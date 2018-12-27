Tesla paying for tax credits missed due to delays, Jeep Wranglers filling Jeep dealerships, GM’s challenges in China, and more Ghosn drama. All that and more on The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 27th, 2018.

1st Gear: Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Reimburse Buyers Who Miss Out on EV Tax Credit Due To Delays

Production Hell is a term that’s been used to describe Tesla’s attempts to make the Tesla Model 3 a truly mainstream, high-volume car. But alas, the company has had its issues making that a reality, with production problems constantly being fixed, a tent being used to assemble cars, and Elon himself apparently putting in lots of hours.

Production delays happen at Tesla and so do issues with delivery logistics, and that could mean more than just that you don’t get your car on time: You could miss out on a federal EV tax credit. Back in October, Tesla said cars ordered by Oct. 15 were eligible for a full $7,500 government EV tax credit, and that the cars would be delivered by the end of this year.

Reminder to US buyers that the $7500 tax credit cuts in half in 5 days! Order online at https://t.co/46TXqRrsdr to see if there is any inventory left in your region or visit Tesla stores. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2018

As Reuters points out in its new story (and as Musk points out in his tweet above), starting on Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit will drop to $3,750. But some owners still don’t have the cars they ordered, and with just a few days left in the year, they might lose out on their incentive. Luckily for them, Musk says Tesla’s got them covered:

If Tesla committed delivery & customer made good faith efforts to receive before year end, Tesla will cover the tax credit difference — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2018

So if you’re still waiting on your Model 3, and your expectation of scoring a full government rebate is dwindling as this year winds down, fear not. Tesla will pay your tab.

2nd Gear: Dealerships are Apparently Chock-Full of Jeep Wranglers Right Now

Back in may, I wrote a headline that I never thought I’d write: “Holy Crap the Jeep Wrangler Is Nearly Outselling the Toyota Camry.” But ever since the previous-generation JK four-door brought the Wrangler into the family vehicle market, and with the new and improved JL model and America’s deep thirst for SUVs right now, it actually makes sense that Wranglers are flying off of lots.

But apparently, those lots are still fairly full of inventory, with Automotive News saying dealers are “are swimming in them,” going on to write:

Supplies of unsold Wranglers at U.S. dealerships or on their way there have ballooned to well more than 100 days in each of the past three months, including a 156-day supply at the beginning of November and 135 days at the start of this month, while the total number of Wranglers in FCA US’ field stock rose to 85,979 at the start of this month, from 69,579 at the beginning of October. That’s roughly double or even triple the supply that dealers traditionally carried with the previous JK version of the Wrangler, though levels briefly topped 100 days in the first two months of 2018 as FCA simultaneously produced the old and new generations.

The story cites high production capacity and the JL’s high price as two factors that might contribute to there being so many JLs on dealer lots. It’s true that the JL is roughly $3,000 to $4,000 pricier than its predecessor, and the story quotes one dealer as saying this could make the car out of reach for some consumers, though another dealer the site spoke to didn’t seem so worried:

“We’ve built capacity and just need to continue to adjust to it,” says Eric Nielsen, dealer principal at Nielsen Automotive Group in northern New Jersey, where the group operates two FCA stores. “I don’t think there’s an issue for that car at all.”

The Wrangler’s strong sales (which FCA pointed out to Automotive News) do seem to imply that price isn’t keeping too many people away from the Wrangler, but perhaps it’s not quite meeting expectations. Or maybe it is. FCA told Automotive News that it won’t discuss inventory levels, but production in Toledo continues at a strong pace, and FCA told the news site that Wrangler sales, like those of other cars, are affected by seasonality, and that “dealers are already preparing for a strong spring.”