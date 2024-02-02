Tesla recalls more than 2 million vehicles after warning lights appear too small

Tesla's 2024 Cybertruck is included in a recall that stems from faulty warning lights on the instrument panel that do not display properly for the Brake, Park and Antilock Brake System. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles in the United States Friday after warning lights on the digital displays of certain models appeared at the incorrect size.

The affected vehicle types in the recall notice include the Model S, 2012-2023; Model X, 2016-2024; Model 3, 2017-2023; Model Y, 2019-2024; and the all-new 2024 Cybertruck.

The problem stems from faulty warning lights on the instrument panel that do not display properly for the Brake, Park and Antilock Brake System, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement.

"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said in the recall notice.

Tesla announced a free software update that should easily fix the issue, but owners will still receive notifications in the mail about the problem beginning March 30, according to the recall notice.

The recall caps a tumultuous week for Tesla owner Elon Musk after a judge in Delaware struck down Tesla's $56 billion compensation package for the billionaire executive while ordering Musk to give back what he has received thus far.

Following the Jan. 30 ruling, Musk threatened to move Tesla's incorporation from Delaware to Texas, saying he would hold a shareholders meeting on the matter after putting the issue up for a vote on his social media platform X.

In the poll, 87% said Tesla should make the move.

Also last week, the company recalled nearly 200,000 electric vehicles after customers complained in December about a software glitch that stunted the rearview camera.

The affected models include the 2023 Model S, X and Y with the company's self-driving technology.

Tesla immediately rolled out a software update to fix the problem, while recall notifications are set to be mailed on March 22.

Amid the latest recall, the company encouraged owners to call Tesla's customer service line at 1-877-798-3752 and enter the recall code SB-24-00-003.