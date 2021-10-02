Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter in 2021, even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry. The Palo Alto, California, company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
·1 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry.

The Palo Alto, California, company's sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates of 227,000 sales worldwide, according to data provider FactSet.

Third-quarter sales rose 72% over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago.

So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles. That puts it on pace to soundly beat last year's total of 499,550.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors that the pace of electric vehicle deliveries in the U.S. and China has been strong for the past month or so. That means an “eye-popping growth trajectory heading into 4Q and 2022 for (CEO Elon) Musk & Co.”

Still, Ives estimated that the chip shortage will knock 40,000 vehicles from Tesla's annual delivery number. He estimates the deliveries to be at least 865,000 vehicles, with a bull case of around 900,000.

“In a nutshell, with chip shortage headwinds, China demand still recovering from earlier this year, and EV competition coming from all angles, Tesla’s ability to navigate these challenges this quarter have been very impressive,” he wrote.

In the third quarter, the smaller Model 3 sedan and Y SUV led the way with 232,025 sales, followed by the larger Models S and X at 9,275. Tesla said it produced 237,823 vehicles for the quarter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NIO EV Deliveries Were Stellar. Its Stock Says Otherwise.

    NIO warned investors about weaker-than-expected deliveries a month ago. Turns out, there was nothing to worry about.

  • XPeng Posts Huge Month for Deliveries. EV Sales in China Remain Hot.

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng delivered a record number of vehicles in September. That's good news for investors and a positive sign for EV peers such as Tesla.

  • VW labour boss wants faster electric car rollout at Wolfsburg - Braunschweiger Zeitung

    The head of Volkswagen's works council wants the carmaker to bring forward production of electric vehicles at its main plant in Wolfsburg to 2024 make it more competitive, a newspaper reported on Saturday. The Braunschweiger Zeitung quoted works council chief Daniela Cavallo as saying a global chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic were reducing output at the plant this year and it needed to make a new model to secure its competitiveness. "The site needs a faster path to e-mobility," the newspaper quoted Cavallo as saying, adding this should happed in 2024.

  • Tesla vehicle deliveries hit another record in Q3, beats analysts' estimates

    Tesla has weathered the chip crisis better than rivals, with its overall deliveries surging 20% in the July to September period from its previous record in the second quarter, marking the sixth consecutive quarter-on-quarter gains. In China, rising exports to Europe and the introduction of a cheaper Model Y helped boost Tesla's production, analysts said. Musk said Tesla suffered an extremely severe parts shortage earlier in the third quarter and had urged employees to make quarter-end delivery push, Reuters reported last month, citing an internal company email.

  • Tesla Deliveries Crushed Expectations. Here’s What Happens Next.

    Tesla delivered more than 240,000 cars in the third quarter of 2021. Wall Street was looking for about 225,000 to 230,000 deliveries.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a buzzword for nearly every company when touting its products and services. What used to be the domain of only a few technology companies is now pervasive in automobiles, drug development, and customer service. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) were obvious choices.

  • 25 brands giving back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

    It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month! These 25 brands are giving back for breast cancer awareness and research, from Lilly Pulitzer to Vineyard Vines to Peloton.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • Indigenous leader to France's Macron: Save the Amazon

    Decrying the “predation” of his homeland, a Brazilian Indigenous leader is appealing to France’s president to use his global sway to fight the deforestation of the Amazon. Ninawa, a leader of the Huni Kui people who uses just one name, delivered a letter on Saturday to the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • With Its Vehicle Deliveries Report Coming Soon, Is Tesla Stock A Buy?

    Is Tesla stock a buy now that it turned in strong second-quarter earnings and with its third-quarter deliveries report coming soon.

  • Far-right protesters in Romania reject virus restrictions

    More than 5,000 far-right protesters marched Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming new restrictions that authorities hope will combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections. Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month ago to 12,590 new cases on Saturday. The rise is putting the country’s hospitals under serious pressure as intensive care units reach near-capacity nationally.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this weekend

    Shop Amazon markdowns for big savings on one of our favorite Chromebooks, as well as a smart lamp, set of food storage containers, snow blower and shampoo brush.

  • Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Will Pay A Dividend Of UK£0.02

    The board of Animalcare Group plc ( LON:ANCR ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of UK£0.02 per share on the...

  • Here's What We Like About Brady's (NYSE:BRC) Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Brady Corporation ( NYSE:BRC ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • 10 ETF Myths Debunked

    The first modern-day mutual fund was launched in 1924, offering investors an easy way to own a professionally managed portfolio. Until the fairly recent past, these types of funds dominated the...

  • Rally in Dollar Poses New Challenge to China Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s already fragile economic recovery from the pandemic is facing a new challenge -- a relentless rally in the U.S. dollar.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe U.S. currency’s surge is helpi

  • Rivian Details $1 Billion Loss, Amazon Deal in IPO Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., disclosed a net loss of almost $1 billion in the first half of the year in its initial public offering paperwork.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtReshaped by Crisis

  • The Volkswagen’s ID.4 AWD is the EV Grand Tourer of the Future

    Perfect for living your life one on-ramp at a time.

  • Toyota releases a three-wheeled electric scooter for walking areas

    Toyota announced an electric scooter with three wheels named C+walk that was developed largely to help folks get around who have a difficult time walking. When we say "scooter," we're not talking about a Piaggio Vespa; the C+walk is closer to the electric scooters that clutter sidewalks in a growing number of cities around the world than something you'd live your best dolce vita on. It looks like it was beamed from the set of a science fiction movie, and the three-wheel layout allowed Toyota to create a riding platform that appears wider than the one on, say, a Lime scooter.

  • Terrifying Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat For The Win

    This is one hellacious SUV!