Tesla pauses rollout of Full Self-Driving beta software

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Tesla paused the rollout of its Full Self-Driving beta software in the United States and Canada following a recall of the system that federal safety regulators warned could allow vehicles to act unsafe around intersections and cause crashes.

Tesla said in a new company support page that new or pending installations of FSD beta software — an advanced driver assistance system that costs $15,000 — will be halted until it issues an over-the-air software update that corrects the issue. The software update is free.

"Until the software version containing the fix is available, we have paused the rollout of FSD Beta to all who have opted-in but have not yet received a software version containing FSD Beta," the company wrote on the support page.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it was recalling certain 2016–2023 Model S, Model X; 2017–2023 Model 3; and 2020–2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software or those pending installation. The recall, which was posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, affects as many as 362,758 vehicles equipped with the software, according to the notice.

This recall affects only U.S. and Canada vehicles. Affected vehicles were identified based on vehicle manufacturing, configuration, and software records.

Tesla vehicles come standard with a driver-assistance system branded as Autopilot. For an additional $15,000, owners can buy “full self-driving,” or FSD — a feature that CEO Elon Musk has promised for years will one day deliver full autonomous driving capabilities. Tesla vehicles are not self-driving.

Instead, FSD includes a number of automated driving features that still require the driver to be ready to take control at all times. It includes the parking feature Summon, as well as Navigate on Autopilot, an active guidance system that navigates a car from a highway on-ramp to off-ramp, including interchanges and making lane changes. The system is also supposed to handle steering on city streets and recognize and react to traffic lights and stop signs.

Notably, the company support page acknowledges that the system in certain rare circumstances could potentially infringe upon local traffic laws or customs while executing these driving maneuvers in specific conditions before the driver may intervene.

Tesla also describes FSD as a Level 2 system on the support page, a designation that while obvious may come as a disappointment to shareholders and owners who support Musk's belief that the vehicles will be "self driving."

There are five levels of automation under standards created by SAE International. Level 2 means two primary functions — like adaptive cruise and lane keeping — are automated and still have a human driver in the loop at all times.

Recommended Stories

  • I won’t agree terms that fail to deliver for Northern Ireland and the Union

    I voted for Brexit and I believe in Brexit, because it offers vast opportunities for families and businesses across our whole country. It gives us the freedom to do things differently and better – from regulating in new ways that drive innovation and growth, to opening up our economy to the world’s fastest growing markets and taking back control of our laws and borders.

  • Inside the Sony-Honda Afeela concept

    If it wasn't clear earlier this year when Sony and Honda revealed the concept Afeela EV, it is now: This new joint-venture concept car is all about leveraging entertainment. The company, known as Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) is a joint venture between the Japanese entertainment and tech giant Sony, and the Japanese automaker, Honda. It rolled out a concept vehicle at CES 2023 under the new brand name Afeela.

  • Toyota production up 9% in January, chip pain still lingers

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp boosted global vehicle production by 9% in January, it said on Monday, its first increase in two months even as the car maker continued to feel the strain from global chip shortages. The company, which is the world's largest automaker by volume, and other car manufacturers are still grappling with tight supplies of chips, although the constraint has eased from a year earlier, when pandemic-related lockdowns sharply hit supplies of semiconductors. Toyota said it produced 689,090 vehicles globally in January, an 8.8% increase from the same month last year and just short of the 700,000 vehicles it previously said it expected to produce for the month.

  • Palantir cuts around 2% of its workforce

    Palantir, known for its work with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, had 3,838 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2022. The company's finance chief David Glazer earlier this month told Reuters Palantir had reduced employees' stock-based compensation and cut back on cloud expenditure in recent months in response to lower spending from recession-wary businesses. Earlier this month, Palantir had also said it expects 2023 to be the company's first profitable year as it benefits from cost cuts and the artificial intelligence boom.

  • Turkish Bus Magnate Gets 8-Year Sentence in Georgia on Drug Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivGalip Ozturk, the fugitive founder of Turkish intercity bus company Metro Holding, was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Georgian court on charges his lawy

  • Why Teladoc Health Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were falling 2.9% at 11:13 a.m. ET Monday mornings after more analysts lowered their price target on the online virtual healthcare specialist. Analysts at both Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) dropped their one-year price targets on Teladoc, with the former going from $31 per share to $27 per share and the latter going to $33 per share from $35 per share.

  • Musk's plan for a cheap Tesla car is what fans hope to hear this week

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has for years teased the world with his dream of an affordable electric car. Musk said last year he shelved the plan for a $25,000 car, known as Model 2, and he hasn't mastered the new battery technology that he has stated would be crucial to the cheap cars. Expanding into the mass market is critical to meeting Tesla's goal to increase vehicle deliveries 15-fold - to 20 million - by 2030.

  • Air India to fund $70 billion plane order with cash, equity amid overseas push

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Air India said on Monday it plans to fund its $70 billion order for a record 470 aircraft with internal cash, equity and through sale-and-leasebacks, as the airline seeks to rapidly expand its presence in international markets. Tata Group-owned Air India said on Feb. 14 it would buy 220 planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus in a deal that has eclipsed previous records for an order made by a single carrier. "So the principal driver (for the plane order) was really recognizing the opportunity for Indian aviation and putting in place the investment in the capacity of the aircraft in order to realize that for India's benefit," Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Monday.

  • Kentucky health department links measles case to a religious 'revival' at a Christian college that had to be disbanded after it went viral on TikTok

    A Kentucky Department for Public Health official said anyone who is unvaccinated and went to the revival on February 18 should quarantine for 21 days.

  • Fisker Stock Is Surging. The EV Maker Is Ramping Up Deliveries.

    Electric-vehicle start-up Fisker reported fourth-quarter earnings that didn't contain many surprises. That's just fine for EV investors these days.

  • The Safest New Cars You Can Buy in 2023, According to the IIHS

    If you’re in the market for a new set of wheels in 2023, there are a few important considerations to make before dropping the small fortune needed to purchase a new car. Looks, performance and features all come into consideration, but what about safety ratings? If safety plays an important role for your next daily driver, then the latest awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety might interest you.

  • Weather played a role in 15-car crash on I-17 near Anthem, officials say

    Approximately 15 cars were involved in a pileup on Interstate 17 near Anthem Sunday afternoon, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Multiple injuries were reported, but it is unknown specifically how many were hurt. All of them are expected to survive.

  • Are we witnessing the demise of the affordable car? Automakers have all but abandoned the budget market.

    It's curtains for the compact car, end of the line for the economy auto. America’s new car market is squeezing out the $25,000-and-under automobile.

  • We’re watching one of the most spectacular technology implosions of all time

    Few true crime stories horrify us more than those of bogus doctors. One, Zholia Alemi, who was convicted of fraud earlier this month was described by the Judge as “a most accomplished forger and fraudster [who] has no qualification that would allow her to be called, or in any way to be properly regarded as, a doctor”. Yet she had graced the NHS as a psychiatrist for over two decades.

  • A woman who got locked out of her Apple account minutes after her iPhone was stolen and had $10,000 taken from her bank account says Apple was 'not helpful at all'

    Reyhan Ayas was standing outside a bar in New York when a man snatched her iPhone and ran off. She said that was only the start of her Apple ordeal.

  • Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say

    The massive bridge carries four lanes of traffic.

  • Explosions occur at Machulishchy airbase in Belarus, Russian aircraft damaged

    Explosions occurred at the Machulishchy airbase in Minsk Oblast in Belarus on Sunday morning. There is information about a damaged Russian aircraft. Source: Anton Motolko, a Byelorussian journalist, the BYPOL initiative Details: Locals reported hearing two explosions at about 8:00-9:00 and may have heard another one during the night.

  • Hyundai recalls 65,000 cars over possible exploding seatbelts

    Hyundai recalls 65,000 cars over possible exploding seatbelts

  • 5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles Many People Ignore

    Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, with sales of electric cars rising year over year. While they might seem like an ideal choice for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint and save money on fuel, there are some hidden costs associated with electric cars that some may not be aware of. In a 2020 report from Consumer Reports, researchers found that owning an EV is less expensive over time compared to owning a gas-powered vehicle.

  • Electric vehicle drivers get candid about charging: 'Logistical nightmare'

    YouTube personality Steve Hammes leased a Hyundai Kona Electric sport utility vehicle for his 17-year-old daughter Maddie for three reasons: it was affordable, practical and allowed Maddie to put her cash toward college, not fuel. Now, the upstate New York resident has a dilemma many EV owners can relate to: finding available charging stations far away from home. "We're going through the planning process of how easily Maddie can get from Albany to Gettysburg [College] and where she can charge the car," Hammes told ABC News.