Tesla Recalls 362,000 Cars in U.S. Because Full Self-Driving Beta 'May Cause Crash'

DAVID GANNON - Getty Images

Tesla issued a recall for 362,000 cars in the U.S. over its full self-driving tech, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall filing dated Wednesday shows.

NHTSA's filing titled "Full Self-Driving Software May Cause Crash" said Tesla cars equipped with the software could "exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash."

"Analysis and testing performed as part of NHTSA’s Engineering Analysis revealed that in certain situations, Tesla’s Autosteer on City Streets (Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta), led to an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety based on insufficient adherence to traffic safety laws," NHTSA wrote in a statement released to Road & Track. "As required by law and after discussions with NHTSA, Tesla launched a recall to repair those defects."

"NHTSA will continue to monitor the recall remedies for effectiveness... NHTSA’s investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot and associated vehicle systems remains open and active."

Tesla will send out an over-the-air update to fix the issue in the affected cars, the recall filing said.

Developing...

