Tesla is reversing its enormous Solar Roof price hikes for some customers, court documents show

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

  • In April, Tesla increased prices on its Solar Roof for customers waiting on installation.

  • A customer whose roof price went up by $75,000 filed a class-action lawsuit.

  • Tesla's lawyers said the company will help some customers return to the original pricing.

Tesla Solar Roof customers who got hit with massive price hikes in April might be able to get their original price-points back, according to a court document published Thursday.

The document, as spotted by CNBC, is from a class-action case filed against Tesla in May by Matthew Amans, a customer who got hit with a $75,000 price hike.

In June 2020 Amans signed up to have a Tesla Solar Roof installed on his house. In March 2021, he agreed to pay $71,662.06. Over the weekend of April 10, Tesla jacked the price up to $146,462.22.

Amans wasn't alone, Tesla Solar Customers customers who had signed a contract but not had their roof installed were hit with price hikes.

A document from Amans' case filed Thursday said Tesla's lawyers informed the plaintiffs' lawyers on Monday that the company plans to let some customers have their original prices back.

The filing says: "Counsel for Tesla informed counsel for Plaintiffs that Tesla had recently launched a program for customers who signed Solar Roof contracts before the April 2021 price changes to return those customers to their original pricing (if they were subject to a price increase in April 2021)."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an earnings call in April the company had made "significant mistakes" in calculating how much it should charge customers for the Solar Roof, resulting in the price hikes.

The Solar Roof is the flagship product of Tesla's solar energy division. Rather than installing panels on top of a customer's roof, it is made up of individual shingles, which are also solar cells.

Tesla did not immediately reply when contacted by Insider for comment. Tesla's attorneys were listed as having signed the document.

