Tesla recalling cars with Full Self-Driving mode due to crash risk

Daniel Miller
·1 min read
Tesla is recalling nearly vehicles with Full Self-Driving mode due to crash risk, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla has launched a recall to repair defects to the beta version of its Full Self-Driving software after analysis and testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed one of the system's features could lead to "an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety," the federal agency said Thursday.

The recall affects 362,000 U.S. vehicles, Reuters reported.

The self-driving system's Autosteer function presents a risk due to "insufficient adherence to traffic safety laws."

This is a developing story.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

