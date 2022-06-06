Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TipRanks
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies.

In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy.

Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, with Musk heading the “world’s most vertically integrated car company,” they should pay attention. “In our view,” the analyst went on to say, “Tesla’s not your average canary in the coal mine. It’s more like a whale in the lithium mine.”

With his comments in mind, investors should “reconsider their forecasts on margins and top-line growth.”

More to the point, given the recent Shanghai lockdowns which impeded production at the company’s local Gigafactory, in addition to rising input costs, and the costs associated with ramping both the Berlin and Austin facilities, amongst other factors, Jonas says investors should “discount auto gross margins,” which the analyst believes probably reached a peak in the first quarter.

“While we would still say that demand for Tesla vehicles exceeds their capacity to produce,” Jonas elaborated, “this is not necessarily mutually exclusive with an ability, if not a need, for Tesla to control costs on a go-forward basis.”

So, does the difficult macro landscape in which the supply chain remains pressurized, inflation is impacting demand, geopolitical risks are heightened, and capital markets remain depressed require some lowering of expectations for the EV segment?

Jonas thinks so. “It is possible to be a long-term EV bull while revising down the adoption curve through mid-decade,” the analyst summed up.

That said, Jonas refrains from making any changes to his Tesla model right now. The analyst’s rating for the stock stays an Overweight (i.e., Buy) while the price target remains at $1,300. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here)

What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 14 Buys, 10 Holds and 6 Sells add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $915.38 average price target indicates 28% upside potential. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marketmind: "Super bad feeling"

    With the Nasdaq losing about a quarter of its value since the beginning of the year, no doubt some investors will share Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy. But the Tesla CEO's sentiment, shared with his executives in an email, might be taken by others with a generous pinch of salt, given Friday's data showing the American economy generated more jobs jobs in May than expected. Asked by Reuters about Musk's comments, Joe Biden suggested the issue lay with Tesla, and pointed to investments made by Ford to compete with the electric car maker.

  • Bitcoin Snaps Record Losing Streak, Climbs Above $31K

    Bitcoin finally posts a winning week, snapping a record 9-week losing streak. Friday's U.S. CPI report for May could show inflation slowing. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Under Armour dropped from S&P 500 index

    Under Armour Inc. has been dropped from the S&P 500 after a rocky few weeks that saw the company report disappointing quarterly results and part ways with its CEO. The Baltimore sportswear maker will be removed from the stock market index starting June 21 and instead moved to the S&P Midcap 400, according to a release from the S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) will be replaced on the S&P 500 by Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (Nasdaq: KDP) while IPG Photonics Corp. (Nasdaq: IPGP) will also be downgraded and replaced by ON Semiconductor Corp. (Nasdaq: ON) The S&P 500, an index of stocks for 500 large-cap companies, is one of the most closely watched stock indexes in the country, and it’s a strong indicator of the health of the U.S. stock market.

  • Starbucks sheds light on search for Howard Schultz's successor

    Schultz's third stint as Starbucks CEO began in April, following Kevin Johnson's retirement. The coffee giant is working with executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to find its next permanent CEO.

  • Stocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The push and pull between bond yields and equities continued Monday, with stock gains kept in check by a drop in Treasuries that pushed a swath of rates above 3%. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesFed Delivers Fuzzier Rate Message

  • That Was Then, This Is Now: How to Trade Tesla

    There has been so much that has transpired in between, from CEO Elon Musk's adventures into potentially acquiring perpetual social media underperformer Twitter , to Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy expressed in an email this past week, where he also announces that "Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10% as we have become overstaffed in many areas." Musk made sure that hourly workers knew that kind of headcount would increase. Remember, Tesla blew away expectations for the first quarter.

  • Kinzinger says France’s Macron ‘humiliating himself’ with caution toward Russia

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said French President Emmanuel Macron was “humiliating himself” with his latest comments regarding diplomacy with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with French newswire AFP, Macron said “Russia must not be humiliated because we need to leave a window for diplomacy.” “Emmanuel Macron is humiliating himself,” Kinzinger tweeted…

  • Bidding war for Spirit Airlines heats up; JetBlue sweetens offer

    CHICAGO/WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday improved its offer for Spirit Airlines Inc, intensifying the bidding war for the ultra-low-cost-carrier whose shareholders are due to vote this week on a merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. JetBlue increased its reverse break-up fee by $150 million to $350 million, payable to Spirit shareholders in case the deal falls through due to antitrust reasons. Spirit's shares closed up 7%.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Down After FDA Raises Concern for Its COVID Jab

    Before deciding the fate of Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, a document issued by the FDA suggests that the vaccine may cause heart problems like myocarditis/pericarditis.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rises As Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Blames Gun Violence on ‘Black People, Frankly’

    Blake Masters has leaned on both guns and racism throughout his bid for Congress

  • Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?

    Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks log modest gains after choppy start to the week

    U.S. stocks were slightly higher Monday after a morning rally lost ground earlier in the session.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained For

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits were all the rage early this year as indexes hovered near record highs, with companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc. announcing them to make their share prices more alluring to individual investors. A few months on, the market has taken care of the problem. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapW

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki expects a brutal market crash, and advises buying silver, bitcoin, and even toilet paper. Here are 10 of his best tweets this year.

    The personal-finance guru has raised the prospect of hyperinflation and an economic depression, and trumpeted the next crash as a buying opportunity.

  • Here's How You Can Realistically Make $18,000 in Passive Income

    Here's how you can realistically make $18,000 in passive income each year. The average 401(k) account balance for individuals ages 65 and up was $255,151 in 2021, according to Vanguard. Indeed, the average 401(k) plan balance for individuals between the ages of 45 and 54 totaled more than $161,000 in 2021, based on Vanguard's data.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.