puts Azure Quantum Elements to work

    Microsoft today announced that it has worked with the U.S. Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) to use its Azure Quantum Elements service to whittle down millions of potential new battery materials to only a few -- with one of them now in the prototype stage. Now, before you get too excited about the 'quantum' part of 'Azure Quantum Elements' (and why wouldn't you -- it's in the name, after all), let's get this out of the way first: no quantum computer was used in this project.

  • Amazon’s Alexa gets new generative AI-powered experiences

    Among the slew of CES announcements this week, it should be no surprise to anyone that generative AI is a major theme from tech companies this year, including Volkswagen, Nvidia and – of course –  Amazon. In September 2023, Amazon announced to developers that it would be launching new tools to build LLM-powered experiences. Today, the company revealed three developers delivering new generative AI-powered Alexa experiences, including AI chatbot platform Character.AI, AI music company Splash and Voice AI game developer Volley.

  • Weber reveals its more affordable, more versatile Searwood smart grill at CES 2024

    Weber's all-new Searwood smart grill is more versatile than its SmokeFire models, and the company also added connected features to its Summit gad grills.

  • CES 2024: Everything revealed so far, from Nvidia and AI to Samsung's Ballie robot

    CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. You already know what we’re expecting, so sit back, relax and stay tuned throughout the week as we bring you the products, announcements and startup news that you need to know.

  • Meta will hide topics like self-harm and eating disorders from teens

    As part of a new privacy update, Meta will hide content related to self-harm, eating disorders and other topics from teens on Instagram and Facebook.

  • Luma raises $43M to build AI that crafts 3D models

    A couple of years ago, Alex Yu and Amit Jain came together to found a company that'd let people capture objects in 3D using their smartphones -- no additional equipment required. Luma today announced that it'll begin leveraging a compute cluster of ~3,000 Nvidia A100 GPUs to train new AI models that can -- in Yu's words -- "see and understand, show and explain and eventually interact with [the] world." The first phase of this plan entails creating models capable of generating 3D objects from text descriptions; Luma launched one such model on its Discord server earlier this year, called Genie.

  • AppDirect raises $100M to expand its financing program for tech businesses

    AppDirect, a San Francisco- and Montreal-based platform for buying, selling and managing tech through a network of IT advisors, has raised $100 million from CDPQ to expand its financing program for small- and medium-sized tech businesses. With CDPQ's investment, AppDirect will bring together tech providers, advisors and buyers through its Capital Invest fund, the company says -- helping get tech companies' products in front of prospective customers. "Our Invest program is purpose-built to empower our technology advisors," Emanuel Bertolin, AppDirect's chief revenue officer, said in a statement.

  • Kia reveals new commercial EV lineup at CES 2024

    Kia is following up a strong year for its passenger EVs by sharing what it wants to do for businesses looking to go electric. The Korean automaker just unveiled at CES 2024 a forthcoming lineup of electric vans, trucks, ride-hailing and last-mile delivery vehicles all set to be built on a new modular platform. The company announced during the Monday press conference that is has formed a global partnership with Uber, according to Pierre-Martin Bos, vice president of Kia's new so-called PVB business division.

  • Deco.cx grabs $2.2M to bring simplicity back to brand website creation

    Guilherme Rodrigues, Luciano Junior and Rafael Crespo met while working at VTEX, a commerce company providing tools for managing web storefronts; however, they bonded over wanting brands to have more control over their website front ends. The trio created an open source front-end development platform for Deno, JSX and Tailwind that runs websites on a global edge infrastructure. “The web was created to share information to help everyone,” Junior told TechCrunch.

  • Anecdotes lands $25M to expand its governance, risk management and compliance business

    GRC for short -- remains one of the most active startup areas in terms of VC investments. According to Tracxn, the private market data tracker, the roughly 1,500 vendors selling GRC software had received $28.7 billion in funding as of 2021. One of the latest ventures to benefit from the boom is Anecdotes, which aims to streamline GRC tasks through automated workflows, plugins and app integrations.

  • CES 2024 Live Updates: Strap in, the show starts this morning

    We're expecting big reveals from Honda, Vinfast, Mercedes-Benz and more at this year's CES Show. We'll also be bringing you live impressions from the show floor.