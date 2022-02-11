Tesla plans to locate China design centre in Beijing, city govt says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - U.S. electric carmaker Tesla plans to place its China design centre in Beijing, a government document issued by the Chinese capital said.

Tesla said in 2020 it planned to open such a centre in the country to make "Chinese-style" vehicles but has not said where it would be. Last year, Reuters reported that the studio could be in Shanghai, where its factory is located, or Beijing.

The Beijing municipal government in late January made the disclosure in a work report in which it listed key projects for the city in 2022.

It briefly listed a number of electric vehicle facilities that it said it would push forward with construction this year, without giving further details. Besides Tesla, it also mentioned Xiaomi Corp's planned car plant and Toyota Motor's fuel cell research centre.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Local media and the Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the Beijing government document.

Tesla started delivery vehicles from its Shanghai factory at the end of 2019 and is ramping up production amid surging sales. The country has also become an export hub for Teslas headed to Europe and other markets.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Lost 33% in January

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were falling in January as the biotech stock was affected by the broad sell-off in growth stocks, and as investors seemed to fear that the company's tailwinds from its COVID vaccine may have peaked. Company-specific news last month was mixed, though there were some positive steps, including full authorization from the FDA for its COVID vaccine. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month down 33%.

  • Gold after gatekeeping: The significance behind Nathan Chen’s historic win

    Figure skater Nathan Chen's Olympic gold medal win was a moment of pride, particularly for the Asian American community.

  • Baltimore police commissioner responds to criticism about when search warrant was served on teen charged in homicide

    BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Thursday defended the department’s decision to wait five days to serve a search warrant on a robbery suspect who investigators said killed a man during that time. “I firmly stand by the decisions,” Harrison said in a statement sent to department members Thursday following questions by news media about the delay. Baltimore County ...

  • Peter Navarro, former Trump White House adviser, subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

    Navarro detailed plans to delay the certification of the 2020 presidential election results in interviews, reports and in his own book.

  • Ai Weiwei, Kettle’s Yard, review: a witty middle-finger to the Chinese vandals-in-chief

    Globalisation, the Covid-19 pandemic, “geopolitical crises” – oh, and the tiny matter of “truth”: these are the grand themes of Ai Weiwei’s new exhibition, The Liberty of Doubt, at Kettle’s Yard in Cambridge. If that sounds vainglorious, don’t be deterred. Because, arranged within the beautiful, Jamie Fobert-designed galleries recently grafted onto the rickety cottages that the collector Jim Ede turned into a sanctuary of modern art, this show sparkles with connections and ideas.

  • 'Disheartening but also unsurprising': Why the Ottawa police didn't react quickly to dismantle the trucker protest convoy

    A convoy of protestors continues to stay put in Ottawa’s downtown core, refusing to leave until all COVID-19 mandates are lifted. Officials have described the country’s capital as being “under siege”, with Ontario premier Doug Ford calling it an “occupation."

  • Major producer thinks pipeline may not go online until 2023

    Executives from EQT Corp., a major customer of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, told Wall Street analysts that they aren't expecting it to go into service until the middle of 2023. "We had to pick a spot where we thought MVP was going to come online, and we did that as a placeholder before ETRN puts out their update in about a week," said EQT CFO David Khani.

  • Pro-ivermectin Kansas senator reached ‘agreement’ to switch key redistricting vote

    Senate Republican leadership says implications about a trade or deal are inaccurate.

  • Fed's loudest hawk ramps up odds for monster rate hike after hot inflation data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Federal funds rate futures on Thursday have boosted the chances of a half percentage-point tightening by the Federal Reserve at next month's meeting after hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and following hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data for January. In late afternoon trading, rate futures showed a 62% chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in March following Bullard's remarks, from a 30% chance late on Wednesday. For the year, futures have priced in 164 basis points of policy tightening.

  • Asian shares fall, U.S. treasury yields hold firm after U.S. inflation data

    Asian share markets fell on Friday, after red-hot U.S. inflation data and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official fuelled bets on U.S. interest rates being hiked more aggressively, and sent U.S. Treasury yields jumping. An index tracking Hong Kong listed mainland property firms rose 2% and one tracking onshore Chinese real estate gained 1% after a media report that China will allow real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, loosening a liquidity squeeze on the sector. Broader moves across Asian stocks followed U.S. data on Thursday which showed consumer prices surged 7.5% last month on a year-over-year basis, topping economists' estimates of 7.3% and marking the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

  • Can This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Overcome PayPal's Collapse?

    The payments sector was crushed in the after of PayPal's earnings, but one stock still stands out.

  • Analyst Report: Ford Motor Co.

    Ford Motor Co., based in Dearborn, Michigan, manufactures and sells automobiles on six continents. With about 175,000 employees and 65 plants worldwide, the company's automotive brands include Ford and Lincoln. The company also provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • India Wheat Exports Set for Record With Rare Surge in Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- India is making a rare appearance near the ranks of the world’s wheat-trade heavyweights this season.Most Read from BloombergPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe country is expected to ship a record 7 million tons in the 2021-22 yea

  • $90 Oil: 3 Dividend-Paying Companies Set to Thrive

    Henry Hub natural gas prices are over $4.30 per one million British thermal units (MMBtu). Many oil and gas companies were pressured to cut spending and production during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paired with increased demand as the economy rebounds, oil and gas prices have soared -- and many oil and gas stocks are now around 52-week highs.

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Food and Fuel Prices Surge. Here Are the Other Things Costing You a Lot More.

    Inflation surged across the board in January, but prices of energy, food and vehicles really soared.

  • Analysis-After oil, gas and coal, global fuel shortage spreads to diesel

    Global supplies of diesel are dwindling as refiners struggle to keep pace with rapid post-pandemic demand recovery, exacerbating an acute global energy shortage which has already sent the prices of gas, coal and crude oil soaring. At a time when global central banks are fretting over inflation rates not seen for decades, diesel shortages would push up fuel and transportation costs further and add more upward pressure on retail prices. The U.S. and Asian diesel imports on which Europe relies have been limited in recent weeks due to higher domestic consumption for manufacturing and road fuel purposes.

  • Knoxville gas prices will spike this spring. Here's how much you'll pay at the pump

    Though Knoxville prices are projected to increase, the news is worse in other parts of Tennessee. Here's what you and your wallet can expect.