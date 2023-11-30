Tesla owners and investors say they’re willing to sell cars and stocks after Elon Musk’s latest post stirs major controversy

Rick Kazmer
·3 min read
20
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Elon Musk regularly makes big headlines for space travel and electric vehicle breakthroughs. But it’s a social media post that’s capturing attention lately.

On Nov. 15, Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on X (the site formerly called Twitter, owned by Musk) that has customers and investors balking, according to Business Insider. It could be a setback to his popular Tesla EV brand, as there’s already evidence that some customers will be plugging in elsewhere.

The original antisemitic post alluded to the “great replacement” conspiracy theory often promoted by extremists that claims Jewish people are helping to replace white populations in Western countries with minority immigrants. The post also claimed that “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

Musk replied, amplifying the message and calling it “the actual truth.”

Investor Ross Gerber, who Business Insider reports held $74 million of Tesla stocks earlier this year, is among those switching to a competitor, in his case Rivian.

Tesla has been lowering prices as it tries to stay atop the EV market in the U.S. Reuters reports that the company owns 50% of the market, down from 62% earlier in the year. The company remains a global giant, however, even as it jockeys with China’s BYD for the pace-setter worldwide.

The Cybertruck maker has also been in the news lately with glimpses of the unique, much-anticipated truck circulating online. Popular Science reports that deliveries are set to start on Nov. 30.

It remains to be seen how much the social media comments will impact orders. Though, Business Insider found other examples of customers who are moving on.

“The car is brilliantly designed and incredibly functional,” Peter, a 2022 Tesla Model 3 owner from Vermont, who BI referenced by only his first name (by request), said. “However, until Musk leaves Tesla, I will not buy another of their products, and sadly I am considering selling my otherwise near-perfect Model 3.“

Tesla stock was at $236.89 a share on the Nasdaq index as of Nov. 27, according to Barron’s. It’s a big improvement from the $104.64 S&P 500 mark posted amid “weakened demand” early this year, as reported by Reuters.

Still, another stock owner told BI they are “livid and appalled” and are considering selling their Tesla stock after 10 years of investing in the company.

It’s part of a mixed bag of headlines for Musk and Tesla, which includes partnerships with hotels, plans to build more factories, investigations — and the latest social media post.

The latter news could have been avoided if Musk would have chosen not to respond to the antisemitic message.

“This exchange would have languished in obscurity had Musk not replied,” CNBC quoted Yair Rosenberg, who wrote on the topic for The Atlantic.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk says 'go f*ck yourself' to advertisers leaving X

    Elon Musk said "go fuck yourself" to advertisers who recently paused spending on X after he endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory on the platform. Onstage at the DealBook conference, Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the X owner about these pauses in advertising. Musk replied, "Don't advertise."

  • Elon Musk responds to companies that pulled ads from X: 'Go fuck yourself’

    Elon Musk has a new message for advertisers pulling back from the platform: “Go fuck yourself.”

  • Elon Musk's X could lose $75 million in ad revenue following antisemitic content backlash

    More than 100 brands have pulled their ads from X, according to The New York Times.

  • Elon Musk says X will show headlines on the platform again

    Elon Musk said that X, formerly Twitter, will start showing headlines in preview cards with URLs on the platform again after removing titles last month. In a post on X, Musk said in an upcoming update, the company will overlay the title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card. To get around this change, publishers started to write their own headlines on images and post the link separately or include the headline in the image of the generated preview card.

  • Elon Musk’s X sues Media Matters over research on pro-Nazi content

    The lawsuit accuses the media watchdog of distorting how users experience ads on the platform.

  • Apple, Disney, Comcast among X advertisers pausing spending after Musk endorsed antisemitic post

    After X owner Elon Musk amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform, numerous high-profile advertisers have paused their spending on the platform formerly known as Twitter. Per research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, X has failed to moderate hate speech on its platform that promotes antisemitic conspiracies, praises Hitler and dehumanizes Muslims and Palestinians. In a particularly egregious incident last week, Musk replied, "You have said the actual truth" to a post that echoed the same violent antisemitic conspiracy theory that was espoused by the killer from the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue attack.

  • Ubisoft has suspended advertising on Elon Musk's X

    Ubisoft is the latest company to join what seems to be a growing list of advertisers pulling their campaigns from Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter.

  • Elon Musk's 'thermonuclear' lawsuit over hate-adjacent ads on X... actually confirms them

    Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, has filed a lawsuit alleging defamation by a news organization over claims that major companies had ads appear next to antisemitic content. Media Matters last Thursday published an article with screenshots showing ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and others appearing next to hateful content — like, full-on pro-Hitler stuff. IBM and Apple have since pulled their ads from X, no doubt a serious blow for a company already facing an exodus of advertisers.

  • Advertiser exodus expected to deeply impact X ad revenue, analysis indicates

    According to an October forecast from Insider Intelligence, X ad's business was on track for a 54.4% year-over-year decline in worldwide ad spending, from 2022 to 2023. With the additional advertiser pull-outs, that decline may be even more significant, analysts now believe. X is facing a potential loss of sizable ad spend, as a number of advertisers have paused or stopped their ad campaigns on X after owner Elon Musk amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform.

  • What's up with Tesla's Cybertruck? Everything to know about much-hyped electric pickup

    Tesla is moving forward with the long-awaited launch of its Cybertruck electric pickup. The boxy vehicle is Tesla’s first new model since 2020, when it started delivering the Model Y. Yet, Cybertruck's initial debut predates that moment; Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off an early version of the pickup at a memorable 2019 event, when it accidentally smashed two windows while attempting to demonstrate Cybertruck’s durability. Here we’ll answer some questions we figured a brave explorer such as yourself might ask (err... type in a search bar) about Tesla’s Cybertruck, including details on the vehicle’s specs, availability and design ahead of the first shipments of the vehicle.

  • It's time to buy: Walmart just slashed prices on the Emeril Lagasse air fryer, a popular laptop and more — save up to 75%

    Missed Cyber Monday? You'll flip for these discounts, like a $250 Vizio TV with loads of five-star reviews and a massage gun for just $21.

  • NomuPay, formed out of Wirecard's ashes, acquires Total Processing for tooling and customer service

    It has picked up Total Processing, a startup out of Manchester that builds payment processing solutions for functions like recurring payments, risk management, PCI (data security) compliance and payment integrations. NomuPay is paying around $35 million for Total Processing, and says that the total value of the company is now $135 million. For some context on that number, Total Processing appears not to have disclosed any outside funding since being founded in 2015.

  • The Morning After: Google plans to delete your old inactive accounts starting tomorrow

    The biggest news stories this morning: Google plans to delete your old inactive accounts tomorrow, Amazon has its own AI image generator, Elon Musk rants at companies that pulled ads from X.

  • Robinhood brings its stock-trading platform to the U.K., its first international market

    Robinhood is granting early access to the app starting today for those who join the waitlist, with things gradually opening up to everyone across the U.K. some time in early 2024. The Menlo Park, California-based company began its U.K. launch prep nearly five years ago starting with a local hiring spree, eventually launching a waitlist for users in late 2019 before abruptly pulling the plug in mid-2020. The company never really gave a full explanation for the decision, merely noting that "a lot has changed these past few months" and that it wanted to focus on its U.S. business.

  • Bryce James, LeBron James' youngest son, makes junior season debut as Sierra Canyon remains undefeated

    James, a 6-foot-4 guard, has had an interesting path back to Sierra Canyon after leaving the program in June.

  • One stat you need to know for every team in Week 13 + TNF preview

    It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.

  • No. 7 Duke falls to unranked and shorthanded Arkansas

    The Blue Devils suffered their second loss of the season.

  • Innovation or folly? The Cybertruck will test whether anyone still trusts Tesla

    The Tesla Cybertruck, the first of which will be delivered Thursday four years after its debut, is loved and loathed. The Cybertruck could be Tesla's magnum opus or its albatross. The next important step on this precarious journey begins at 2 p.m. CT November 30, when Tesla is expected to deliver the first of its long-awaited Cybertrucks to patient customers.

  • Apple and Google avoid naming ChatGPT as their 'app of the year,' picking AllTrails and Imprint instead

    Both Apple and Google today announced their best apps and games of the year, with the hiking and biking companion AllTrails winning as Apple's iPhone App of the Year in 2023, while the educational app Imprint: Learn Visually won as Google Play's best app. Meanwhile, Apple and Google agreed on their Game of the Year, as both picked Honkai: Star Rail as their winner.

  • EVs are way more unreliable than gas-powered cars, Consumer Reports data indicates

    Consumer Reports has published an extensive ranking of vehicle reliability, and the results pour cold water on EVs and plug-in hybrids. The survey says electric vehicles suffer from 79 percent more maintenance issues than gas- or diesel-powered ones, while plug-in hybrids have 146 percent more problems.