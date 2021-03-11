Tesla Model S Plaid+ price rose by $10,000 overnight

Jeremy Korzeniewski
·2 min read



Tesla has a history of making pricing adjustments on the fly, usually without any sort of announcement. That means it's up to the consumer to keep a close eye on the online ordering section of Tesla's website. The latest example of this pricing strategy appeared last night as the price of the Tesla Model S Plaid+ was raised from $139,990 to $149,990.

That's a huge $10,000 increase, and it comes well before any vehicles were ever actually delivered. Tesla is currently estimating a late 2021 delivery date for a Model S Plaid+ ordered today. It also estimates a 0-60 time of less than 1.99 seconds, a top speed of 200 miles per hour and 520 miles of range.

Other variants of the Model S, which include the base $79,990 Long Range and the regular non-plus Plaid at $119,990, stayed the same. Now would be a good time to remind you that Tesla displays prices on its website minus "potential incentives and gas savings." In the case of the Model S, actual transaction prices are $5,500 higher than what's initially listed before switching from the Potential Savings tab to the Purchase Price tab.

The price of the base Standard Range Plus version of the Tesla Model 3 also changed last night. The new price of $37,490 represents a $500 increase, which still means it is the least expensive vehicle currently sold by Tesla. Tesla's website lists Model 3 prices with "potential incentives and gas savings of $4,300."

The Tesla Model X starts at $89,990 for the Long Range and $119,990 for the Plaid (before "potential incentives and gas savings of $5,300"), but there is no Plaid+ version of the crossover.

