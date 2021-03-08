Tesla quietly adding massive 100 megawatt battery to Texas' power grid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.



Elon Musk is getting into the Texas power market, with previously unrevealed construction of a gigantic battery connected to an ailing electric grid that nearly collapsed last month. The move marks Tesla’s first major foray into the epicenter of the U.S. energy economy.

A Tesla subsidiary registered as Gambit Energy Storage is quietly building a more than 100 megawatt energy storage project in Angleton, Texas, a town roughly 40 miles south of Houston. A battery that size could power about 20,000 homes on a hot summer day. Workers at the site kept equipment under cover and discouraged onlookers, but a Tesla logo could be seen on a worker’s hardhat, and public documents helped confirm the company’s role.

Property records on file with Brazoria County show Gambit shares the same address as a Tesla facility near the company’s auto plant in Fremont, California. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lists Gambit as a Tesla subsidiary. Executives from Tesla did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

As winter storms pummeled Texas in February and left millions without power for days, Musk took to Twitter to mock the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot, the nonprofit group that manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million customers. “Not earning that R,” he wrote. Musk, 49, recently moved to Texas, and his various companies are expanding operations in the state.

“I think long-term Tesla Energy will be roughly the same size as Tesla Automotive,” Musk said in July 2020. “The energy business is collectively bigger than the automotive business.”

The battery storage system being built by Tesla’s Gambit subsidiary is registered with Ercot. Warren Lasher, senior director of system planning at Ercot, said the project has a proposed commercial operation date of June 1. The site is adjacent to a Texas-New Mexico Power substation.

While Tesla is known for its sleek, battery-powered electric vehicles, it’s always been more than a car company: its official mission is to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” Utility-scale batteries are needed to store the electricity produced by wind and solar, but they can also become lucrative opportunities. By storing excess electricity when prices and demand are low, battery owners can sell it back to the grid when prices are high.

But the company’s product lineup already reaches beyond the home and into the electrical grid. The Tesla Powerpack and even larger Megapack were designed with utility customers in mind. Tesla’s battery project in South Australia, launched in 2017, is adjacent to a wind farm and can store surplus electricity generated on gusty nights for daytime demand. At 100 megawatts, it was the largest battery project in the world at its launch.Tesla has spent years expanding into residential energy technology.

Back in March 2015, Musk unveiled a home battery product, dubbed the Powerwall, with a splashy event at its design studio near Los Angeles. Scores of utility and energy executives attended. A year later Tesla acquired SolarCity, the solar-panel installer founded by Musk and his cousins. Musk then hawked a “solar roof” that has gone through several iterations without becoming a strong contender in the market.

While Tesla’s focus on energy often takes a back seat to the increasingly competitive business of manufacturing and selling electric cars, Musk and his executive team continue to highlight energy as a key part of their growth. “I think long-term Tesla Energy will be roughly the same size as Tesla Automotive,” Musk said during an earnings call in July 2020. “The energy business is collectively bigger than the automotive business.”

“Tesla’s energy storage business on a percentage basis is growing faster than their car business, and it’s only going to accelerate,” said Daniel Finn-Foley, head of energy storage at Wood MacKenzie Power and Renewables. “They are absolutely respected as a player, and they are competing aggressively on price.”

Tesla’s battery packs are connected to Southern California Edison’s Mira Loma substation, located east of Los Angeles. The 20 megawatt system, which has been online since December 2016, supports grid operation during peak hours and helps the utility make the most of its renewable resources. In the San Francisco Bay Area, PG&E Corp. and Tesla are constructing a 182.5 megawatt system at an electric substation in Moss Landing that should be operational by August.

Tesla Energy could represent up to 30% of the company’s total revenue by the 2030s, up from roughly 6% today, according to analyst Alexander Potter of Piper Sandler. His research has highlighted the potential for Autobidder, a software platform Tesla designed for utilities. Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn has described Autobidder as an “autonomous energy market participation system that does high-frequency trading.” Potter has a $1,200 price target on Tesla stock, the highest on Wall Street.

“Tesla’s energy storage business on a percentage basis is growing faster than their car business, and it’s only going to accelerate,” said Daniel Finn-Foley, head of energy storage at Wood MacKenzie Power and Renewables. “They are absolutely respected as a player, and they are competing aggressively on price.”

Musk’s empire has numerous branches in Texas, and with the billionaire’s recent relocation from California, the Lone Star state now appears set to become the center of his universe. Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, is building and testing Starship, a new rocket and spacecraft designed to take humans to Mars, at a facility in Boca Chica on the southern tip of the Gulf Coast. Another rocket-testing facility is located in McGregor, near Waco.

SpaceX has posted engineering positions in Austin for a “new, state of the art manufacturing facility” for Starlink, a space-based high speed Internet service. Tesla is also building a new factory in East Austin for its forthcoming Cybertruck, an electric pickup. Gigafactory Texas, as the facility is known, will create 5,000 mid-level manufacturing jobs and is supposed to produce the first vehicles by the end of this year.

Musk’s focus on Texas comes as the dominant U.S. energy hub — with its abundant natural gas, oil, solar and wind resources — is being transformed by the surging growth of renewables. For more than a century the Texas grid has transported power from large plants to customers over miles of transmission lines. The recent storms have highlighted just how fragile that legacy system is in the era of climate change. With the build out of giant batteries like those made by Tesla’s Gambit project and others, the state’s power grid could be remade around distributed generation that may prove more resilient.

About 2,100 megawatts of battery storage and 37,000 megawatts of solar and wind are in advanced stages of connecting to Ercot’s grid. “It’s not only stunning but the financing is already in place,” Jigar Shah said on March 2, a day before the clean-energy pioneer was named as director of the U.S. Energy Department’s loan finance office.

The Gambit project was originally developed by San Francisco-based Plus Power, a privately held renewables company that has battery operations in several states. Scott Albert, the former city manager of Angleton, said it was obvious that Plus Power was working with Tesla. A project summary available on the city’s website features images of Tesla’s utility-scale battery products, and some of Plus Power’s principal staffers previously worked at Tesla. Plus Power confirmed its sale of the project to an undisclosed party and declined further comment.

The Gambit project is not hard to find in Angleton, a small town of roughly 3,000 people in the middle of the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge. But people on the construction site appear to have instructions to avoid drawing attention or answering questions from passersby. A photographer who attempted to observe from the front gate was told by a worker that it was a “secretive project.” White sheets obscured what appeared to be Tesla’s modular Megapacks.

In Texas, Albert said, it’s common for developers in real estate or energy to begin projects with several potential partners or purchasers waiting in the wings. It made sense to him that the project ended up with the state’s biggest billionaire. “Elon Musk has a lot of activity in Texas right now,” said Albert. “It wouldn’t surprise me if Musk is thinking about starting his own power company.”

Related video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Telsa building 'secretive' mega-battery in Texas

    Billionaire Elon Musk has been using a Tesla subsidiary to build a giant battery that will be connected to Texas' creaking power grid. It comes days after a mid-February storm temporarily knocked out around half the state's generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices up to 10 times the normal rate. The previously unrevealed energy storage project by Gambit Energy Storage LLC will have a capacity of 100 megawatts, according to a report by Bloomberg - enough to power around 20,000 homes on a hot summer day. Utility-scale batteries are needed to store the electricity produced by wind and solar, but they can also become lucrative opportunities. By storing excess electricity when prices and demand are low, battery owners can sell it back to the grid when prices are high. Property records on file with Brazoria County show Gambit shares the same address as a Tesla facility near the company’s auto plant in Fremont, California. The battery-storage system being built by Tesla’s Gambit subsidiary is registered with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot).

  • Toyota VC invests in AI startups, firms that refine everyday processes

    Toyota Motor Corp's first venture capital fund is investing in startups that help the Japanese automaker refine everyday processes by bringing sharper supply-chain management and robotics to the factory floor, a fund executive said. The Silicon Valley-based Toyota AI Ventures fund, with $200 million under management, has so far invested in 36 early-stage startups, including self-driving car software firm Nauto, factory video analytics company Drishti and air mobility firm Joby Aviation. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by vehicle sales, and many car companies such as Volkswagen AG are funnelling money into startups to help gain an edge in artificial intelligence as investor interest shifts to self-driving cars.

  • Polydrops P17A Is an Off-the-Grid Trailer for EV Towing, Camping

    This $25,000 trailer is the answer to the question, Can I go on a camping trip with my electric vehicle?

  • Volkswagen and ViacomCBS Are Reinventing Themselves. That’s Good for Their Stocks.

    My 1980 Volkswagen Rabbit died a hero’s death in the mall parking lot, a quarter of a million miles on the odometer, eating its own diesel engine under a titanic soot cloud. “We think it’s a strong package that underpins the idea that leading legacy [manufacturers] can build competitive EVs in a cost-efficient manner,” Hummel wrote.

  • 3,000 at Romania anti-vaccination protest amid COVID-19 rise

    Around 3,000 anti-vaccination protesters from across Romania converged outside the parliament building in Bucharest on Sunday as authorities announced new restrictions amid a rise of COVID-19 infections. It has been less than six weeks since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in Bucharest, but rising infections have prompted authorities to reimpose tighter restrictions for a 14-day period effective as of Monday. The restrictions will see bars, restaurants, theaters, gambling venues, and cafes close indoor spaces as the capital’s infection rate rose above three cases per 1,000 inhabitants over a 14-day rolling period — effectively entering a “red scenario,” which the authorities use as a threshold to manage both restrictions and the spread of the virus.

  • Exclusive: Canada eyes tighter rules for grow-your-own pot producers

    Canada's health regulator will launch a public consultation program on Monday in its draft guidance for individuals growing medical cannabis at home, hoping to clamp down on people selling weed on the black market. In the draft document sent to some industry figures and seen by Reuters ahead of publication, Health Canada highlights recent police raids and arrests at production sites where people were using licenses to "cover and support large-scale illegal production and sale". The move also comes as Health Canada tries to set right a relatively unstable official market, where illegal sales are one factor undermining the business plans of the dozens of producers and distributors set up over the past five years.

  • China at least 30 years away from becoming manufacturing 'great power': former minister

    China is at least 30 years away from becoming a manufacturing nation of "great power", a former industry minister said on Sunday, despite boasting the world's most complete industrial supply chains. In recent years, China has become the world's top manufacturing nation, accounting for over a third of global output, driven by domestic demand to produce everything from motor vehicles to industrial machinery. "Basic capabilities are still weak, core technologies are in the hands of others, and the risk of 'being hit in the throat' and having 'a slipped bike chain' has significantly increased," said Miao Wei, who was Minister of Industry and Information Technology for a decade before stepping down last year.

  • Tesla VP Says EV Charging, Not Battery Swapping, Is The Way Forward

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vice president of external affairs Grace Tao added her voice over the weekend on Chinese social media to the growing discussions in the country on whether Tesla would get involved in the battery swap business, CnEVpost reported. What Happened: Tao said that Tesla had tried the battery swap approach in 2013, and while it was good for certain applications like cabs or buses, charging is the better way to replenish energy, according to CnEVpost. “We've always believed that the charging model is the best way to replenish energy for large-scale use of civil electric vehicles." The Tesla executive also drew an analogy with other electronic devices such as cell phones, which now come with integrated batteries but a decade ago came with removable ones. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Why It Matters: Tao emphasized the superior nature of the recharging model by saying that Tesla’s latest V3 supercharging technology can replenish 250 km of range in 15 minutes, which is akin to a week’s worth of power for an in-town commute. Tesla denied rumors surrounding battery swapping earlier last week after Tesla China’s business registration recently added “sales of battery swap facilities for new energy vehicles.” Chinese rival Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) meanwhile has begun to test a second-generation power swap station. The formal deployment is expected next month, as per Autohome, a Chinese media outlet. Last year, Nio unveiled a battery-as-a-service or subscription model, under which customers can purchase an EV separately and then subscribe to use a battery pack. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 3.8% lower at $597.95 at press time on Friday and fell 0.28% in the after-hours trading. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys M EthereumEV Brutal Sell-Off Presets A 'Buckle The Seat Belts' Buy Opportunity, Says Wedbush© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin’s Stimulus-Led Rise Fades as Stocks Drop, Dollar Gains

    Stronger bond yields and a rising dollar are capping price progress for risk assets.

  • The Major Tax Changes for 2021 You Need To Know About

    The old saying that nothing is certain except death and taxes is only partly true. Yes, you can certainly expect to pay taxes in 2021, but you almost certainly won’t see the same kind of tax...

  • Cathie Wood Shares Thoughts On Nano Dimension

    Ark Funds CEO and Founder Cathie Wood joined Benzinga’s “Raz Report” last week and discussed the history of Ark Funds. Wood also shared some of the reasons why Ark Funds owns several positions. Wood on Nano Dimension: Several of the Ark Funds ETFs hold positions in Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM). “Originally it used to call itself a 3D printed circuit board company,” Wood said. Now, Nano Dimension has broadened the view of itself into a 3D-printed-technology device company, she said. One of the important things about the Nano Dimension story is their contracts they are winning from defense agencies. “We always look for where the defense is putting their money,” Wood said. Wood said she is very impressed with new management at Nano Dimension and points out that the founder is still very involved. Ark Funds: The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) owns over 5.8 million shares of Nano Dimension worth $45.8 million. The Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) owns over 7.1 million shares of Nano Dimension worth $55.4 million. Nano Dimension represents 0.6% and 1.6% of ARKW and ARKQ respectively. Related Link: 15 Big Ideas In Disruptive Innovation According To Cathie Wood’s Ark Funds See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChamath Palihapitiya's 14 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking Lifetime Performance — And The Past Week'sChamath Palihapitiya Shares Lessons Learned After Tough Week For SPACs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Amazon Primed ‘Coming 2 America’s’ Successful First Weekend

    As New York City cinemas scrambled to reopen across the country, Amazon Prime worked to build buzz in the lead up to “Coming 2 America’s” March 5 release. Initially scheduled to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures on Aug. 7, 2020, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1988 classic was pushed back to Dec. 18, […]

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Where do Harry and Meghan live in California?

    The couple has given a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, filmed at the home of a friend

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Covid: Dalai Lama urges others to get vaccinated as he receives first shot

    The Tibetan spiritual leader urges others to "take this injection" as he gets the AstraZeneca jab.

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Make America Date Again: Bernie Sanders calls for America to defeat Covid for the benefit for young people

    ‘If Bernie Sanders thinks you can get a date then what’s stopping you?’ says one social media user

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dose, report says. Officials say nobody needs a booster shot.

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a lesser dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • 'Fake heiress' who conned US elite says being called a sociopath is a compliment

    The fraudster known as 'the fake heiress' takes criticism of her as a 'sociopath' as a compliment, she has revealed in her first post-prison interview. Anna Sorokin, 30, a Russian-born German citizen who moved to the US in 2013 was charged with grand larceny after she conned the New York elite for several years, pretending to be a rich heiress called Anna Delvey. Her crimes earned her the nickname, 'the fake heiress'. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for her crimes in 2019, but was released early for good behaviour on February 11 and now temporarily lives at the NoMad luxury hotel in New York. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Sorokin, who faces deportation in Germany, refused to say whether she was ashamed of her crimes. She also responded to criticism from one of her victims, who described her as a "sociopath". "I actually see it as a compliment because they see Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and Steve Jobs as sociopaths, so if they mean it in that way, I’ll take it," she said. In her first interview since being released, she added that prison was a "pointless waste of time", called the prosecution against her an "insult to her intelligence" and boasted that guards treated her like a "celebrity". She also described her time in prison as an intellectual challenge where she had to work out how she could get guards to get her things without being able to offer anything in exchange.