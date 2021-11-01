Tesla opens charging network for other EVs in Netherlands

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Dietikon
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is opening its fast charging network for other electric cars in the Netherlands, the world's most valuable carmaker said on Monday, as it focuses on large-scale adoption of electric vehicles.

The pilot program, the first of its kind, will be tested at 10 locations in the Netherlands, the company said, adding that Dutch non-Tesla EV drivers can access stations or superchargers through the Tesla app.

Tesla drivers can continue to use these stations and the company will closely monitor each site for congestion.

"This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," the company said.

Tesla, which crossed the $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time last week, has defied supply chain issues and global chip shortages to record the most number of cars delivered in a quarter as demand ramps up and its investments in new factories pay off.

It operates more than 25,000 superchargers worldwide. Other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicle entrants to market.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

