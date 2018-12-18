The Tesla Model 3 'Superbottle' Easter Egg Is a Fascinating Packaging Solution

By many accounts, the Tesla Model 3 is a great car. Sure, it’s needed some work on the body and on fit and finish, but there’s lots of cool engineering behind Tesla’s highest volume offering, including the “Superbottle,” an awesome packaging solution for the cooling system that contains a fun little easter egg.



Last week, I stopped by Munro and Associates, the fascinating company that tears cars apart to find out exactly how they’re built. While there, manufacturing experts showed me the Tesla Model 3's bizarre-looking coolant bottle, which features a cape-wearing bottle as part of the mold:

The Superbottle has been drawn over in black to highlight the shape of the superhero. More

Also on the bottle is the text “Superbottle”:

The whole design is actually quite interesting. A typical automotive cooling circuit contains a bottle (which is used to fill the system with coolant, and to actively remove air bubbles which could cavitate pumps or cause components to overheat), a pump, some hoses, a heat exchanger, and maybe some kind of valve. Often times, the components are packaged individually, with each having its own mounting provisions and its own dedicated packaging space (plus clearance requirements) usually somewhere in the engine bay.



The Tesla Model 3’s system, though, is different in that it packages two pumps, one heat exchanger, and a coolant control valve all within the bottle itself. Just look at this slick bit of design: