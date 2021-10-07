Tesla to move headquarters from California to Texas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kierra Frazier
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced at a shareholder meeting Thursday that the Tesla headquarters will move from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas.

Why it matters: Tesla isn't the first tech company to leave California. Oracle and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise moved their headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas in December 2020.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Musk said the company plans to increase production in its California facility despite the relocation, which will take time to reach full production.

  • Musk cited housing affordability and commutes among reasons for the move.

  • “To be clear we will be continuing to expand our activities in California,” Musk said Thursday. “Our intention is to increase output from Fremont and Giga Nevada by 50%. If you go to our Fremont factory it’s jammed.”

  • Musk decamped to Texas from California in December 2020.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories