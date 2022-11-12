Tesla recalls more than 40,000 vehicles for possible loss of power steering

Tesla is voluntarily recalling more than 40,000 vehicles that could experience a loss of power steering.

The recall involves 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles, according to a Nov. 1 filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made public this week.

An October firmware release caused some vehicles to lose power steering when driving on bumpy roads and over potholes. About 1% of recalled vehicles have the defect, according to the release.

“Reduced or lost power steering assist does not affect steering control, but could require greater steering effort from the driver, particularly at low speeds,” NHTSA said.

The recall requires a software update, the administration reported.

As of the Nov. 1 filing, Tesla reported, 97% of the recalled vehicles have installed a new update that addresses the issue, and no further action is necessary from those owners.

The auto manufacturer said it had identified 314 vehicles with the problem as of the first of the month.

So far no injuries or deaths have been reported in connection to the recall.

