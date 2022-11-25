Tesla Recalls Thousands of Cars in China on Software, Seat Belts

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is recalling almost 81,000 electric cars in China -- more than it typically ships from its Shanghai factory in any given month -- due to a software issue and seat belt problems.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US EV maker will call back 70,434 imported Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles, and 10,127 China-made Model 3 cars, the nation’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement Friday.

The Model S and Model X recalls require an over-the-air software fix to address a defect in the cars’ battery management system, which may lead to a loss of power, while the Model 3s in question have a faulty seat belt fixture.

Tesla called for any impacted Model 3 owners to return their cars for a checkup and maintenance if needed, while urging drivers to be “cautious” on the road.

The US electric vehicle maker is going through something of a rocky patch in China, the world’s biggest car market, with deliveries last month falling to 71,704 from a record high of 83,135 in September, underscoring the automaker’s recent price cut to boost demand.

Tesla is also changing its marketing approach in China as fierce competition from domestic rivals like BYD Co. and uneven sales put its growth plans in what is also the world’s largest electric-car market at risk.

Although Tesla recently upgraded its Shanghai factory to double capacity to about 1 million cars a year, wait times for cars have shrunk to as little as one week from as long as 22 weeks earlier this year, a sign the company is struggling to boost sales to meet those ambitions.

Elon Musk’s company is also suffering from various controversies over product safety in China following a recent accident in the southeast of the country that killed two people.

While Tesla earlier this month said it would assist a police investigation into the fatal crash involving the Model Y sports utility, claiming that data taken from the car showed no proof the brake pedal had been applied, the driver and his family insisted that accident must have been caused by a technical problem.

It reminded the public of a high-profile protest last year, during which a Model 3 owner climbed atop a display vehicle at the Shanghai auto show and yelled that she almost died because her Tesla’s brakes failed. Tesla, which initially enjoyed a red carpet welcome in China, finally made a public apology after facing criticism from local authorities and state-run media, without acknowledging any defect to the car.

Friday’s recall isn’t the first either for Tesla in China, although its scale is smaller than prior ones.

In June last year, Tesla had to make a software fix to more than 285,000 cars, or most of the vehicles it had delivered there in recent years, to address a safety issue identified by the country’s regulator.

China is Tesla’s most important market after the US. The Model Ys and Model 3s made at its factory on the outskirts of Shanghai supply the local market and are also exported to other parts of Asia and Europe.

(Updates with context on scale of recall from first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Local Governments Face Debt Squeeze Worth $2 Trillion

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are growing in China that local government debt burdens are becoming unsustainable.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakChina’s 31 provincial governments have a stockpile of outstanding bonds that’s close to the Ministry of Fin

  • Australia Joins Push to Curb China’s Critical Metals Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is vowing more assertive scrutiny of foreign investments in key commodities tied to electric cars and clean energy, in a potential warning to China which currently dominates the market.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakT

  • Brookfield Buys Nike Label Supplier Trimco Group at Up to $900 Million Value, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has acquired Hong Kong-based clothing label maker Trimco Group from buyout firm Affinity Equity Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakBrookfield a

  • Private Equity Gets CO2 Warning From Investors With $11 Trillion

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset owners representing more than $11 trillion are warning private equity firms and other alternative managers handling unlisted assets to make sure they don’t fall behind the rest of the investment industry in reducing financed emissions.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases J

  • The next great energy company may be born here

    A new collaborative program from the University of Texas' McCombs School of Business aims to introduce new energy technology. It has the backing of BP, Amazon, Chevron and others.

  • No religion, no politics, just community: How refugees learn to celebrate Thanksgiving

    After the fall of Kabul, Afghan refugees resettled in the United States with the help of former Ethiopian refugees. Next, helping Ukrainian refugees.

  • Panic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s streets are emptying and grocery delivery services are running out of capacity as rising Covid cases trigger lockdown-like restrictions across swathes of the Chinese capital. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe city sa

  • China’s Daily Covid Tally Tops 30,000 for First Time as Curbs Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily Covid infections broke through 30,000 for the first time ever as officials struggle to contain outbreaks that have triggered a growing number of restrictions across the country’s most important cities. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Toppi

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • India’s Impact Films Lines Up Theatrical Releases For ‘The Whale’, ‘Broker’ & ‘Triangle Of Sadness’; Indie Distributor Is Growing Specialist Audiences In Tough Market – IFFI Goa

    EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai-based Impact Films is planning theatrical releases in India for Brendan Fraser starrer The Whale, Cannes Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness and Cannes best actor winner Broker, emboldened by its recent success with indie global breakout hit Everything Everywhere All At Once. The company is releasing Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale on December 30, […]

  • VinFast Ships First EVs to California Amid US IPO Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- VinFast, an electric carmaker backed by Vietnam’s richest man, is shipping its first SUVs to the US, a milestone for parent Vingroup JSC that set out five years ago to bring high-end manufacturing to the Southeast Asian country.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record

  • Ukraine Struggles to Restore Utilities After Big Russian Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine restored electricity and other vital services to some areas, but most of the capital and other parts of the country remained without power in the cold after another wave of Russian missiles targeted civilian infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Rec

  • U.S. yields sink amid dovish Fed signals; HK stocks slip on COVID concerns

    U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a more than seven-week trough on Friday while the dollar drooped near recent lows against other major currencies peers as markets continued to digest dovish signals from the Federal Reserve. Expectations of a less aggressive pace of U.S. monetary tightening from as soon as next month continued to support some stock markets in Asia, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped sharply as record COVID-19 infections in China dimmed the outlook. A "substantial majority" of Fed policymakers had agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate rises, minutes of their latest meeting showed on Wednesday.

  • China's Local Governments Face Squeeze From $2 Trillion in Debt

    China's provincial governments face mounting debt burdens amid the Covid-19 pandemic that's hurting economic growth and the property crisis. James Mayger reports on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Keep Rallying. A Big Risk Is Being Ignored.

    China just notched the most daily Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. Investors hoping for a market turnaround should think twice.

  • Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election

    Arizona is now ground zero for GOP efforts to challenge the 2022 midterm results as the party seizes on allegations of voter disenfranchisement. On Tuesday, Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh took the latest step by filing a lawsuit challenging the results of his race, in which his Democratic rival leads by 510 votes out…

  • 2023 Toyota Prius Amazes with a Hot New Body and 220 Horsepower

    Even the base Prius hybrid now has a healthy 194 hp, and the 220-hp plug-in Prius Prime offers solar panels and a hands-free driving mode.

  • 1974 Pantera Has $175K Worth Of Body Work

    It seems like a crazy price, but you might see things different when you look at the car.

  • Rare Mach I Q-Code With Just 66k Actual Miles Is Selling At The Raleigh Classic

    351 cubic inches of pure speed.

  • Tesla extends FSD access to "anyone in North America who requests it"

    Tesla is extending its "full self-driving" (FSD) beta software "to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen," according to CEO Elon Musk who tweeted out the news late Wednesday evening. The rollout of FSD across the continent comes as Tesla is potentially facing a criminal investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice over false claims relating to the company's advanced driver assistance system Autopilot. Autopilot comes standard on Tesla vehicles and performs automated driving functions such as steering, accelerating and automatic braking.