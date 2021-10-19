Tesla quarter may hinge on China factory, supply chain costs

FILE PHOTO: A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hyunjoo Jin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Hyunjoo Jin

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Investors will be closely watching Tesla's quarterly results on Wednesday for indications of its performance in China, where the electric carmaker has posted robust sales in the face of negative publicity and a host of new domestic competitors.

The company headed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is expected to report a jump in revenue driven by record global deliveries in the July to September period.

While it has weathered the chip crisis better than rivals, some investors are concerned supply-chain issues could increase costs and weigh down margins.

The upside could come from Tesla's Shanghai factory, which has surpassed the company's factory in Fremont, California in terms of production, and has cut costs with the use of more Chinese parts including batteries.

Tesla Inc started deliveries in late August of a less expensive version of the Model Y sport utility vehicle equipped with cheaper, iron-based batteries made by CATL in China, a source familiar with the matter said.

"The Giga China efficiency is front and center, moving margins higher," said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush who is bullish on Tesla.

Tesla CEO Musk said the Shanghai factory now produced more vehicles than the company's sole U.S. factory.

"It's the best quality, lowest cost and also low drama, so it's great," said he at a shareholders' meeting earlier this month.

Even so, Tesla was not immune to global supply chain crisis and Tesla has done better partly because it has been willing to pay.

"The sheer amount of money we're spending on flying parts around the world is just not great but hopefully temporary," Musk said.

Some investors want to see how those costs add up.

"I think that there is probably a headwind to margins. They're paying more for components," Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, an investor in Tesla.

"I think that would be a huge positive if they can raise auto gross margin in this environment."

While Tesla has raised prices in the United States to offset cost pressure, it has cut them in China where it faces more competition from Chinese rivals such as Nio Inc, Li Auto Inc and Xpeng Inc.

Tesla had received strong backing from the Chinese government when it built China’s first wholly foreign-owned car plant in 2019. But in recent months it has grappled with regulatory scrutiny over how it handles data as well as consumer complaints over product safety and other issues.

Tesla's China sales leapt 44% in the third quarter, from the previous quarter, as it boosted exports to Europe and other countries, and it introduced the more affordable Model Y SUVs.

"It seems the negative news did not really hurt loyal demand. Consumers have very high confidence in Tesla's product," Yale Zhang, managing director at Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight, said.

"Other local competitors are really catching up very quickly, Tesla is still leading the charge," he said.

Investors will also keep an eye on the planned expansion of Tesla's so-called full self-driving beta software. Tesla started widening access to the software earlier this month, having tested the new advanced driver-assistant program with about 2,000 people for a year.

Tesla's shares on Monday ended up 3.2% at $870.11, inching closer to its record close-high of $883.09 reached on Jan. 26.

Unlike most of his peers at the top of big tech companies, Musk said during a call in July that he was unlikely to attend earnings calls with investors and analysts.

The calls have been a colorful quarterly ritual Musk has used for discourses on Tesla technology, or to fire back at analysts, the government and critics.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Subrat and Yilei Sun in SHANGHAI; Editing by Peter Henderson and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Best Buy's (BBY) Superb Black Friday Offers to Lure Customers

    Best Buy (BBY) comes up with the hottest tech offers via its Black Friday deals. Its Totaltech membership program is also quite encouraging.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Strong brand names, market leaders, a great track record for growing revenue and net income, and the ability to increase dividends over the years are examples of great reasons to add on to an existing position. In addition, each business should have clear catalysts for continued growth well into the future, either by latching on to trends or by leveraging its dominant position to extend its reach and increase its market share. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is among the leading online payment portals that saw surging demand during the pandemic.

  • China Begins Dollar Bond Sale Even as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China is marketing a dollar bond sale in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Cas

  • Occidental (OXY) Announces Asset Sale, Meets Divestiture Goal

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) meets the $10B non-core assets divestiture goal with the agreement to sell interests in two offshore Ghana fields for $750 million.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 10 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe dividend stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks To Consider. Astronomical valuations in the growth sector and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed dividend stocks to new […]

  • Rolex Daytonas have outperformed the stock market over the past year as collectors pile in to the $20 billion secondary market for luxury watches

    Prices for the century-old Swiss brand's watches are going up weekly, but the CEO of Bob's Watches says they're still a relatively affordable luxury.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Carl Icahn sees a market 'crisis' brewing and notes bitcoin's potential if inflation spirals

    "I really think there will be a crisis the way we are going, the way we're printing up money, the way we are going into inflation," Carl Icahn told CNBC.

  • Fidelity May Launch Direct Indexing. Here’s Why We See It Coming

    Recent moves by the giant brokerage firm suggest advisors will soon be able to provide direct indexing strategies to clients.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors should be on the lookout for companies benefiting from America's robust infrastructure and housing markets.

  • Down Over 20% From Their Highs, These 3 Value Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    This industrial giant, industry-leading chip stock, and precious metals company are down but not out.

  • Fed chairman sold up to $5 million in shares ahead of 2020 Dow dive

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sold as much as $5 million worth of stock just before the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked a year ago, according to newly reviewed disclosures.

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • How Robinhood Stock Technicals Look Following Shiba Inu Listing Rumor

    Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) spiked about 1.35% higher at 12:20 p.m. ET on Monday after @FirstSquawk said on Twitter he had heard from a source the financial services company planned to list Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its platform. At 1:30 p.m. Robinhood responded on the social media platform to say it had not made an announcement regarding SHIB or any other upcoming coins. Robinhood currently has seven cryptocurrencies available on its platform but is expected to begin testi

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • Zillow Tumbles After It Stops Buying New Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speec

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

    I love to hear the phrase "disruptive innovation." Technologies that fall into that category tend to change the world, and the companies that build those technologies often create substantial wealth for shareholders.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.58, marking no change from the previous day.

  • China Evergrande makes onshore coupon payment - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group has paid an onshore bond coupon due on Tuesday, four people with knowledge of the matter said, amid concerns about a possible offshore default by the cash-strapped developer later this week. Hengda Real Estate Group Co, Evergrande's flagship unit, has remitted funds to pay an onshore bond coupon of 121.8 million yuan ($19 million), the people said. One of the people said Evergrande, China's No. 2 developer, needs to prioritises its limited funds towards domestic market where the stakes are much higher for the country's financial system.