Tesla pushes back Model 3 delivery times in Germany after price cuts

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tesla pushed back the delivery window for Model 3 vehicles on its website in Germany to February to April 2023 from January to March previously, a week after it slashed prices by between 4% and 12% depending on the variation of the model.

Delivery times on the Model Y rear wheel drive, which saw the biggest price cut at 17%, had already been pushed to February to March from January to March.

Expected delivery of the Model Y Long Range and Performance vehicles remained unchanged on Friday at January to March, the website showed.

Tesla delivery times are still far ahead of other competitors in Germany, according to car comparison portal carwow.

Waiting times on a Mercedes-Benz electric car ranged from four to nine months, a list published on the portal's website on Jan. 11 showed, rising to three to 12 months for a BMW and seven to 18 months for an Audi.

Volkswagen ID.4 customers could wait 11-13 months for their cars, according to the website.

Still, the American EV maker hit its target of producing 3,000 cars per week from its Grunheide plant later than planned, a sign that output is behind schedule.

The company cut prices globally on the Model 3 and the Model Y last week, reversing course from the profit-over-volume strategy deployed across the industry since the pandemic of raising prices to overcome supply chain shortages.

