Tesla offers customers one-time Full Self-Driving transfer until September 30th

Tesla has started notifying owners that they can transfer the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature they purchased to a new vehicle, as long as they take delivery within the next three months. During the automaker's Q2 2023 investor call, Elon Musk announced a "one-time amnesty" that will allow owners to transfer their FSD. Now, Twitter user Keith Dahlenburg has posted a screenshot (via Not A Tesla App, The Verge) of the offer, along with its rules and conditions.

Perhaps the most pertinent condition is that owners can only take advantage of this one-time amnesty if they take delivery of a new Tesla vehicle between July 20th and September 30th, 2023. It can't be applied retroactively, so those who've taken delivery before and after those dates unfortunately have to pay for access again. And FSD doesn't come cheap — Tesla raised its price to $15,000 last year. That's an enormous price jump for early adopters who were able to snag the feature for $5,000 years ago. Now, they can get a new model without having to pay for the feature again.

Owners who choose to take the transfer offer will have to forfeit the capability in their current vehicle. Tesla will remove FSD from their old EV up to a week before their scheduled delivery date, and they can't get it back even if they cancel their purchase for a new car. That said, Tesla also doesn't guarantee delivery by the time the promo is over, so owners could still miss the offer if their deliveries unfortunately get delayed.