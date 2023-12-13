Tesla will recall two million vehicles over Autopilot safety worries

Semafor Signals

Tesla is set to recall more than two million vehicles after a multiyear investigation by U.S. auto regulators raised concerns about the safety of its Autopilot system.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration determined that the system does not do enough to prevent driver misuse following a two-year probe launched after several Tesla crashes.

The recall will include Tesla Models 3, S, X, and Y that were manufactured between 2012 and 2023.

Autopilot is a misnomer

Sources: NPR, The Associated Press

Tesla’s Autopilot system has been criticized extensively. The system can steer, accelerate, and brake, but is actually a driver-assist technology that requires a human to keep their hands on the steering wheel. The system is easy to override: Two years ago, a drunk driver who had allegedly engaged his Tesla’s Autopilot, or Full Self-Driving feature, was found sitting in the back of his car after a crash, and not in the driver’s seat. Drivers have reportedly become distracted with Autopilot engaged, which has led to crashes because neither the driver not the vehicle’s system avoided obstacles.

Tesla to roll out software updates

Sources: CNBC, Semafor

U.S. safety regulators said Tesla will issue a software fix to correct the issue, and that the cars will not actually be taken off the road. An update that will be pushed to the affected cars will add extra controls and alerts that should ensure drivers cannot override Autopilot. This is not the first time Tesla has had to issue a software fix: In February, the company recalled more than 360,000 vehicles that had a beta version of the self-driving software installed, correcting the issue with a software update. Tesla head Elon Musk has previously pushed back about calling the updates a “recall”: “The word ‘recall’ for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!” he wrote on his social media site X earlier this year.