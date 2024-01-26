Tesla recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles for rearview camera glitch

The Tesla Model X is on display at a showroom in Beijing, China, on November 28, 2020. Tesla said it is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles this week . Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Tesla announced on Friday it was recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles domestically because of a software issue that can keep the rearview camera from working, increasing the crash risk.

Vehicles covered in the recall include the 2023 Model S, X and Y with the company's self-driving technology. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the rearview camera issue emerged from customer complaints in December.

Officials said that there have been no injuries or deaths so far from the rearview camera issues. Tesla is already offering a software update to resolve the issue. Notifications will be mailed March 22.

The recall announcement comes on the same week as Tesla said that its vehicle volume growth in 2024 may be lower than last year. Tesla had been slashing the vehicle price tag by up to 8.1% in Europe.

Tesla is also facing its strongest EV competition ever from overseas with the Chinese company BYD increasing sales and vehicle availability.