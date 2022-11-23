Tesla’s Musk Sees South Korea as a Top Candidate for Investment

Sangmi Cha
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he considers South Korea as a top candidate for investment, according to the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The billionaire’s remarks came out of a virtual meeting Musk had with Yoon, according to Yoon’s office. Musk said he would make any investment decision after a comprehensive review of investment conditions, including around manpower and technology.

Yoon also listened to Musk’s plan to construct another gigafactory in Asia to make electric cars. Tesla’s main factory in Asia is in Shanghai in China-- a facility that recently doubled production capacity to about 1 million vehicles a year.

Musk also expressed willingness to actively invest in EV charging infrastructure in South Korea, according to Yoon’s office, and significantly expand supply chain cooperation with Korean companies. Yoon’s office said Musk expects parts purchases from Korean firms to grow to at least $10 billion by 2023.

Tesla already buys many South Korean-made automotive parts.

Korea is home to two of the world’s biggest automakers, Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., as well as battery makers such as LG Energy Solution Ltd. The Asian nation sees electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and semiconductors as key growth drivers of its economy and considers its high-tech supply networks with the US essential.

Ties between Korea and the US came under strain in August when the Biden administration signed its “Inflation Reduction Act,” which rules out tax breaks for electric vehicles assembled abroad.

--With assistance from Heejin Kim and Sohee Kim.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

