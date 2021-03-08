Tesla is making a giant battery to plug into the Texas power grid, and it could store enough energy for 20,000 homes

Grace Dean
·3 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

  • Tesla is building a giant 100-megawatt battery to plug into Texas' power grid, Bloomberg first reported.

  • The project in Angleton, Brazoria County, would aim to help stabilize the area's energy supply.

  • In February, devastating blackouts left millions of Texans without power and clean drinking water.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Tesla is making a giant battery to plug into Texas' power grid, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Gambit Energy Storage, a subsidiary of the electric-car giant, is developing a battery-energy-storage project in Brazoria County, Texas.

The system is registered with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state's power-grid operator. An ERCOT filing from August gave the project an expected commercial opening date of June 1, 2021, and said it has capacity to store 100 megawatts of energy.

That would be enough to power 20,000 homes on a hot day, Bloomberg reported.

Read more: The true disrupter in the auto industry isn't Tesla - it's Fisker

The battery is set to charge from the grid when energy prices are low, and then discharge when the electric system has a shortage of energy. The battery could help the local electric system come back online by providing energy to jump-start electric generators during a blackout or natural disaster, local officials said.

The project in Angleton - a town of around 3,000 people, about 40 miles from Houston - was initially proposed by Plus Power. The renewables company told Bloomberg it had sold the Angleton project, without naming the buyer.

Power Plus and city of Angleton staff held a meeting in January 2020 to discuss the storage park, and accompanying documents show the Tesla logo on a "representative image" of what the site would look like. Bloomberg also reported that a Tesla logo was visible at the site during construction.

Tesla didn't respond to Bloomberg's requests for comment. Insider has also approached Tesla for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

In the documents, the Power Plus and city officials said the project would connect to the grid through the existing Angleton Substation and would use "proven, reliable, and safe lithium-ion batteries."

The facility would be unmanned and remotely monitored "with no emissions of any kind," they said. It would be located at least 150 feet away from houses and concealed by "substantial natural vegetation."

"The Energy Storage Park would strengthen Angleton's energy independence and resiliency for decades into the future," the officials added.

In a separate filing, Gambit registered a power generator with the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the state's utilities regulator, on June 30, 2020. The document listed the generator's service area as the Texas-New Mexico Power Company.

Tesla already has a battery project in South Australia, which it launched in 2017. The site stores surplus electricity from a neighboring wind farm.

The news of Tesla's energy project in Angleton comes as lawmakers and residents alike continue to scrutinize the Lone Star State's deregulated energy market in the aftermath of February's devastating blackouts.

A major winter storm that hit Texas on February 15 caused sources of electricity, such as natural-gas plants, to go offline, while simultaneously increasing the demand for energy as people across the state turned on heaters to stay warm.

This caused a huge shortfall in energy, and the wholesale price of electricity surged 10,000%. One Army veteran said he was billed $16,000 for power.

During the storm, Musk tweeted that ERCOT was "not earning that R" - which stands for "reliability" in the nonprofit's acronym.

Millions in the state also lost access to clean drinking water and were asked to boil their water, after power outages hit treatment facilities. President Joe Biden declared it a "major disaster."

ERCOT fired its CEO, Bill Magness, Wednesday, just two days after DeAnn Walker, the head of the Texas PUC, resigned.

Musk is also trying to form a new city called Starbase at SpaceX's launch facilities in Texas.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russian colonel asks women to send in their ex-boyfriend's details so they can be 'sorted out'

    A Russian colonel has asked women to send in their ex-boyfriends' details so they can be 'sorted out' in a video posted to mark International Women's Day. Yuri Khromov, a colonel of a local military commissariat in north-western Russia, posted a video on the official Instagram account of the Leningrad region, in which he urged Russian women to share social-media usernames of their exes in the comments below the post, so their former men could be sent to the army. Using March 8 as a hook for the recruitment drive, he packaged his statement as 'a gift for women,' implying that their ex-lovers would ‘be taken care of’. “Let me give you a little gift. Write the accounts of your exes, and we will meet them at recruiting points. And remember - a real man must have a military ID,” said Colonel Khromov. He emphasised that Russian women should always be surrounded by “real defenders, not only protecting the Motherland but you [as women] as well.” In Russia, the widespread problem with domestic violence has soared during the pandemic, activists say. A fifth of all women have been physically abused by a partner in the country. On Monday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, stressed the importance of women's roles in preserving traditional family values in Russia. “These long-standing traditions assert the role of women in our life, by preserving the genuine values that have always been and will remain an inspiring moral guideline,” Mr Putin said in a statement. He also praised female medical workers because of their "healing spiritual support." "I thank all women-doctors, paramedics, nurses and nannies - everyone who rescues and takes care of patients in the ‘red zones,’ as part of ambulance crews, in hospitals and clinics. It has long been known that sensitivity, empathy, and an attentive, kind attitude are sometimes as much needed as medicine," Mr Putin added.

  • Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan admits, 'I love being a woman, but damn is it hard'

    While we wait for the season 2 of the Netflix series 'Never Have I Ever', with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan teasing that Devi finds herself in a situation that's "really bad" but creates a "phenomenal" story arc, the show's Canadian star continues to be an advocate for gender equality and women empowerment.

  • Even Texans with fixed electricity plans may face high energy costs due to this fee

    A little-known electrical fee rose astronomically during the February storm and could lead to higher electricity bills this year. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt will not seek re-election in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), widely seen as a member of the Republican establishment in Congress, will not run for re-election in 2022, he announced on Twitter Monday.Why it matters: The 71-year-old senator is the No. 4 ranking Republican in the Senate, and the fifth GOP senator to announce he will not run for re-election in 2022 as the party faces questions about its post-Trump future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe other GOP senators who have announced their retirement are:Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala., which Trump won in 2020 by +25.4%)Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio, Trump +8.1%)Sen. Richard Burr (N.C., Trump +1.3%)Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa., Biden +1.2%)What to watch: Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are also considering retiring in 2022.Background: Blunt was first elected to the Senate in 2010, after serving in the House for 14 years and as Missouri secretary of state for eight. In addition to being a member of leadership as chair of the Republican Policy Committee, Blunt is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Rules Committee.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mama Florida panther and kittens seen on national refuge camera. That was a rare sight

    In a sight increasingly rare, a Florida panther mom and two young kittens were spotted by a trail camera at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge near Naples earlier this year.

  • Supreme Court won't get involved in Fairbanks Four case

    Four men who say they were illegally imprisoned for nearly two decades for the murder of a teenager in Alaska will have their lawsuit go forward after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to get involved in the case. In January of last year the appeals court overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed a lawsuit by the Fairbanks Four against the city of Fairbanks. The four men — George Frese, Kevin Pease, Marvin Roberts and Eugene Vent — were convicted of murder in the 1997 death of Fairbanks teenager John Hartman.

  • Mayor of Texas border city calls on governor to reconsider federal proposal to fund COVID testing for migrants

    Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott has rejected a proposal from the Biden administration that would reimburse local officials for offering coronavirus testing and shelter to migrants as they await their immigration hearings. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the potential benefits of federal assistance and why he says it's time for Governor Abbott to "stop playing politics."

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • From Florida to 'Frisco', Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks after winter of worry

    From the crack of the baseball bat in Florida to clinking of cocktails in San Francisco bars, the sounds of spring are in the air as Americans start to return to many of the beloved pastimes they were forced to abandon 12 months ago. Over the past weekend, New Yorkers watched movies on the big screen, San Franciscans dined indoors, and baseball fans cheered on their favorite big-league players as spring training resumed in Florida. "It feels awesome," said civil engineering specialist Matt Skelton, 39, leaving a concession stand on Saturday afternoon clutching a bag of popcorn at TD Ballpark in Florida's West Coast city of Dunedin, seasonal home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • A year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is messing with our minds as well as our bodies

    It's not a stretch to say asymptomatic spreaders unwittingly engage in zombielike behaviors. gremlin via Getty ImagesCOVID-19 has hijacked people’s lives, families and work. And, it has hijacked their bodies and minds in ways that they may not even be aware of. As we see it, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is a sort of zombie virus, turning people not into the undead but rather into the unsick. By interfering with our bodies’ normal immune response and blocking pain, the virus keeps the infected on their feet, spreading the virus. People typically think of zombies as the stuff of science fiction. But in the biological world, zombies are all over the place, from the Ophiocordyceps fungus that perpetuates itself by zombifying ants; to Toxoplasma gondii, a single-celled parasite that completes its life cycle by leading rodents into the jaws of predators. Zombie viruses are also a real thing, influencing their host’s behavior in ways that enhance the viruses’ evolutionary fitness. One of us is a professor of psychology. The other is an emergency physician. Both of us are evolutionary medicine researchers. And we suggest to you that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is yet another zombie virus, a master manipulator operating under the radar. This pandemic may have unleashed a horde of the unsick: infected and unwitting victims of a manipulative virus. The novel coronavirus, which first appeared in China in late 2019. Radoslav Zilinsky via Getty Images How the virus turns us into the unsick It is the unsick who spread the virus most readily. About 40% of those with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic spreaders, never showing symptoms at all. And those who do show symptoms are most contagious in the two days before symptoms appear. Why people don’t feel sick earlier – or sick at all – might be part of the evolutionary strategy of SARS-CoV-2. A look under the hood of the virus reveals more about that manipulative machinery. SARS-CoV-2 interferes with a person’s immune response; this is why people don’t necessarily feel sick and withdrawn as they would in a typical viral infection. Instead, SARS-CoV-2 silences the body’s alarm signals that otherwise would orchestrate anti-viral defenses. It blocks interferons, a set of molecules that help fight viruses. Interferon activity makes people feel more depressed and socially withdrawn – so when the novel coronanvirus impedes interferon activity, mood is lifted, sociality is increased and you feel less sick. The virus also decreases pain perception. Normally, pain motivates us to hunker down when we need to heal. But SARS-CoV-2 blocks this response by preventing the transmission of pain signals. This is why people feel fine even when they are teeming with virus before the onset of symptoms. At the same time, SARS-CoV-2 dampens the body’s response to infection. It hinders pro-inflammatory cytokines, molecules that help spur the immune response. This too makes hosts feel better than they should. Typically, feeling sick helps our bodies prioritize healing by making us reduce our energy expenditure. With SARS-CoV-2, unsick hosts have the energy to do as much as they used to, maybe more. 3D Animation: SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission leading to COVID-19. An evolutionary leg up How SARS-CoV-2 evolved to manipulate humans is still speculation. The virus could have first evolved in other mammals, like pangolins. There, it may have acquired its immune-evading, manipulative machinery before jumping to humans. No intent or thought is involved; SARS-CoV-2 is not scheming to take over your body. This is simply evolution at work, nothing personal. The virus evolves because of variation and selection. And in a pandemic involving hundreds of millions of infections and trillions of viral replications, plenty of genetic variants could give it an evolutionary leg up. More research is needed to determine whether new variants make people feel unsick for longer. That, of course, would make it even easier for the virus spread during the asymptomatic phase. For example, a paper in the Journal of Transnational Medicine reported that the GZ69 variant is associated with high shedding rates in asymptomatic patients, meaning that people are highly contagious even when they are feeling fine. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] It’s possible that SARS-CoV-2 might make people feel even better than they would without infection from the virus. One study found people did not reduce their time out in public even when they had COVID-19 symptoms. If anything, they went out more. Any variant that does this clearly has an evolutionary advantage when it comes to transmission. Using surveys and social media data, our research team is now testing whether people are more social during their most infectious days. Things to consider We must take seriously the possibility that the virus is zombifying us – altering our behavior in ways that help perpetuate it. By keeping people feeling good when they are capable of spreading the virus, SARS-CoV-2 spreads under the radar, more like a sexually transmitted disease than a respiratory virus. Many of us have unwittingly acted as vehicles for its propagation, with stunning implications. Our behavior might not be in our own evolutionary interests. Instead, the unsick may be serving the virus. Researchers often ignore the impact that viruses might have on our moods and behaviors. But like ants and rodents, humans are not exempt from the neural and behavioral hijacking that’s widespread in the natural world. We believe that it is critical to consider the possible “anti-symptoms” of this virus: temporary reduction in pain, feeling more energetic than normal and perhaps even wanting to be around people more than usual. With all this in mind, here’s some advice, likely the most ironic you’ve heard in the last year: If you’ve been feeling surprisingly good the last few days, you might want to get a COVID-19 test.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Athena Aktipis, Arizona State University and Joe Alcock, University of New Mexico. Read more:Two gaps to fill for the 2021-2022 winter wave of COVID-19 casesWhat’s in a name for a vaccine campaign? Maybe the end of the pandemic The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Economists: Biden's $1,400 COVID-19 checks may be great politics, but it's questionable economics

    Most people used the first coronavirus check to pad their savings or pay down debt. AP Photo/Eric GayThe US$1,400 direct checks to people are the most expensive and perhaps most popular part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package racing its way through Congress right now. The House is set to vote on a final version of the package narrowly passed by the Senate on March 6 before it moves on to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. Moderate Senate Democrats, who had voiced concerns about how many people would receive direct payments in the original proposal endorsed by the House, managed to make them more targeted at lower-income households, which means an estimated 17 million fewer people will get a check. The coronavirus package contains a lot of provisions that will help struggling Americans, and we understand why the checks are so popular – with 78% support among adults in a recent survey. No one turns down extra money, after all. But as economists, we also believe that these direct payments make little economic sense – even with the lower income threshold. And this is true whether you think the purpose of the checks is relief or stimulus. Relief needs to be targeted First let’s consider the checks as relief. The purpose of a measure primarily designed as relief during an economic crisis is to help those most affected. The latest jobs report shows about 10 million people are unemployed, including 4.1 million who have been without a job for at least 27 weeks. That’s not to mention the millions more who have left the labor force altogether because of the pandemic. These people – mostly workers in the hospitality and leisure industries, disproportionately low-income and people of color – are in desperate need of aid and support, without which destitution and homelessness are real possibilities. But for the vast majority of Americans, it’s like the pandemic never happened, financially speaking. These are mostly office workers and other professionals who have had to work from home for all or part of the pandemic but saw no change in their income. A recent Pew survey found that 79% of Americans reported their family’s financial situation is about the same as or better than a year ago. The most pain was unsurprisingly among lower-income households, 31% of whom said they were worse off than a year ago – but even among this group over two-thirds said their situation was the same or better. The House’s measure would have phased out completely at incomes of $100,000 for single people and $200,000 for couples. The Senate version phases out at $80,000 and $160,000, which would still benefit about 280 million people, including children, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a nonpartisan think tank. This is a pretty marginal change and still means that checks will go to a lot of people who don’t really need them. Stimulus needs to stimulate OK, then how about the checks as a stimulus? So even if a lot of people who aren’t in desperate need get a payment, at least they’ll spend it and help the economy recover from the COVID-19 shock, right? There are two problems with that. The first is that it’s not clear the economy needs much stimulus right now. While the jobs report showed millions of people remained unemployed, the February numbers came in a lot better than expected, adding to signs the U.S. economy is in fairly good shape. And there are also growing concerns about inflation, given the sharp rise in some market interest rates, which too much stimulus could accelerate. The other issue is that past coronavirus checks haven’t been all that stimulative. The government began cutting $1,200 “economic impact” checks for most Americans back in March and sent out another round of checks about half that size in December. Research conducted on the first round of checks found that the vast majority of Americans saved most of the money or used it to pay down debt. About 40% of the money went toward purchases supporting industries such as food, beauty and other nondurable consumer products that had already seen spikes in spending before the checks went out. In other words, the checks weren’t very stimulative. Moreover, a third of likely recipients of the next round of checks said they would save the money. A better use of the money So you might be wondering, what’s a better way to spend the several hundred billion dollars earmarked for checks? At a minimum, relief payments should be targeted, such as to people who lost jobs or are working fewer hours due to illness. But in our view, a better way would be to increase those supplemental unemployment checks from the $300 lawmakers agreed to to $600, as the first coronavirus relief measure included last March. Or take the U.K. approach and provide targeted but generous income replacement for workers affected by COVID-19. Another very helpful and focused measure would be to help people pay for their mortgages and rent – otherwise a massive housing crisis is looming on the post-pandemic horizon. We believe President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill gets a lot right, such as significant aid to state and local governments, increased food stamp benefits and additional support for small businesses. Sending one-off $1,400 checks to people experiencing no economic hardship during the pandemic is not among them. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Robert H. Scott III, Monmouth University and Kenneth Mitchell, Monmouth University. Read more:Support for Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package may not be as broad as it seems – it’s all a matter of perspectiveRelief or stimulus: What’s the difference, and what it means for Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus package The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • DeSantis faces deepening controversy over vaccines for ultra-rich Florida community

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said "the state was not involved" in helping to vaccinate 1,200 residents of the super-rich Ocean Reef community in January. But both the hospital system that supplied the doses and Monroe County have contradicted his claims, saying the state authorized the vaccines, the Tampa Bay Times and Miami Herald report.Why it matters: DeSantis has faced increasing criticism for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome of those who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donated to the governor's political action committee, which has pulled in almost $4 million.The state of play: A spokeswoman for Baptist Health Systems, which administered the Ocean Reef vaccines, told the Times/Herald that "Florida asked Baptist Health to take delivery of the doses to our ultra-cold freezer storage for delivery to the Medical Center at Ocean Reef."Brian Keeley, the Baptist Health Systems president and CEO, and his wife own a home in Ocean Reef, but the spokeswoman wouldn't comment on whether they had a hand in getting the vaccines.Back in January, Baptist Health canceled vaccine appointments for hundreds of members of the general public because it had run out of supply.What's next: Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer asked the FBI to investigate."If this isn’t public corruption, I don’t know what is,’' Fried said.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘It is a trap!’: Inside the QAnon attack that never happened

    Why fears of violence on March 4, the mythical day Trump was supposed to be inaugurated to a second term, proved unfounded.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Robbed of Her Groceries Going Home on NY Subway

    The New York Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a man who stole a loaf of bread from an 83-year-old woman on a subway while she was on her way home from the grocery store. The incident occurred inside the Eastern Parkway subway station on March 5 at around 4:10 p.m. when the unnamed man approached the woman and took a loaf of bread from her, the NYPD told NextShark. The bag reportedly contained English muffins, bananas and a loaf of bread.

  • U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

    With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

  • Pepe Le Pew Removed From ‘Space Jam’ Sequel for Reason Unrelated to Recent Controversy

    Pepe Le Pew will not be appearing in the upcoming 'Space Jam' sequel, a decision made separate from a recent controversy linking the character to rape culture.

  • U.S. lawmakers introducing bill to give USPS $6 billion for EV delivery vehicles

    A group of 17 U.S. House Democrats on Monday are introducing legislation on Monday that would award $6 billion to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to buy tens of thousands of additional electric delivery vehicles. The bill sponsored by Representative Jared Huffman and seen by Reuters would require at least 75% of the new fleet be electric or zero-emission vehicles. Last month, the USPS said it was committed to having electric vehicles make up 10% of its next-generation fleet as part of its multibillion-dollar plan to retire its 30-year-old delivery vehicles, but could boost that if it received billions of dollars in government assistance.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibuster

    The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthy negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful, and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.comLindsey Graham says his revived friendship with Trump is an attempt to 'harness' his 'magic'Britain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Dana White reacts to Petr Yan’s disqualification at UFC 259

    UFC president Dana White talks to the media following Petr Yan's disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling in their bantamweight title fight at UFC 259.

  • Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions

    Where oh where to begin with this one…