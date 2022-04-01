Tesla Poised for Another Record Quarter Amid High Gas Prices

Dana Hull and Esha Dey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is expected to announce another record quarter despite industrywide supply-chain woes as the world’s top maker of electric vehicles benefits from high gas prices pushing more buyers toward plug-in models.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company likely delivered 309,158 vehicles globally during the first three months of the year, according to a dozen analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Tesla handed over about 308,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, which was its best performance to that point.

Deliveries are one of the most closely watched metrics at Tesla: They underpin the Austin, Texas-based company’s financial results and are widely seen as a barometer of consumer demand for EVs amid a shift away from the internal combustion engine. While many large automakers will announce U.S. sales results Friday, Tesla, which reports global totals, has not specified a release date.

See also: Toyota Eyes U.S. Sales Victory Lap as Gas Prices Boost Hybrids

Despite another potential delivery record, the past quarter presented challenges for Tesla. The company suspended production at its Shanghai plant amid uncertainty over the city’s pandemic lockdown and ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, which could drag on sales.

“We see the recent China Covid flare-ups as a potential risk to the downside, given Tesla deliveries are typically weighted toward the end of the quarter,” said analyst Dan Levy of Credit Suisse. He expects the delivery tally to come in at 307,000, slightly shy of the prior quarter.

Tesla assembles its Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles at a plant in Fremont, California. It also produces the Models 3 and Y at a factory near Shanghai, which makes cars for China and Europe. The company has begun delivering the first Model Ys from its new plant near Berlin and will have a “Cyber Rodeo” for 15,000 people to celebrate a new factory in Austin next week.

A strong delivery number could provide a boost to Tesla’s stock, extending a rally that has pushed its market value back above the trillion-dollar mark. The EV maker’s deft navigation of the supply-chain crisis, plans for a stock split and plant openings have helped shore up investor sentiment.

Through Thursday’s close, Tesla’s shares were in positive territory for the year, something that wasn’t true of the S&P 500 Index or automakers such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. Tesla’s stock has also performed much better than that of EV startups Rivian Automotive Inc. and Lucid Group Inc.

Tesla was little changed at 9:44 a.m. Friday in New York.

(Updates with share trading in final paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Market Rally, Oil Drops Below $100; Jobs Report Looms

    Futures rose after the market rally pulled back and oil prices dived Thursday. The jobs report and Tesla deliveries loom.

  • 1 Green Flag for Tesla in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently announced plans for a stock split have been driving its stock price higher over the past week. If you are considering buying Tesla shares, these two key charts showing a green flag and a red flag for Tesla's business might help you in your decision-making. The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is high, and Tesla is scaling up production fast to meet this demand.

  • Dow Jones Rallies After March Jobs Report Miss; Treasury Yields Surge

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied Friday after the March jobs report miss. The 10-year Treasury yield surged.

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • Tesla Stock Finally Ripens In 2022 As The World's Biggest EV-Maker Sees Heavy Institutional Buying

    Tesla stock was pushed closer toward the buy point this week after plans were announced for a new TSLA stock split.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • This Recent Stock Split Has Already Delivered a 42% Return for Investors

    Many investors are excitedly talking about the looming potential stock split of a certain high-profile electric vehicle maker. Perhaps a high-profile stock split of just a few years ago can give us some clues about the big upcoming one. The recent-vintage split I'm talking about is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Botin urges EU to define green lending to reduce dependence on Russian energy

    MADRID (Reuters) -The chairman of Spanish bank Santander on Friday called for the European Union to define what kind of lending is considered consistent with a net zero energy policy, to help hasten moves to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas. The EU, which was already targeting a shift towards green energy from fossil fuels, has said since Russia invaded Ukraine in February that it will cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year and end the use of Russian gas by 2027. "Among other initiatives, financial institutions must be able to finance the energy transition, and to this end, the authorities must define as soon as possible what lending is deemed consistent with our net zero goals," Ana Botin told a shareholders meeting.

  • Markets end the day in the red, financials and communications among the biggest losers

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the markets and sectors closing the day in the red, in addition to the meme stocks, the EV space, Chinese stocks, ARK ETF components, and the travel stocks.

  • GameStop is following Tesla and Amazon with a planned stock split

    The video game retailer and perennial meme stock GameStop will split its stock, pending approval by shareholders, according to a new regulatory filing on March 31. GameStop’s stock price rose more than 15% in after-hours trading on the news. Although stock splits do not change the financial value of a shareholder’s ownership stake, they multiply each investor’s total number of shares and divide the price per share.

  • Jobs report: Women drive employment gains in March

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung reports on employment gains from the March jobs report and what it means for Fed policy.

  • Irish cargo operator places order for up to 20 Boeing converted 737 freighters

    Dublin-based ASL currently operates 11 converted 737s and expects to take possession of nine more by early 2023. The latest order would bring it to as many as 40 of the jets.

  • Alibaba Stock Rallies As Chinese Regulatory Concerns Fade, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba opened sharply higher Friday on reports that Beijing is prepared to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports, but is BABA stock a buy now? Alibaba stock has been on a downtrend for more than a year, weighed down by regulatory concerns, but BABA stock could be ready to break out of its downtrend soon. Chinese stocks soared on March 16 after China vowed to ease a regulatory crackdown, while supporting overseas stock listings and building stability in capital markets.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • 1964 Studebaker Avanti Is A Sports Coupe With A Motor To Remember

    This car is scary fast for its time and rare too!

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.