Tesla recalls U.S. 130,000 vehicles over touchscreen display malfunction

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the United States following an overheating issue that may cause the center touchscreen display to malfunction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The recall covers Tesla's S and X from the 2021 and 2022 model years and its 3 and Y from the 222 model year. The electric vehicle maker will provide an over-the-air software update to resolve the issue, according to the NHTSA.

The infotainment system's CPU overheating could prevent the center screen from displaying images from the rearview camera, warning lights and other information, NHTSA said https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2022/RCAK-22V296-6974.pdf.

Tesla told NHTSA it was aware of 59 warranty claims and 59 field reports received since January that may be related to the issue but no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Tesla recalled 48,000 Model 3 Performance vehicles in the U.S. in April for an issue that may not display the speedometer when in "Track Mode".

Tesla has issued a number of recalls for camera-related issues. In March, Tesla recalled 947 vehicles in the United States because the rearview image may not immediately display when they begin to reverse.

In December, Tesla recalled 356,309 of its 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues.

The NHTSA said "the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying."

Tesla has issued 11 recalls this year, tied with Chrysler parent Stellantis for fourth most in 2022.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer to buy migraine drugmaker Biohaven in $11.6-billion deal

    Through the deal, Pfizer will gain access to Biohaven's approved drug Rimegepant that belong to a class of migraine drugs known as calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitors. Pfizer built a cash pile on the back of success with its COVID-19 vaccine and oral drug Paxlovid, with some investors expecting it to spend on deals as it faces the loss of patent protection for key drugs in the next few years. Last year, the company decided to buy Canadian drug developer Trillium Therapeutics Inc in a $2.26 billion deal, followed by a $6.7 billion deal for drug developer Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Exclusive-Tesla halts most output at Shanghai plant, April sales dive

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla Inc has halted most of its production at its Shanghai plant due to problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory. The automaker's sales in China had already slumped by 98% in April from a month earlier, data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday, underscoring the hit from China's hard COVID-19 lockdowns. Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.

  • Toyota's Running Out of Federal EV Tax Credits

    The Japanese automaker's newest EV may only come with a $7500 tax credit during its first few months on sale.

  • Hyundai to open U.S. electric vehicle plant

    STORY: Hyundai is planning a new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the U.S. - with discussions about building a facility in Georgia near the South Korean's automaker's existing plants. The plant could serve both the Hyundai and Kia brands as they roll out fully electric SUVs aimed at the U.S. market, three people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.Hyundai confirmed it would announce the plans soon. The Biden administration has been pushing for more investment in EV production and related suppliers to create jobs and drive a clean-energy agenda. It says it will allocate more than $3 billion in infrastructure funding - to help make good on its pledge for half of vehicles sold in the United States to be electric by 2030.In April, Hyundai announced a $300 million investment to manufacture all-electric and hybrid vehicles at its Alabama plant. President Biden is set to travel to South Korea on May 20 for meetings with incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol, an advocate of steps to shore-up bilateral ties.Sources say Hyundai had been working to announce its U.S. investment in EV manufacturing to coincide with the trip.

  • Rivian skids 14% to hit new low on report Ford to sell shares

    Rivian's shares were trading at $24.77, a far cry from their record of $179.5 in November last year. Ford is selling 8 million of its Rivian shares as the stock's lockup period expired on Sunday, CNBC reported over the weekend, citing sources. Ford was Rivian's fourth largest shareholder with a 11.4% stake, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Rimac says the report claiming it split with Hyundai is 'fake news'

    Rimac and Hyundai have both denied an earlier report claiming that they have ended their partnership. Both said that they're still working on joint projects.