Tesla to pay $1.5 million in California for its handling of hazardous waste

Tesla agreed to pay $1.5 million to California on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Tesla agreed to pay $1.5 million fine to settle a California lawsuit over its handling of hazardous materials in the state.

The settlement includes $1.3 million in civil penalties and an additional $200,000 to reimburse the state for the cost of its investigation into the company's illegal hazardous waste disposal at its car service centers, energy centers and its Fremont, Calif., assembly plant, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Along with the fines, Tesla agreed to comply with a five-year injunction that requires them to provide employee training and hire third-party investigators who will examine their waste handling annually.

"Today's settlement against Tesla, Inc. serves to provide a clearer environment for citizens throughout the state by preventing the contamination of our precious natural resources when hazardous waste is mismanaged and unlawfully disposed," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

The Environmental Division of the San Francisco District Attorney's Office started its investigation over how Tesla handles hazardous waste in 2018, starting with undercover probes of Tesla's trash containers at its car service centers.

It found that Tesla, which owns 57 car service centers along with 18 solar energy facilities around California, illegally disposed of waste including lubricating oils, brake cleaners, lead acid, batteries, aerosols, antifreeze, waste solvents and electronic waste paint.

A judge in San Joaquin County signed off the settlement between Tesla and 25 district attorneys around the state involving

The settlement comes on top of the $275,000 Tesla paid the Environmental Protection Agency in 2022 for breaking toxic emissions limits at its assembly plant in Fremont.

The Political Economic Research Institute last year listed Tesla as one of the top 100 global air polluters in 2023.