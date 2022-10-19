Tesla Q3 revenue falls short of expectations, while energy unit shows growth

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Tesla reported Wednesday reported revenue of $21.45 billion in the third quarter, another record-setting period that still missed analysts expectations.

Shares fell 3.5% in after-hours trading following the earnings release.

Tesla's net income for the third quarter was $3.3 billion nearly double the $1.62 billion it earned in the same period last year. The company said profits were squeezed by increases in raw material costs as well as issues ramping up production at its Germany and Texas factories as well as 4680 battery cell production. Tesla also cited a strengthening dollar as another factor in its third quarter results.

The company's third-quarter letter to shareholders reiterated much of its guidance its Semi truck production target of December and its plan to achieve a 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries. However, Tesla provided few details on its launch plans for Cybertruck, only saying it has made progress on its "industrialization" and that production would begin at its Texas factory subsequent to Model Y ramp.

Tesla reported earnings, excluding some items, of $1.05 per share versus 62 cents per share in the same period last year.

Automotive continued to be the largest piece of its business with revenue from that division coming in at $18.69 billion in the third quarter, a 55% pop from the same year-ago period.

The company's automotive gross margins were 27.9%, the same as last quarter and still lower than high of 32% reached early this year.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported delivered 343,830 vehicles in the third quarter, a new record and a turnaround from earlier this year when a shutdown at its China factory and challenges around opening factories in Berlin and Austin affected how many vehicles it was able to get into customers’ driveways. Despite the rebound and record number, the third-quarter delivery figure still didn’t meet Wall Street forecasts, which ranged between 358,000 and 371,000 vehicles, depending on the polled group. There was also a larger-than-usual gap between production and delivery numbers. The company produced 365,923 vehicles in the third quarter.

Energy unit growth

Tesla's energy unit, which has lagged in previous quarters, saw an appreciable increase in business.

The company reported that energy storage deployments, which includes both Powerwall home batteries and utility-scale Megapacks, shot up 62% year over year, from roughly 1.29 GWh in Q3 2021 to 2.1 GWh in the same quarter this year.

The firm called this “by far the highest level [of growth] we have ever achieved.”The news follows a September report that said Tesla had started requiring its solar roof customers to also buy a Powerwall for energy storage. The company’s large-scale batteries also recently made headlines, when a Megapack caught fire at a California power storage facility. The incident shut down a portion of Highway 1 and sparked a local shelter-in-place advisory in Moss Landing.

Recommended Stories

  • Citi reiterates Sell rating on Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares of Tesla after Citi reiterates its Sell rating on the EV maker.

  • Tesla set to report earnings after Wednesday's close

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out Tesla's stock before its latest earnings report is due out tomorrow.

  • Elon Musk teases massive Tesla stock buyback as CFO trims forecast for annual deliveries and stock falls

    Tesla Inc. produced less revenue than expected despite record deliveries in the third quarter, but earnings beat analysts' estimates.

  • Tesla's chaotic third quarter saw profits climb but revenue falter

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk briefed investors on the state of the company in Q3, 2022 on Wednesday.

  • Anti-Cramer ETF Not Necessarily a Home Run

    The 'Mad Money' star's recommendations ultimately do serve a purpose.

  • Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure ETF (GRID)?

    Sector ETF report for GRID

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • So Long, ETFs: Direct Indexing Is All the Rage

    ETFs made their debut in the '90s as a popular security that allowed investors to have an alternative to traditional stock purchases and mutual funds. Through ETFs, investors could obtain a passively managed portfolio with no minimum investment and various … Continue reading → The post So Long, ETFs: Direct Indexing Is All the Rage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'A disgrace': UK lawmaker slams Truss' government

    STORY: Walker told BBC television he was "livid" at the "talentless people" who had put Truss into power, just because they wanted a job. "I think it is a shambles and a disgrace," he said.Suella Braverman quit on Wednesday with a broadside at Liz Truss, underscoring the erosion of the prime minister's authority after just weeks in the job.Hours after Braverman's resignation, lawmakers openly rowed and jostled amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in her administration and whether Conservative lawmakers were obliged to vote in line with the government.

  • Tesla revenue misses forecast; new factories squeeze margins

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted record third-quarter revenue but still missed Wall Street estimates as the electric carmaker led by billionaire Elon Musk delivered fewer vehicles than expected, while spending on new factories and new battery production squeezed margins. Chief Executive Musk told analysts on a conference call there was excellent demand for the fourth quarter, addressing investor concern that buyers could be discouraged by the weak global economy and high prices for Tesla vehicles. Tesla is expanding fast despite global economic jitters, and investors are closely watching for signs that the cooling economy would hurt demand.

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Auto Finance Is Looking Shaky. GM, Ford Investors Should Take Note.

    Stock in the auto lender Ally Financial dropped after the company reported weaker earnings and charge-offs of loan losses than expected.

  • Chinese Stocks in US Skid to Lowest in More Than Nine Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in the US tumbled Wednesday as concerns over the nation’s economic outlook and a rise of Covid cases in the middle of the twice-a-decade party congress weighed on investor sentiment.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction Charges$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in U

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • Musk Promises 'Epic' End of the Year to Tesla Fans and Investors

    Elon Musk is accustomed to making spectacular declarations. The serial entrepreneur is never stingy with promises that keep the flame alive around the premium electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla . Indeed, the chief executive officer announced that Tesla was going to have an "epic" end of the year despite third quarter results which somewhat disappointed the markets.

  • 3 REITs For Passive Income

    Passive income is about producing income from a source other than an employer or contractor. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) identifies passive income as stemming from either rental property or a non-participatory business or investment such as book royalties or stock dividends. But passive does not mean that investors just set it and forget it. Investors still have to monitor dividend stocks on a regular basis to make sure they are still performing well and make decisions to buy, sell or hol

  • Tesla: 'Expectations were too high' on third-quarter earnings, analyst says

    ROTH Capital Partners Senior Research Analyst Craig Irwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings and its revenue miss.&nbsp;

  • Why Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill

    One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks lose ground as more earnings roll in; yields rise

    A broad slide on Wall Street reversed two days of gains for stocks Wednesday, as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply after releasing their quarterly results, while others, including Abbott Laboratories and M&T Bank, sank. “Today was interesting in that it was almost a back-to-reality check for the market,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.

  • Consumer giants winning despite price hikes

    STORY: Nestle, which makes Nescafe coffee and Cheerios, posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years and raised its full-year guidance, as it successfully passes higher costs on to shoppers.Similarly, Tide detergent maker P&G beat estimates for quarterly sales and profit, helped by price hikes on everything from Head & Shoulders shampoo to Gillette razors, even as a stronger dollar weighed on its revenue from overseas.Jessica DiNapoli is a U.S. Consumer Products Correspondent for Reuters: “People are spending their money on everyday items, some people are trading down into mid-tier products. The thing is they are still spending despite the continued price increases that have come from major food and consumer goods companies like Nestle and Proctor and Gamble.” Consumer companies - many of which thrived during COVID-19 lockdowns as people stockpiled their products - are once again emerging as winners in a time of global crisis, maintaining double-digit margins as people are forced to pay more for everyday products.“The pandemic seems to be over, but a lot of people are still working from home and they're spending less outside of the home, which is helping companies like Procter and Gamble and Nestlé. Procter and Gamble makes toilet paper. So if you're at home more, you're using more toilet paper. And Nestlé makes products like Coffee-Mate and Nespresso. So if you want to have a coffee treat at home, you're buying products like that instead of going out to buy an $8 latte.” Despite the strong sales, some analysts worried price rises could soon push consumers too far, potentially pricing some products out of their reach.But DiNapoli says companies - like P&G - insist they’re ready if things go south. "If we have a full blown recession, a company like Procter and Gamble says that they're ready for consumer habits that change because they have a good, better, best product category. So people can trade down into cheaper products. The other thing is, is in a recession, there is lower costs of gas, lower costs of freight. And that would help these companies so that they are in a good position still.”