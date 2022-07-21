Tesla’s Rally Creates $1 Billion Headache for Its Army of Shorts

Esha Dey
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The 10% surge in Tesla Inc. shares Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker reported strong earnings is creating one notable group of losers: The pile of traders betting against the stock.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tesla is the most shorted stock in the world, with almost 3% of its float held in short-selling positions. S3 Partners estimates that these investors are taking in more than $1 billion in mark-to-market losses just on Thursday’s surge. That drives their losses this month to $2.67 billion, according to S3.

“Tesla short sellers were actively trimming their exposure ahead of the earnings release, covering 2.09 million shares, worth $1.55 billion, over the last 30 days,” S3’s managing director of predictive analytics Ihor Dusaniwsky wrote in a note. Short sellers could continue to get squeezed out of their positions due to such “large and sudden losses,” he wrote.

Shares of the Elon Musk-led company are on a seven-day winning streak and on pace to close at the highest level since May 6.

Of course, none of this diminishes the strong year Tesla shorts have enjoyed so far, racking up $6.34 billion in mark-to-market profits in 2022.

The reason is no surprise. Tesla is in the midst of a troubled year as the company battles supply-chain troubles and soaring raw-material costs. It was forced to tackle production disruptions in China due to Covid-related lockdowns. Then there’s Musk’s ill-fated pursuit of social-media company Twitter Inc., which weighed further on investor sentiment.

However, Tesla’s second-quarter results after the market closed on Wednesday helped allay many of those concerns. The company stood by its production outlook for the year and said demand was not a problem.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Short-Seller Profits Jump by 50% in June Amid Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic fall in the world’s largest Bitcoin trust has been a godsend for its haters.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownThose betting against Grayscale Investments’s Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC,

  • Gold Reverses Loss After ECB Raises Rates by More Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose, erasing its previous decline to the lowest level in 15 months, after the European Central Bank raised rates by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV Invest

  • Tesla Stock: Here Are the Next Upside Targets After Earnings Beat

    Tesla stock is rallying on its earnings report, and the upside levels are now quite defined. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Did Tesla Really 'Crush' Earnings?

    TSLA actually burned cash in the quarter. That's what happens when you launch new plants into a terrible macro environment.

  • AutoNation revenue misses as new vehicle sales skid on tight supplies

    (Reuters) -Top U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue, hit by a steep decline in new vehicle sales as strained global supply chains made it harder to replenish depleted inventories. While sales and orders for higher-priced new and used vehicles remains strong, AutoNation began to see "some weakening in demand" for used vehicles priced below $20,000 to $25,000, Chief Executive Mike Manley told Reuters in an interview. AutoNation reported that revenue from new vehicle sales tumbled 14% from a year earlier.

  • Analysis-ECB's new tool fails to impress as Italy confronts political paralysis

    A new European Central Bank tool to shield indebted states from soaring borrowing costs failed to impress investors on Thursday, with many worried about a lack of detail and conditions that could make it tough for the likes of Italy to use. Unveiled alongside its first interest rate hike in 11 years, under the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), the ECB will buy bonds from countries whose borrowing costs relative to Germany it sees as soaring through no fault of their own. For markets, the most pressing need for the TPI is Italy, which this week saw the collapse of its government after Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigned, putting the second most-indebted euro zone member on course for early elections.

  • ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis Tool

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentThe European Central Bank raised its key interest rate by 50

  • Analysts, Options Traders React to Tesla's Earnings Beat

    Tesla's second-quarter earnings were higher than Wall Street's forecasts

  • Crypto Altcoins Outperform as Tesla Sales Weigh on Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Smaller cryptocurrencies such as Ether and Avalanche were outperforming Bitcoin as Tesla Inc.’s discloser of recent sales weighed on the market bellwether. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentB

  • After Tesla's Impressive Results, Here's the Play

    Tesla sold about 75% of its Bitcoin holdings during the quarter, taking a hit in the process, but added $936M to the balance sheet. Brilliant!

  • Amazon’s Earnings Are Coming. Wall Street Is Nervous but Still Loves the Stock.

    Expectations are ratcheting lower not only for e-commerce, but also for advertising and cloud computing.

  • Snap’s Earnings Are Thursday. All Eyes Are On Its Outlook.

    Investors will be eager to see how badly the economy is hurting advertising at Snapchat. That will be a clue about Facebook.

  • Why a Strong Dollar Is Bad News for Visa and PayPal

    The Dollar Index is up more than 11% this year as rising interest rates encourage investors to buy the greenback.

  • Decentralized Crypto Exchange Hashflow Raises $25M at $400M Valuation

    The platform uses an asset pricing model that offers interoperability, lower fees and no slippage.

  • Affordable housing investor acquires big Landover apartment complex near Purple Line, with local government help

    An affordable housing investor recently acquired a 727-unit apartment complex in Prince George’s County’s Landover Hills for $139 million, with help from a county program aimed at preserving affordable housing for lower-income residents. The property, dubbed Verona at Landover Hills, whose main address is 4085 Warner Ave., comprises 727 workforce units in 18 low-rise buildings on five parcels just southwest of Annapolis Road. Dantes Partners LLC, a D.C.-based company focused on affordable housing, bought the property from affiliates of Bethesda-based Dragone Realty Investments LLC and Miami-based JSB Capital Group LLC, formerly GMF Capital LLC. The deal closed June 30 but wasn’t announced until earlier this week.

  • Tesla Sold Most of Its Bitcoin to Shore Up Carmaker’s Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. sold a significant chunk of its Bitcoin holding, an investment that helped legitimize the world’s largest electronic currency.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentThe carmaker had con

  • SAP's Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Up on Cloud Strength

    SAP SE (SAP) second-quarter 2022 results reflect continued momentum in its cloud business. However, the company lowered operating profit outlook owing to Ukraine war.

  • Tesla Stock Leaps On Q2 Earnings Beat; Elon Musk Muses On Bitcoin Sale, 'Embarrassing' Car Prices

    "We have the potential for a record-breaking second half of the year (but) this is obviously subject to force majeure; things outside of our control," said CEO Elon Musk.

  • Microsoft, Google Are Latest Tech Giants to Hit Brakes on Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and even starting layoffs.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBiden Contracts Covi

  • Ex-Coinbase Manager Arrested in US Crypto Insider-Trading Case

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities arrested and charged a former Coinbase Global Inc. product manager with allegedly leaking insider information to help his brother and a friend buy tokens just before they were listed on the crypto exchange. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022ECB Rushes to Tighten as Half-Point Hike Matched by Crisis ToolBiden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Stayin