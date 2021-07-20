Tesla plans to open its charging network to other EVs later this year

FILE PHOTO: Tesla electric vehicles are charged at a Tesla Supercharger charging station in Hanam
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc plans to open its network of superchargers to other electric vehicles later this year, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The electric-car maker's fast charging network, with over 25,000 superchargers globally, has given it a competitive edge. Meanwhile, other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicle entrants to market.

"We're making our Supercharger network open to other EVs later this year," Musk said on Tuesday, adding that over time Tesla's charging network will be opened to other electric vehicles in all countries. (https://bit.ly/3xVK1rt)

Germany's transport minister said last month he was trying to convince Tesla to open its charging network to other carmakers to make it easier for drivers of electric vehicles to charge. (https://reut.rs/3Bn8wA0)

In the United States, President Joe Biden's administration late last month embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure projects, including $7.5 billion on electric vehicle infrastructure, including charging stations. (https://reut.rs/3roxfiH)

Charging companies such as Blink Charging Co, EVgo Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc and Volkswagen's Electrify America are also building out charging networks across the United States.

Improvement in charging infrastructure across U.S. could encourage more Americans to buy electric vehicles, giving General Motors and Ford Motor much-needed fuel in the battle against Tesla.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dogecoin down nearly 80% since Elon Musk SNL appearance

    Dogecoin flew high during the first part of 2021. But since Elon Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live," nothing's been the same for the "joke" cryptocurrency.

  • AMC Entertainment shares up almost 25% as trading volume climbs

    Shares in AMC Entertainment closed up 24.5% on Tuesday after a late session volume spike boosted the cinema operator which has been a big focus on social media. AMC shares ended the session at $43.09 after rising as high as $44.39. While the volatile stock was up sharply throughout the trading day it picked up more steam during the last hour of trading when it surpassed $40 for the first time since July 13.

  • DoorDash, Grubhub spar with San Francisco over 'dangerous' delivery fee cap

    Two food delivery giants argue fee caps will lead to fewer choices for restaurants and higher prices.

  • Huawei Spending on Lobbyists Surges in Push to Counter U.S. Bans

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. ramped up spending on Washington lobbyists last quarter as a U.S. ban on the company’s equipment means it would be left out of projects associated with the billions Congress plans to spend on infrastructure.Huawei spent $1.06 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $180,000 in the first quarter this year, according to disclosures filed Tuesday. The company listed broadband and infrastructure bills as specific interests, as well as trade and a digital

  • Global EV battery industry will be 'sold out' by 2025: BofA

    According to a Bank of America Global Research report, there is a looming threat of the global battery supply for electric vehicles (EVs) running dry by as early as 2025. BofA expects global battery shortages to intensify even further between 2026 to 2030.

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Again Tuesday

    Six days ago, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock dropped in response to comments from would-be rival Lucid Motors (coming public via special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) soon), whose CEO Peter Rawlinson boasted that his company's new "Air" electric vehicle would be more efficient than a Tesla Model S and steal away $900 million in sales that might otherwise have gone to Tesla. Tesla stock dropped on this reminder of increased competition, so I guess it makes sense that today, we're seeing Tesla stock rise in response to news than some other competition is falling further behind in this race. As CNBC first reported late last week, and as Tesla fan site Teslarati re-reported today, construction delays and supply-chain disruptions from the pandemic have forced electric-truck upstart Rivian to delay deliveries of its ballyhooed R1T electric-pickup truck until September.

  • Nvidia Stock - How to Trade It After the Split

    Nvidia stock has been getting hit hard lately, but it's still up notably from its May low. Let's look at the chart after its stock split went into effect.

  • How Much Income It Takes To Be One Of The Top 1% In Your State

    For Americans overall, the top 1% of earners average $1.697 million of annual income.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures inch higher after big rally, COVID remains focus

    The market is being whipsawed by expectations of a strong recovery, and jitters over rising COVID-19 cases.

  • U.S. states ending federal unemployment benefit saw no clear job gains

    U.S. states putting an early end to federal unemployment benefits saw a larger jump in local labor supply in June than those planning to maintain the $300 weekly supplement until early September, new data show, though there was no clear sign it had led to significantly more hiring. State-level jobs data released earlier this month show that in the 26 states stopping benefits early an additional 174,000 people joined the labor force in June, by either taking jobs or beginning work searches, compared to 47,000 in the other states. While that may indicate the withdrawal of benefits is having some of the impact intended by the governors who cut off the stipend, and causing more people to seek employment, the numbers are small in a national labor force of 161 million and come with a cautionary note: Job gains in both groups of states were roughly the same.

  • How Buffett, Others Scored $80 Billion In Five-Day Stock Sell-Off

    It's been a tough five days for most S&P 500 investors. But some fleet-footed investors are finding gains in rising S&P 500 sectors.

  • The expanded child tax credit is a hit. Will it become permanent?

    President Biden and other top Democrats want to keep the benefits going.

  • China Signals End to $2 Trillion U.S. Listings Juggernaut

    (Bloomberg) -- For two decades Chinese tech firms have flocked to the U.S. stock market, drawn by a friendly regulatory environment and a vast pool of capital eager to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.Now, the juggernaut behind hundreds of companies worth $2 trillion appears stopped in its tracks.Beijing’s July 10 announcement that almost all businesses trying to go public in another country will require approval from a newly empowered cybersecurity regulator amounts to a d

  • Monday's most interesting market trend amid the stock sell-off

    Stocks did not have a good start to the week.

  • Paving the Way for a U.S. Infrastructure Supercycle

    Why the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan could spark a decade-long supercycle for building materials, spilling over to the rest of the U.S. economy. 6 takeaways for investors.

  • Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Union Pacific (UNP) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Union Pacific (UNP) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Chapel Hill faculty fear retaliation by BOG after law professor kept off UNC Press board

    Eric Muller, a UNC-Chapel Hill law professor, has been outspoken about issues of race and law within the UNC System and at UNC-CH.

  • Intuitive Surgical Stock Nears $1,000 As The Covid Recovery Continues

    Intuitive Surgical's recovery continued Tuesday as the robotic surgery giant crushed quarterly forecasts, leading ISRG stock to near $1,000.

  • 10 Best Growth Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best growth stocks under $10. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks Under $10. In an era of soaring market valuations, cheap growth stocks offer investors of all types a chance to make handsome returns in […]

  • Philip Morris Beat Earnings Estimates. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The tobacco giant's full-year guidance was slightly below expectations, but the CFO says the company continues “to head in the right direction.”