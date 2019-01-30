Tesla finance chief quits as carmaker posts first back-to-back profits

In this March 31, 2016 file photo, Tesla Motors unveils the new lower-priced Model 3 sedan at the Tesla Motors design studio in Hawthorne, California - AP

Tesla's chief financial officer is to leave the company, as it announced it had posted a profit for two consecutive quarters for the first time in its history.

Deepak Ahuja is to retire, chief executive Elon Musk told investors on the quarterly earnings call, and will be replaced by current head of finance Zach Kirkhorn, who has been with the company for nine years.

The announcement marks the end of a turbulent year for the electric car manufacturer, which has struggled to retain senior financial staff, but also recorded its first back-to-back profit and completed its first full year of selling vehicles for the mass market.

Profits dropped in the final quarter of 2018, but Tesla said it expected to keep making money this year as it sped up production of its Model 3, which is designed to be more affordable for the general public than the company's earlier Model S and X cars.

Speaking to investors, Mr Musk said 2018 was "the most challenging year in Tesla's history but also the most successful".

Shares in Tesla fell by more than 2pc in after-hours trading after it revealed it made $139m (£105m) in the final three months of the year, down from more than $300m in the preceding quarter, and missed analysts' predictions on earnings, though revenues were higher than expected.

They fell further on the announcement of Mr Ahuja's departure.

Some of its third-quarter profit came from regulatory credits, which it sells to other carmakers who haven't met their quotas for zero-emissions vehicles

In October a triumphant Mr Musk hailed the third-quarter profit, the largest recorded in Tesla's history, as "truly historic".

In an investors' letter published on Wednesday it said production of the Model 3 should reach 7,000 units per week by the end of the year, and it expected to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 total cars in 2019, a rise of 45 to 65pc compared to last year.

Speaking to analysts on the quarterly earnings call, he also claimed the cars "already have full self-driving capability on the highway," and predicted that they will be safe for full self-driving "toward the end of this year".

The claim is likely to provoke controversy. Teslas have been involved in several crashes where drivers were using its Autopilot function, and the company has repeatedly said that a driver must stay in control of their car when using Autopilot.

When another analyst raised Morgan Stanley's $175bn valuation of rival self-driving company, Google spinoff Waymo, Mr Musk laughed, before arguing that his company had a unique advantage.

"If you add up everyone else's miles they're probably 5pc of what Tesla has," he said. "Every time the customers drive the car they're training the system to be better. I'm not sure how anyone competes with that."

Tesla plans to begin producing Model 3 cars at a new factory in Shanghai by the end of 2019, and says it will reach production equivalent to half a million of the cars per year around the start of 2020, a target originally made for 2018.

Tesla sold 140,000 Model 3 cars in the US in 2018, making it the country's best-selling premium vehicle, and the best-selling car in terms of revenue in the second half of the year.

Its next car, an affordable SUV known as the Model Y, is due to be unveiled in March, but will not go into mass production until the second half of 2020. Mr Musk said he also expected a Tesla pickup truck would be unveiled in the summer.

It said its "optimistic" target was to produce a small profit in the first quarter of this year, but that this could be limited by "handling logistics and delivery challenges" in Europe and China, where it is delivering cars for the first time, and a "one-time restructuring cost", after the company laid off 7pc of its workforce earlier this month.

In his letter to investors, Mr Musk said its profitablity was driven by "our restructuring action and the ongoing financial discipline with which we are managing the business."