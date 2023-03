Tesla Model 3 and 9 More Used Car Models With the Biggest Price Drops

Tesla

Prospective used car buyers are finally getting some relief -- prices have been dropping in recent months. An analysis by iSeeCars.com found that used car prices fell 2% in November 2022, followed by a 3% drop in December 2022.

"We're still a long way from 'normal' but there are clear signs the elevated prices of the past two-plus years are coming to an end," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said in a news release. "It was easy to predict, given the macroeconomic factors we've seen over the past six months. With everything from inflation to interest rates hitting peak numbers, there was no way the upward pressure on car values could continue. The next big question is: how far and how fast will car prices fall?"

While that remains to be seen, buyers can take advantage of the reduced prices that are currently available. iSeeCars.com identified the 10 used car models with the biggest price drops from September to December 2022. Keep reading to see how much the prices of these models have changed in just three months.

Audi AG

10. Audi SQ5

Average used car price (December 2022): $44,447

Price change from September 2022: -$3,228

% price change from September 2022: -6.8%

Toyota

9. Toyota Camry

Ford

8. Ford Ecosport

Average used car price (December 2022): $20,064

Price change from September 2022: -$1,515

% price change from September 2022: -7.0%

GMC

7. GMC Acadia

Average used car price (December 2022): $30,922

Price change from September 2022: -$2,590

% price change from September 2022: -7.7%

Jaguar

6. Jaguar E-PACE

Average used car price (December 2022): $35,221

Price change from September 2022: -$3,052

% price change from September 2022: -8.0%

Toyota

5. Toyota RAV4

Average used car price (December 2022): $28,383

Price change from September 2022: -$2,766

% price change from September 2022: -8.9%

David Dewhurst Photography / Hyundai

4. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Average used car price (December 2022): $20,542

Price change from September 2022: -$2,527

% price change from September 2022: -11.0%

DarthArt / Getty Images

3. Ford Mustang

Average used car price (December 2022): $26,852

Price change from September 2022: -$3,495

% price change from September 2022: -11.5%

Nissan

2. Nissan Kicks

Average used car price (December 2022): $20,046

Price change from September 2022: -$2,718

% price change from September 2022: -11.9%

IBL/Shutterstock

1. Tesla Model 3

Average used car price (December 2022): $43,817

Price change from September 2022: -$8,822

% price change from September 2022: -16.8%

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tesla Model 3 and 9 More Used Car Models With the Biggest Price Drops